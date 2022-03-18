Eqonex appoints former Binance UK head as CEO

Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Eqonex has appointed Jonathan Farnell, a former head of Binance U.K., as its new CEO and a director on the board.

Helen Hai, president of Binance’s payment arm Bifinity, has also been appointed to the board.

The appointments come as Eqonex only last week announced a partnership with Bifinity, granting Bifinity the right to appoint top executives of Eqonex from within the new payment venture.

The U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), however, warned that it can suspend or cancel a firm’s crypto asset registration after noticing Bifinity’s partnership with Eqonex.

Chi-Won Yoon, chairman of Eqonex, told Forkast in an interview that the statement made by the U.K. financial regulator was a procedural one.