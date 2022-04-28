Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To UK£0.024

The board of Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 6th of June to UK£0.024. This will take the annual payment to 4.7% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Epwin Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Epwin Group's earnings. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 3.6%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 39%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Epwin Group's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, Epwin Group's dividend hasn't been particularly consistent. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2014, the dividend has gone from UK£0.028 to UK£0.047. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.6% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Is Doubtful

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. In the last five years, Epwin Group's earnings per share has shrunk at approximately 9.0% per annum. A modest decline in earnings isn't great, and it makes it quite unlikely that the dividend will grow in the future unless that trend can be reversed.

Our Thoughts On Epwin Group's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Epwin Group's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Epwin Group that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

