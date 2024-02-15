EPWater: Increase of 74 cents per month for stormwater fee

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Public Service Board (PSB) approved the Fiscal Year 2024-25 stormwater budget of $99 million on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

The stormwater budget includes investments to build infrastructure to control flooding, boost public safety and protect private property, according to a press release sent by the El Paso Water.

The utility says customers will see an increase of 74 cents on the typical residential bill for a stormwater fee, which brings the monthly fee to $6.40.

The stormwater budget’s increase reflects the utility’s move to accommodate City Council’s

request last year to accelerate the Stormwater Master Plan, President and CEO John Balliew said.

“We originally had a 20-year timeline for stormwater improvements, and they asked us to compress it to 10 years to increase public safety and maintenance,” Balliew said.

“I want to make sure that people understand this is not just any fee but a fee to keep the public safe,” Mayor Oscar Leeser said.

EPWater’s $71 million capital budget prioritizes stormwater storage around El Paso:

Central – $14 million: includes key projects – Scenic Dam, Murchison Dam, Denver Dam and

Cliff Dam – to control mountain runoff and protect private property.

Northwest – $11 million: Two basins – John T. Hickerson Water Reclamation Facility and

Arroyo 1 Detention Basin – will enhance flood control.

Northeast – $16 million: The Will Ruth Pond project and the Animal Services Ponding Area –

Phase II will reduce flooding and remove properties from the floodplain.

In January, the PSB approved the FY2024-25 water and wastewater budget. The $889 million budget includes critical investment in reliability and water supply, according to the utility.

Increase of $2.80 per month approved for El Paso Water customers

The utility says customers also will see an increase of $2.80 per month on the typical residential bill for water and wastewater charges – a 4 percent increase over last year’s bill.

The budget, rates and fees will go into effect March 1, the start of the fiscal year.

