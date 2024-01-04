Epstein Victim: He Asked Me Several Times to Have His Baby

One of Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged victims, Johanna Sjoberg, said during a deposition released Wednesday that the disgraced financier propositioned her multiple times to have a baby with him. “Basically [he] just said, I want you to be the mother of my baby,” Sjoberg said. “I don’t believe that I said flat-out no. I didn’t agree to it. I would just say, Oh, yeah, really?” Sjoberg, now a hair stylist living in Florida, famously alleged in a 2016 deposition that Prince Andrew groped her breast with a puppet of himself. She also told investigators in the newly released deposition that Epstein bragged about his close friendship with former President Donald Trump, claiming he once celebrated after a flight they were both on was diverted to Atlantic City. “Jeffrey said, ‘Great, we’ll call up Trump and we’ll go to…’ I don’t recall the name of the casino, but ‘we’ll go to [Trump’s] casino,’” Sjoberg said.

