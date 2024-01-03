The 'Epstein list' to be revealed

The names of scores of people tied to Jeffrey Epstein are expected to be made public today. And explosions at an event honoring an Iranian general who was killed in a U.S. airstrike left more than 100 people dead.

Hey, it's Spencer and Julius, filling in for Laura today. Let’s get into the news:

☕ But first, keep your key fob in a coffee can. It'll help prevent your car from being stolen.

The Short List is a snappy USA TODAY news roundup. Subscribe to the newsletter here.

Names on the 'Epstein list' expected to be released

The names of nearly 200 friends, associates, victims and opponents of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein will begin to be released Wednesday, a senior court official told USA TODAY. The list of names, which is believed to include top figures in entertainment, politics and business, were culled from hundreds of sealed court filings about Epstein, the accused sex trafficker who hanged himself inside a jail cell in 2019. A raft of prominent figures, including former presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, and Britain's Prince Andrew have been linked to Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell was convicted in 2022 of sex-trafficking girls for Epstein. Here's the latest.

In this July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, points to a photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell during a news conference in New York.

More than 100 dead after explosions in Iran

At least 103 people were killed and 140 wounded after explosions erupted at an event honoring an Iranian general slain in a U.S. airstrike in 2020, state-run media in Iran reported Wednesday. A senior official did not say who could be behind the attack amid wider tensions in the Mideast over Israel's war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. The blasts struck an event marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Gen. Qassem Soleimani, head of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force, who died in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

An image grab from a video released by state-run Iran Press news agency on January 3, 2024 shows a police vehicle surrounded by the crowd near the site where explosions struck a crowd in the southern Iranian city of Kerman.

The Short List is free, but several stories we link to are subscriber-only. Consider supporting our journalism and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

What everyone's talking about

New year, new laws

As the clock struck midnight Sunday, several new state laws took effect across the nation. Some might show up in your paycheck: More than 20 states increased the minimum wage. As the 2024 election cycle heats up, other new laws address issues central to voters, such as guns, health care for women and the LGBTQ+ community, and book bans. Here are some laws that took effect Jan. 1 and what to know about them.

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Epstein list, deadly Iran blast, new state laws: Wednesday's news