EQT, KKR Among Bidders for $10 Billion Global Switch Deal, Sources Say

Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firms including EQT AB and KKR & Co. are among bidders shortlisted to buy data center company Global Switch Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Gaw Capital Partners, PAG and Stonepeak Partners have also been selected to participate in the next round of bidding for the London-based company, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Suitors could start conducting due diligence in the coming weeks ahead of a deadline for binding offers, the people said.

Global Switch’s owners including Jiangsu Shagang Group Co. and Avic Trust Co. were poised to kick off a long-awaited sale, which could value the data center company at about $10 billion, Bloomberg News reported in May. Global Switch in June confirmed that its shareholders are exploring a potential divestment following strong international investor interest, while there’s no certainty that any transaction will happen.

Considerations are ongoing and no final decisions have been made, the people said. Some bidders could consider teaming up or not to proceed with the process, they added.

Representatives for EQT, Gaw Capital, Global Switch, KKR and PAG declined to comment. A representative for Shagang said she has no knowledge of the issue and declined to comment, while a representative for Stonepeak didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Data center companies have been attracting strong takeover interest, in part due to the perception of their having stable returns, and expectations of ongoing growth as people increasingly rely on technology.

Founded in 1998, Global Switch owns and operates 13 data centers in Europe and Asia Pacific spanning about 428,000 square meters, according to its website. It reported 251.4 million pounds ($297 million) in Ebitda for 2021, a 5.8% increase from the previous year, according to its annual report.

Global Switch previously attempted to go public in Hong Kong but aborted the initial public offering plans in 2019. In August of that year, Shagang bought another 24% stake in a 1.8 billion-pound deal from British billionaire brothers David and Simon Reuben, who had begun to whittle down their ownership in 2016. Shagang then became the largest shareholder.

(Adds more background in last paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Nickel Trader Lygend Readies $1 Billion IPO Launch, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Lygend Resources & Technology Co., a Chinese nickel producer and trader, is planning to start taking investor orders for an initial public offering in Hong Kong as early as September, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergBiden to Forgive $10,000 in Student Debt, Double for Pell Grant RecipientsBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdaySix Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageCovid Incubation Gets Sh

  • Nidec COO to step down, leave company - Nikkei

    Japanese electric motor company Nidec Corp Chief Operating Officer Jun Seki intends to step down from the position and leave the company, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday. The company hasn't announced that Seki is stepping down from his post or leaving the company, a Nidec spokesperson told Reuters, adding that no decision has been made. In its report, the Nikkei said Hiroshi Kobe, vice chairman, would take over Seki's post.

  • Business in 67 Shanghai-traded ETFs halted by Hong Kong typhoon delay

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Shanghai Stock Exchange said subscription and redemption in 67 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) would be halted on Thursday due to a trading suspension in Hong Kong triggered by a typhoon. The business suspension in the ETFs, which invest fully or partly in Hong Kong-traded shares, was made at the request of relevant asset managers, the Shanghai bourse said in a statement. The Hong Kong stock exchange suspended trading on both the securities and derivatives markets on Thursday morning due to Tropical Storm Ma-on.

  • China Sets Stronger-Than-Expected Yuan Fix Amid Currency Drop

    (Bloomberg) -- China set its reference rate for the yuan at a stronger-than-expected level as the nation’s widening monetary policy gap with the US drove the currency to the lowest in two years.Most Read from BloombergBiden Unveils Plan to Free Students from ‘Unsustainable Debt’Six Months of Putin’s War Unravels Russia’s Superpower ImageBiden to Unveil Long-Awaited Student Debt Relief Measures on WednesdayCovid Incubation Gets Shorter With Each New Variant, Study ShowsA 129-Foot Superyacht Worth

  • 10 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4

    In this article, we discuss 10 Cathie Wood stocks that can rebound in Q4. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Cathie Wood Stocks that Can Rebound in Q4. Cathie Wood, the CEO of ARK Investment Management, is often the talk of Wall Street due to her bold market […]

  • Planet Fitness Stock Flexes Amid Powerful Sales, Profit Growth

    Planet Fitness stock shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Cathie Wood dumps Nvidia stock ahead of results

    Is Cathie Wood fearing more bad news from Nvidia? Wood’s ARK Invest funds trimmed their stake in Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the graphics chipmaker’s results. Nvidia has already warned on second-quarter results, so the real question is the degree of caution it employs about the rest of the year.

  • Do I qualify for student loan forgiveness? What to know about Biden's debt plan.

    Biden's 'fair and simple' plan offers up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness, and repayments based on discretionary income.

  • BlackBerry developers become latest Silicon Valley story to receive Hollywood adaptation

    BlackBerry's rise and fall in the personal tech landscape becomes the latest company to receive a Hollywood treatment in an upcoming film.

  • Nordstrom feels spending squeeze as Rack sales slow

    The Seattle-based luxury retailer expects to lose out on $200 million in revenue over the third and fourth quarters as it slashes prices to offload old inventory.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Goes in on These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    As fears of high inflation and the threat of recession become the talk of the town, investors are turning to Wall Street titans for guidance, namely Ken Griffin. Founding hedge fund Citadel in 1990, the firm now boasts over $50 billion worth of assets under management. As a 19-year-old sophomore at Harvard University, Griffin began trading from his dorm room with a fax machine, computer and phone. Now, the CEO of Citadel, whose net worth stands at $27 billion, is known as one of the Wall Street

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • Financial markets are bracing for what could be a ‘very hawkish’ Jackson Hole speech by Fed’s Powell

    The general takeaway from analysts, economists and investors is that Powell will keep reiterating the Fed's commitment to fighting inflation.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • Billionaires Are Scooping Up These 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks

    U.S. stock markets have been exceedingly volatile in 2022. The billionaire brothers Julian and Felix Baker -- co-owners of the biotechnology focused hedge fund Baker Bros. Advisors -- are a prime example. Perhaps most interestingly, the Baker brothers bought large chunks of small-cap healthcare stocks Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) in the most recent quarter.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.