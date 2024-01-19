‘Epstein Island’: OK State Supt. suspends teacher’s license for allegedly sexting a minor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After allegations of sexual misconduct involving a Western Heights educator surfaced on social media in December, the State Board of Education unanimously moved to suspend the educator’s teaching license.

Because the Western Heights educator has not been arrested or criminally charged, News 4 is unable to release their name.

Oklahoma Predator Protection live streamed an hour long segment of confronting a Western Heights educator in December.

In the video, dozens of pages of text messages were seen. The educator was allegedly sexting someone he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

Oklahoma City Police were called to the educator’s house and a police report was filed.

However, OKCPD was unable to provide News 4 with a copy of the report.

Western Heights Public Schools confirms it was made aware of the allegations on Dec. 17, 2023, and immediately placed the educator on administrative leave pending a thorough investigation.

The district reportedly notified the State Department of Education of its internal investigation on January 5.

Western Heights Public Schools said the educator no longer works for the school district.

“What we have seen is radical leftists and the teachers unions turning our schools into Epstein Island. They have opened up our schools and allowed sexual predators to target our kids unchecked, unwatched, and without accountability,” stated Supt. Walters.

While the educator is no longer employed with Western Heights, Supt. Walters told KFOR he will be investigating the district as a whole because there have been “multiple instances” of inappropriate misconduct.

Supt. Walters said he is not at all concerned with legal ramifications following his statements about Western Heights, the educator involved or the decisions made by the Board.

“I’m going to put student safety first in everything I do. You guys know I’m a very straight shooter. I’m very direct with the people of Oklahoma. If this is a major problem, I’m going to tell them directly,” he added.

State Superintendent Ryan Walters called for an emergency meeting and the Board met Thursday afternoon to review the educator’s teaching license.

“The reason why we’re here today is because we’ve had some significant issues with sexual predators in our schools. These teachers have targeted children and violated parents and kids in a way that’s almost unimaginable. Abusing our kids will not be tolerated in Oklahoma schools. We will not tolerate sexual deviancy in the classroom,” said Supt. Walters.

In addition to the Board suspending the educator’s teaching license pending a revocation hearing, Supt. Walters laid out two rules he plans to file.

The first rule would clarify what educator community standards are.

If an educator cannot uphold those community standards, the Board will move on pulling that individual’s teaching certificate.

“This will allow us to stop grooming as it is happening in our schools by these sexual predators. We cannot allow this behavior to go unchecked. We know where it leads,” he added.

The second rule would tie school districts’ accreditation status to its hiring practices.

“We will hold the district accountable if they continue,” said Supt. Walters. “From the minute I came into office, we started looking at how we can improve student safety. The things that we found were multifaceted.”

He’s looking at working with lawmakers to amend previously passed legislation to state once law enforcement investigates an educator and alerts the school district, OSDE must be notified as well.

The new language would also automatically suspend any employee accused of sexual misconduct.

Supt. Walters stated he has “removed” more than 14 teacher certifications since he took office in 2023.

However, News 4 has only been able to confirm nine based on previous State Board of Education agendas. One was suspended on Thursday, five in December, two in September, and one last January.

One educator surrendered their license in October and another’s expired in June which is the same month the Board discussed that license in executive session.

Supt. Walters also stated he has moved to suspend 17 more teaching licenses this year.

He told KFOR he plans to also investigate several school districts including Kingfisher, Ringling, Shawnee, Wewoka, and Western Heights.

KFOR asked Supt. Walters about former Wewoka Elementary Principal, Cody Barlow, who was charged with two lewd acts with a child under the age of 16 last April. He currently still has his teaching license.

“There are cases where we have not been able to get the information. It puts us in a terrible spot where we are ready to go. We’ve got to fix these things. There’s got to be these laws passed, but we’ve got to continue to protect our kids. That’s going to be unacceptable,” said Supt. Walters.

Supt. Walters was also asked about the former Kingfisher head football coach who has been accused of making his players exercise naked. That coach, Jeff Myers, has also been charged with a felony count of child abuse.

Supt. Walters was additionally asked about the former Ringling High head football coach who has been charged with a misdemeanor count of Outraging Public Decency.

“This is where we’ve got to be able to directly get this from the districts,” he responded. “We’re going to continue to press upon that. You’re going to see action being taken in these districts as well. We have some districts that have not participated with the State Department the way that they should.”

