Epstein victim says Ohio billionaire Les Wexner engaged in sex acts with her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Documents unsealed Tuesday from cases tied to Jeffrey Epstein, who died while facing federal sex trafficking charges, have named Ohio’s richest person as one of those involved with his victims.

The documents from the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, tied to a Jan. 16, 2016, deposition of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, show quotes where she directly names L Brands creator Leslie Wexner as one of the “powerful business executives” she was sexually trafficked to.

FILE – This Sept. 19, 2014 file photo shows retail mogul Leslie Wexner, at the Wexner Center for the Arts in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)

During direct questioning by attorney Mary Borja, Giuffre confirmed she had sex with Wexner more than three times, but not more than 10. She also described an instance where Epstein’s co-conspirator, Ghislaine Maxwell, arranged for Giuffre to wear specific outfits for Wexner.

Additionally, Giuffre described a specific incident in New Mexico where the billionaire was also involved with Sarah Kellen, a member of Epstein’s inner circle who has also described herself as one of Epstein’s victims.

“How do you know that she had sex with Les Wexner?” Borja asked.

“I was there,” Giuffre replied.

“How many times did you and Les Wexner and Sarah Kellen have sex together?” Borja asked.

“Once that I remember,” Giuffre said.

When NBC4 reached out to a spokesperson for Wexner’s family for comment on the newly released documents, they pointed to a statement in his attorneys’ letter to a judge written in 2020.

“Mr. Wexner was unaware of, and was never a participant in, any of the abhorrent behavior engaged in by Epstein against Epstein’s victims,” Wexner’s attorneys wrote. “Mr. Wexner never met Ms. Giuffre … any claims to the contrary were not true.”

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

Epstein met Wexner in the 1980s and became his financial manager, as well as power of attorney later on. The billionaire, who brought Epstein to Ohio for his New Albany transformation project, previously saw mentions in earlier documents released as part of a court order. However, the newly released pages from Giuffre’s testimony are the first time Wexner is named as sexually involved with any of Epstein’s victims.

The previous documents released included a deposition of Maxwell. When investigators asked her if she gave a girl a sexual outfit to wear for Wexner, she replied “categorically no.”

In a memo to L Brands employees, Wexner previously denied having any knowledge of Epstein’s actions, saying he “would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behavior as has been reported about him.” Wexner added that he severed ties with the convicted sex offender years prior.

Giuffre’s own attorney, Brad Edwards, also contradicted his client in a 2019 news conference.

“I believe, based on the information that we have accumulated over 11 years, that the statements that he (Mr. Wexner) gave yesterday in the press that he did not know about the sexual proclivities of Mr. Epstein, are very highly likely to be true,” Edwards said. “We have not seen where he is in the company of Jeffrey Epstein at the time when he was engaging in these things. In fact, it’s very seldom that many of the victims actually even met him or saw him.”

In 2008, Wexner’s former financier made a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to charges of prostitution and prostitution involving a minor in Florida. After being arrested again in 2019 on child sex trafficking charges and with new attention on his clientele, Epstein died by apparent suicide in jail.

