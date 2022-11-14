Equal Employment Opportunity Commissioner Opens Discrimination Probes into Companies That Fund Abortion Travel

1
Ari Blaff
·2 min read

Andrea Lucas, a Republican Commissioner of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, has opened up at least three discrimination probes into companies providing abortion-related travel benefits.

According to five attorneys with knowledge of the situation, Lucas is deploying a rarely used EEOC procedure to target these companies, which have yet to be named, without the approval of the rest of commission. The EEOC commissioner alleges that the companies are discriminating against pregnant and disabled workers by treating abortion-seeking employees uniquely, Bloomberg Law reported Monday afternoon.

The agency investigation may be the first federal challenge to the slew of corporate abortion-benefit policies offered in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Many companies have begun offering employees in states with restrictive abortion regimes subsidies for childcare, travel, and paid time off of work to get the procedure out-of-state. Tesla, Netflix, Amazon, Disney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lyft are among the most notable firms that have unveiled such policies. However, there are over 120 large American employers that now offer abortion-related travel coverage.

Lucas was appointed under President Donald Trump and overlapped with fellow Trump-appointed general counsel, Sharon Fast Gustafson. Both Lucas and Gustafson were known to prioritize workplace religious rights, helping pass new guidelines without any Democratic support during the Trump administration.

Gustafson was fired by the Biden administration for refusing to vacate her position in March 2021, but she has continued her activism.

In late October, the Littler Workplace Policy Institute–an organization that specializes in labor and employment law–sent the EEOC a letter informing them that Gustafson was threatening employers offering abortion-travel coverage.

“Ms. Gustafson is using her former position to intimidate employers who provide or are considering providing a benefit that is otherwise legal under Federal law in furtherance of her own law practice…and personal beliefs misleading and intimidating employers who lawfully provide travel benefits under their health plans for those who need medical care that is not available in their own states,” Littler’s letter to the EEOC reads.

Lucas’s latest approach to opening fugitive investigations mirrors that of Gustafson’s extracurricular efforts earlier this year, Bloomberg reports.

If the companies Lucas targeted don’t respond to the complaints, the EEOC can elect to bring a lawsuit against them, although such action would likely require broader support from commissioners.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • Schumer Says Congress Should Deal With Debt Ceiling This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he wants to address the nation’s debt ceiling this year, ahead of Republicans’ expected takeover of the House in January. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionStocks Fluctuate as Traders Mull Latest Fedspeak: Ma

  • Cuba slashes growth forecast as economic crisis grinds on

    Cuba has cut by half its original forecast for growth in 2022, the head of its chamber of commerce said on Monday, as the Caribbean island nation struggles to jumpstart its ailing economy and all-important tourism industry. Cuba's economy is expected to grow 2% this year, down from a previous official prediction of 4%, according to Chamber of Commerce president Antonio Carricarte. Tourism is a critical bellwether for Communist-run Cuba's economy.

  • 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Earns Second-Biggest Domestic Debut of 2022

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever officially logs the second-biggest domestic box office debut of 2022...

  • With Minority Life Looming, House Progressives Turn to Joe Biden

    Samuel Corum/GettyAs the final results in U.S. House races continue to roll in, forecasts broadly show Republicans taking back control of the chamber by a narrow margin. For Democrats all around, that’s an unwelcome reality.But for House progressives especially, it’s a seachange.For four years, progressives have seen their influence grow dramatically. As Congressional Progressive Caucus grew larger, they became a force on policy decisions. New stars emerged with large followings and became vocal

  • ‘Candidate quality matters’: Gov. Sununu explains GOP election setbacks

    ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos interviews Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on “This Week.”

  • Mexican super fan is ready for another World Cup

    Of the thousands of Mexican fans expected to travel to Qatar for the biggest soccer tournament in the world, only one of them can boast of having attended 10 World Cups and more than 450 matches for the country’s national team: Héctor Chávez, better known as “Caramelo.” With a black charro hat on his head, dressed in the green El Tri jersey and carrying a Mexican flag with the letters of his native state of Chihuahua embroidered on the front, “Caramelo” — which means Candy — has become a familiar sight in every stadium where the team plays in Mexico and around the world, and not only for official tournaments. The Mexican team, in addition to official tournaments, has a contract with U.S.-based company Soccer United Marketing that, since 2003, requires it to play at least five friendly matches on American soil.

  • Derek Carr's emotions emerge after Raiders lose to Colts

    After nine frustrating years, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is fed up. Carr became emotional after the Raiders squandered a fourth-quarter lead in a 25-20 loss to an Indianapolis Colts squad that is now under the direction of Jeff Saturday, who had never coached an NFL game before Sunday. “I can’t speak for everybody, I know where I stand - I love the Silver and Black,” Carr said.

  • Gov. Kevin Stitt's new chief of staff signals a push for 'innovative' education solutions

    Brandon Tatum was named last week by Gov. Kevin Stitt as his new chief of staff.

  • Thousands protest president's plan to overhaul Mexican electoral system

    Thousands protest president's plan to overhaul Mexican electoral system

  • The oldest living person in America just turned 115-year-old. 'It's marvelous that we still have her,' her family says.

    "I don't know how you put it into words," Bessie Hendricks' daughter Joan Schaffer told KCCI. "It's marvelous that we still have her."

  • Watch what you say: Exeter man loses bid to upend NH's defamation law after 'dirty cop' post

    Frese was charged with criminal defamation in 2018 after posting a comment online that “Chief Shupe covered up for a dirty cop.”

  • Flu activity soars in California as respiratory illnesses threaten hospitals

    Flu season's positivity rate in Los Angeles County is at 25%, up from 13% a week ago, as RSV and COVID are still in circulation.

  • Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023

    The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation –– falling to 2.9% by December 2023 from 5.1% currently. The forecast comes as Fed governor Christopher Waller warned over the weekend that the central bank may consider slowing the pace of rate increases at its next meeting but that should not be seen as a "softening" in its commitment to lower inflation.

  • As Democrats celebrate averting election disaster, we can't ignore the voters we're losing

    The Democratic Party has the right policies, but it must focus its messaging on immediacy – not grand plans, writes New York Mayor Eric Adams.

  • Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

    A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state's law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi Justice Institute makes the claim in a lawsuit it filed Monday on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, it did not resolve a gray area in state law surrounding abortion rights.

  • 'We're past the point of "threatened"': Ontario mask ‘recommendation’ isn’t enough, top experts say

    As hospitals across Ontario continue to be stretched thin, the province’s top doctor is strongly recommending masking indoors, but residents and experts don't feel like it's too little, too late.

  • University of California academic workers go on strike

    Thousands of academic workers went on strike at University of California campuses throughout the state on Monday, forming picket lines, affecting classes and staging noisy protests to demand better wages for teaching assistants and others. Some 48,000 academic workers represented by the United Auto Workers (UAW) are in contract talks with the University of California system, but it was uncertain how many went on strike at the 10 UC campuses. The UAW is one of the largest and most diverse unions in North America, with members in virtually every sector of the economy, according to its website.

  • When Do I Stop Paying Social Security Tax?

    Most Americans have to pay Social Security tax for their entire working lives, but there are a few exceptions to that rule, as described here.

  • I plan bucket-list trips for a living. Here are 4 mistakes I see travelers make when booking their own vacations.

    Many travelers stick to the most famous sites and don't experience the local culture, and others exhaust themselves by overpacking their itineraries.

  • Pennsylvania to receive $19.7M payout from Google in historic settlement over tracking practices

    Pennsylvania will receive close to $20 million from Google as part of the largest multistate privacy settlement led by attorneys general in U.S. history. In total, the tech giant is paying out $391.5 million across 40 states, with Pennsylvania and New Jersey serving on the executive committee for the investigation. Pennsylvania will be paid $19.7 million from the settlement and New Jersey will get $17.8 million.