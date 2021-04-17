Epwin Group PLC Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 7.0% to UK£1.04. Revenues were UK£241m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at UK£0.018, an impressive 128% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Epwin Group's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of UK£276.0m in 2021. This would be a notable 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 230% to UK£0.06. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of UK£261.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.051 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a decent improvement in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Epwin Group 11% to UK£1.16on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Epwin Group, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at UK£1.21 and the most bearish at UK£1.10 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Epwin Group is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Epwin Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Epwin Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 15% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 2.3% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.2% annually. Not only are Epwin Group's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Epwin Group's earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Epwin Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Epwin Group analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Epwin Group you should know about.

