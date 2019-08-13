Epstein's accusers say now that he's dead the government should rescind the generous 2007 plea deal that protected any accomplices

FILE- In this July 30, 2008 file photo, Jeffrey Epstein appears in court in West Palm Beach, Fla. Epstein has died by suicide while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, says person briefed on the matter, Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Palm Beach Post, Uma Sanghvi, File)

Associated Press





Two of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers sought Monday in a Florida court to have his 2007 plea deal overturned.

Their attorney argues that clauses protecting four associates from prosecution are now invalid after Epstein's death in an apparent suicide.

The Department of Justice is continuing to investigate potential Epstein accomplices.

"Any coconspirators should not rest easy," Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

Two of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers say his death means the 2007 plea deal he reached with prosecutors — which continues to protect four unnamed associates from prosecution — should be scrapped.

Bradley J. Edwards, an attorney for women identified as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, submitted a statement to the US District Court in southern Florida on Monday seeking to cancel the remaining provisions of the deal.

The statement said:

"The Court should grant the victims all of their proposed remedies — including invaliding the provisions in the non-prosecution agreement that precludes prosecution of Epstein's co-conspirators." "In light of Epstein recent passing, all his objections to the victims' proposed remedies have become moot. And most of the Government's objections — which were likewise predicated on protecting Epstein's interests — have also become moot."

Epstein signed the plea deal in September 2007, court filings show.

His side of the deal saw him agree to plead guilty to a state-level charges of solicitation of prostitution and procurement of minors for prostitution. He served 13 months in jail.

In exchange, federal-level charges against him were dropped. The deal also protected four unnamed associates of Epstein from being charged in relation to his actions.

The agreement granted immunity to four associates as well as "any potential co-conspirators" in his crimes, INSIDER previously reported.

It isn't clear who the four associates are.

The judge in the case, Kenneth Marra, ruled this past February that the agreement violated the rights of Epstein's victims under the Crime Victim Rights Act, but the ruling had no material impact on the case.

After Epstein's death in New York on Saturday, it is impossible to pursue a criminal case against him directly.

However, accusers have called for criminal investigations into any coconspirators.

Lawyers for Epstein accusers have also said they will pursue civil cases against his estate.

On Saturday, federal prosecutors confirmed they would continue the investigation into Epstein and urged people with information to contact them.

At a police event Monday, Attorney General William Barr said the case would "continue on, against anyone who was complicit with Epstein," adding: "Any coconspirators should not rest easy."

