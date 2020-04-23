EQT Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Highlights, Provides Updates On Outlook And Deleveraging Plan, And Schedules Earnings Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today announces certain preliminary first quarter 2020 operational and financial highlights, provides updates on outlook and its deleveraging plan, and schedules first quarter 2020 earnings conference call.

President and CEO Toby Rice stated: "The benefits of our transformation strategy have come to fruition during the first quarter 2020. We exceeded our production expectations through continued operational efficiencies, made substantial progress towards our well cost targets and outperformed our operating cost projections, all while spending roughly 25% less capital than the prior quarter. These results reflect our commitment to being the best and lowest cost operator, and I'm excited about our team's ability to continue building on this positive momentum in an improving natural gas environment."

Rice continued, "We believe these operational improvements, when combined with an expected improved natural gas pricing environment and anticipated cash inflows, are more than sufficient to allow us to repay all of our 2021 maturities by the end of 2020. As a result, we intend to more selectively explore non-core asset sales and opportunistically assess monetizing our remaining equity interest in Equitrans Midstream in a strategic manner in lieu of attempting to fully achieve our Deleveraging Plan by mid-2020. We believe these actions are aligned with our desire to position the company to generate sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders."

Preliminary First Quarter 2020 Highlights(1):

We have experienced limited operational impacts as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Sales volumes of 380 – 385 Bcfe, exceeding high-end of the guidance range of 360 – 370 Bcfe

Average differential of ($0.20) – ($0.15) per Mcf, in-line with midpoint of the guidance range of ($0.25) – ($0.05) per Mcf

– per Mcf, in-line with midpoint of the guidance range of – per Mcf Capital expenditures of $250 – $270 million , approximately 25% lower than fourth quarter 2019

– , approximately 25% lower than fourth quarter 2019 Well costs of $740 – $750 per lateral foot in the Pennsylvania Marcellus, accelerating path towards target well costs

– per lateral foot in the Pennsylvania Marcellus, accelerating path towards target well costs Total cash operating costs of $1.34 – $1.37 per Mcfe (2)

– per Mcfe Increased 2021 hedge position to approximately 40% of expected production at an average realized floor price of $2.50 per Dth

per Dth 2020 cash tax refunds now expected to be approximately $390 million , accelerated in part by the CARES Act

, accelerated in part by the CARES Act In advanced discussions to divest certain non-strategic assets for approximately $125 million

(1)First quarter 2020 highlights reflect our preliminary estimates with respect to such results based on currently available information, is not a comprehensive statement of our financial results and is subject to completion of our financial closing procedures. These results may change, and those changes may be material.

(2)Includes transportation and processing, production, exploration and selling, general and administrative expenses

Updates on outlook

The energy industry is currently experiencing two significant external stimuli that are impacting both day-to-day operations and the macro environment. The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreak and ensuing "stay at home" mandates throughout the United States and other parts of the world have resulted in decreased demand for natural gas, NGLs and oil. Additionally, in March 2020, the group of oil producing nations known as OPEC+ failed to reach an agreement over proposed oil production cuts stemming from the decrease in global demand for oil in light of the COVID-19 pandemic (the "oil price war"). Although the members of OPEC+ eventually reached an agreement in April 2020 to reduce their oil production beginning in May 2020 and continuing through April 2022, the OPEC+ members' production of oil in the interim period prior to the commencement of the production cuts and the significant drop in demand has led to significant increases in the supply, and decreases in the price, of oil.

To date, we have experienced limited operational impacts as a result of the work from home restrictions or COVID-19 directly. As a "life-sustaining" business under the guidelines issued by each of the states in which we operate, we have been allowed to continue operations, provided that non-essential personnel have been required to work from home. One of the primary actions taken by the new management team during the 100-Day Plan was the establishment of a digital work environment, which has allowed us to maintain the engagement and connectivity of our personnel, as well as minimize the number of employees required in the office and field.