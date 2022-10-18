EQT Nears Baring Deal Finish Line in PE’s Biggest Buyout

Manuel Baigorri
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish investment firm EQT AB is close to completing its €6.8 billion ($6.7 billion) acquisition of Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The private equity firms could announce they’ve completed their transaction as early as Tuesday after receiving approval from regulators, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

The deal, which is poised to be the biggest takeover of a private equity firm by another in the sector, would mean a fee bonanza for advisers including Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a year when the volume of global transactions has dropped, the people said. Terms of the deal haven’t changed, the people said.

Representatives for EQT and BPEA declined to comment.

EQT is financing the deal with 191.2 million new ordinary shares, valued at €5.3 billion, and €1.5 billion in cash, it said in March, when the firms announced their combination agreement. The transaction was expected to close in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley advised EQT, while Goldman and JPMorgan advised BPEA.

In acquiring BPEA, EQT is delivering on one of the pledges it made at the time of its initial public offering. “Expanding our footprint in Asia is part of the strategic objectives we set out at the time of our IPO,” EQT’s Chief Executive Officer Christian Sinding said in March.

EQT shares have plunged about 57% this year, valuing the Stockholm-based firm at about $19 billion. It counts about €77 billion in assets under management as of the end of June.

BPEA in September raised $11.2 billion in total capital commitments for its eighth private equity fund, surpassing its $8.5 billion target and becoming one of the largest funds ever raised by an Asian buyout firm. Founded in 1997 and led by Jean Eric Salata, the company has $22 billion of assets under management.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

