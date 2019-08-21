Epstein's jail guards warned his cellmate 'there will be a price to pay' if he talks about Epstein's suicide, lawyer claims

Richard Drew/AP, New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP





Guards at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, where Jeffrey Epstein was detained and died , pressured his former cellmate not to discuss it, according to his lawyer.

Attorney Bruce Barket described his client — murder suspect Nicholas Tartaglione — being told to "shut up" and "stop talking" about the Epstein case.

When Epstein died by suicide he was alone. But he had a cellmate earlier in his detention.

Barket complained more generally about conditions in the jail, which he said are "deplorable."

Jeffrey Epstein's jail guards warned his cellmate "there will be a price to pay" if he spoke out about the jail conditions and the financier's suicide, the cellmate's lawyer said in a letter.

Nicholas Tartaglione, the cellmate, and his lawyer Bruce Barket were told to "'shut up,' 'stop talking' and 'stop complaining' to name a few of the comments various guards have made," Barket said in a letter filed on Tuesday to federal judge Kenneth Karas at White Plains, New York.

Epstein did not have a cellmate when he killed himself on Saturday August 10. An autopsy said he hanged himself with a bed sheet. But he was in a cell with Tartaglione earlier in his detention.

Here's what Barket wrote in his letter, published Tuesday:

"The clear message Mr. Tartaglione has received is that if he conveys information about the facility or about the recent suicide, there will be a price to pay.

"Whether or not the investigators into the suicide chose to interview Mr. Tartaglione about the attempted suicide to which he was witness or about how the facility is run and the conditions under which the inmates are forced to live, the correction officers know he has information potentially very damaging to the very people now charged with guarding him or their coworkers."

Barket's law firm has yet not responded to Business Insider's request for confirmation and a copy of the letter.

The Metropolitan Correctional Center has not responded to Business Insider's request for comment on Barket's allegations of the guards' threats.

Tartaglione — a former police officer who faces murder charges — shared a cell with Epstein at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center when the financier was found unresponsive with marks on his neck on July 23, which suggested he had attempted suicide.

Epstein was moved to suicide watch shortly after, though multiple sources have said that he was not on suicide watch at the time of his death.

