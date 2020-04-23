EQT Announces Private Offering Of Convertible Senior Notes

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (the Company or EQT) (NYSE: EQT) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). EQT also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

(PRNewsfoto/EQT Corporation) More

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of EQT and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible into cash, shares of EQT's common stock or a combination thereof, at EQT's election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

EQT intends to use a portion of the net proceeds of the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions described below. EQT intends to use the remainder of the net proceeds to repay or redeem certain of its outstanding indebtedness, including those with near-term maturities, and for general corporate purposes. If the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes, EQT expects to use a portion of the net proceeds from the sale of the additional notes to enter into additional capped call transactions as described below and the remainder to repay or redeem certain of its outstanding indebtedness, including those with near-term maturities, and for general corporate purposes.

In connection with the pricing of the notes, EQT expects to enter into privately negotiated capped call transactions with one or more of the initial purchasers or their respective affiliates and/or other financial institutions (the "option counterparties"). The capped call transactions are expected generally to reduce the potential dilution to EQT's common stock upon any conversion of notes at maturity and/or offset any cash payments EQT is required to make in excess of the principal amount of such converted notes, as the case may be, with such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap. The strike price of the capped call transactions and the premium paid will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

In connection with establishing their initial hedges of the capped call transactions, the option counterparties or their respective affiliates expect to enter into various derivative transactions with respect to EQT's common stock and/or purchase shares of EQT's common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes, and may unwind these various derivative transactions and purchase shares of EQT's common stock in open market transactions shortly following the pricing of the notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any decrease in) the market price of EQT's common stock or the notes concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of the notes.

In addition, the option counterparties and/or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by entering into or unwinding various derivative transactions with respect to EQT's common stock and/or purchasing or selling EQT's common stock or other securities of EQT in secondary market transactions following the pricing of the notes and prior to the maturity of the notes (and may do so following any conversion of notes, any repurchase of notes on any fundamental change repurchase date, any notes redemption date, or any other date on which any notes are retired by EQT, in each case if EQT exercises the relevant election under the capped call transactions). This activity could also cause or avoid an increase or a decrease in the value of the notes or the market price of EQT's common stock, which could affect a noteholder's ability to convert its notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation period related to a conversion of notes, it could affect the amount and value of the consideration that a noteholder will receive upon conversion of its notes.