Equal pay bill nears approval in House, long odds in Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks to the media, Thursday, April 15, 2021, during her weekly briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN SLODYSKO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats were poised to pass legislation Thursday that they say would help close the gap between what men and women are paid in the workplace, though the measure faces little chance of overcoming Republican opposition in the Senate.

The bill, which is supported by President Joe Biden's administration, is the latest salvo in a long-running debate about equality of pay and the government’s role in ensuring it. Despite their past efforts, including the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009 signed into law by President Barack Obama, Democrats say there is still more that needs to be done to close a gap in pay, where white women make on average 82 cents to every dollar earned by white men.

“Sadly, equal pay is not yet a reality in America,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. “It’s almost sinful.”

The bill would make it easier to sue employers over pay discrimination, curb the ability of companies to retaliate and beef up enforcement of existing laws, including a new requirement that businesses submit detailed pay data to the federal government for use in policing pay discrimination laws. It would also ban employers from prohibiting employees from discussing their salaries.

Republicans say laws already on the books outlaw pay discrimination. And they counter that the bill would largely be a boon for trial lawyers looking to sue companies while miring employers in burdensome new reporting requirements that would require them to submit detailed pay information to the federal government.

Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Texas, said that “wage discrimination has no place in any society.” But he said the Democrats' bill wasn't the right way to go about correcting those wrongs.

“The path Congress must take is to not increase opportunities for trial lawyers, but to continue its focus on strong economic policy that actually expands opportunities for all Americans,” he said.

Democrats counter, however, that existing protections have proved insufficient, including those offered under the Equal Pay Act of 1963, which requires that men and women in the same workplace be given equal pay for equal work.

The U.S. is hardly alone in having such disparities. But the gap is larger here than in many other countries, with only Mexico, Finland, Israel, Japan and Korea having larger differentials, according to a study by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, an international group based in Paris.

Democrats also note that the disparity is particularly acute for women of color, with Black women making about 63 cents for every dollar earned by a white male counterpart and Hispanic women making even less.

Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., said many women choose jobs that offer more flexibility to balance home and work.

“Democrats aren’t giving the full story when they talk about pay differences," Foxx said. “Women are making career choices that are best for themselves and their families.”

The measure is widely opposed by business, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which argued in a letter to members of Congress that there are often legitimate reasons for differences in pay between men and women.

“Increasing the opportunity for frivolous litigation would only further serve to undermine our nation’s civil rights laws,” the Chamber wrote.

Recommended Stories

  • 5th SC man arrested on federal charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    The man was arrested after the FBI got a tip from one of his acquaintances, who told agents Languerand had posted a photo of himself at the Capitol on Instagram.

  • House panel votes to advance bill on slavery reparations

    A House panel advanced a decades-long effort to pay reparations to the descendants of slaves by approving legislation Wednesday that would create a commission to study the issue. It's the first time the House Judiciary Committee has acted on the legislation. The vote to advance the measure to the full House passed 25-17 after a lengthy and often passionate debate that stretched late into the night.

  • MLB’s Favorability Rating among Republicans Plummets after All-Star Game Move

    Major League Baseball’s net favorability rating among Republicans has plunged since it made the decision to pull its All-Star Game out of Atlanta over a Georgia voting law, according to a new poll. While MLB enjoyed the highest favorability rating among Republicans of the four major U.S. sports leagues in mid-March — 47 percent — that number plummeted to 12 percent in a survey taken last week, according to new data from Morning Consult. MLB now sits below the NFL and NHL in terms of GOP support. In a statement earlier this month, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced that he had “decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft.” Manfred said MLB “fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.” Critics claim the new Georgia law makes it more difficult for underrepresented individuals to exercise their right to vote. Georgia governor Brian Kemp, a Republican, signed the bill into law last month. The legislation calls for changing the rules and processes for requesting an absentee ballot, including mandating that voters present valid forms of photo identification. The measure also regulates the future use of drop boxes, which were implemented as a COVID innovation, and the early voting period for runoff elections and gives the state the authority to take over county elections or remove local elections officials. Proponents of the law deny accusations that it aims to suppress votes, pointing out that the legislation does not place new limits on voting hours and makes the state’s elections more secure without restricting voter access. Supporters have argued that the law has been misrepresented. The survey results come as Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Mike Lee of Utah on Tuesday announced a bill to eliminate MLB’s special antitrust exemption over its decision to pull the All-Star Game from Georgia. Morning Consult’s Alex Silverman notes that baseball “isn’t the first sport to see its net favorability among Republicans significantly decrease as a result of … embracing social justice issues.” The report notes that the NFL’s popularity among the GOP dipped in 2017 after then-President Trump criticized players who kneeled during the national anthem, while support for the NBA hit new lows last summer after it came out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Lawsuit alleges Fort Worth foster care agency failed to prevent abuse, death of toddler

    3-year-old Amari Boone died on April 12, 2020, at Cook Children’s hospital.

  • 'No plans to bring it to the floor': Pelosi shoots down Democratic effort to expand Supreme Court

    The bill came just days after President Joe Biden announced a new commission to study potential structural changes to the nation's highest court.

  • Biden says pause on J&J shots shows gov't putting safety 1st

    President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign hit a snag when federal regulators recommended a “pause” in administering Johnson & Johnson shots. Biden declared Tuesday that even with a temporary loss of J&J 's one-shot vaccine, there is a huge supply of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, enough that "is basically 100% unquestionable, for every single, solitary American.” Perhaps more concerning than any worry about supply, however, is the potential blow to public confidence in all of the vaccines, as polls suggest potentially tens of millions of Americans are hesitant to get the shots that public health experts say are necessary for the nation to emerge from the pandemic.

  • Catholic church, private schools sue to change SC Constitution over COVID relief funds

    The lawsuit calls for removing the very amendment in the state constitution that bars South Carolina from using public funds for the direct benefit of private and religious schools.

  • GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert Blasted For Absurd Tweet About 'Political Terrorism'

    The Colorado congresswoman apparently thinks adding more Supreme Court justices is terrorism — but not storming the U.S. Capitol to change an election.

  • 'A cry for an acknowledgement:' U.S. House Democrats urge reparations bill

    Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will try to advance a bill that could lead to reparations for Black Americans as part of a broader effort to address centuries of enslavement followed by modern-day institutional racism. It faces an uphill climb in Congress, where prominent Republicans oppose the measure and none have joined the 175 Democrats who signed on as co-sponsors. Representative Jim Jordan, the senior Republican on the House Judiciary Committee that is scheduled to vote on the measure on Wednesday, intends to oppose it, an aide said.

  • The problem within: Biden targets lead pipes, pushes equity

    In the modest bungalows and two-flats of Chicago's Little Village neighborhood, there’s never a shortage of needed home repairs staring residents in the face. “There are so many issues that seem more immediate, whether it’s the roof, the windows, siding, insulation,” said 51-year-old Enrique Nieto, who has lived in the predominantly Latino neighborhood all his life. Given short shrift by public officials for decades, the lead pipes snaking through Chicago and communities of every size from rural Maine to suburban California are in the national spotlight now as President Joe Biden pushes to spend $45 billion to replace every lead water pipe in the country as part of his big infrastructure package.

  • Video of fatal Chicago police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo to be released

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot described the body camera video as "excruciating" and warned parents to shield their children from it.

  • ‘It’s impossible to get any whiter than that’: Team USA Olympic uniforms mocked online

    Unveiling of outfits for Team USA and Canada attract controversy — for different reasons

  • U.S. economy gaining momentum as consumers ditch the winter blues, Fed says

    The U.S. economy picked up speed going into the spring on the back of growing confidence among consumers, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said it is on track for stronger growth and hiring in the coming months. Economic activity between late February and early April was buoyed by increased COVID-19 vaccinations and strong fiscal support, and the labor market also improved as more people returned to work, the U.S. central bank said in its latest "Beige Book," a collection of anecdotes about the economy from its 12 regional districts. "Reports on tourism were more upbeat, bolstered by a pickup in demand for leisure activities and travel which contacts attributed to spring break, an easing of pandemic-related restrictions, increased vaccinations, and recent stimulus payments among other factors," the report said.

  • Florida House Passes Bill Restricting Girls Sports to Females

    The Florida House of Representatives on Wednesday voted 77-40 to pass legislation prohibiting transgender athletes from playing girls’ sports. The Fairness in Women’s Sports Act will now head to the state Senate, which will need to offer final approval before it is sent to Governor Ron DeSantis. All but one Democrat in the Republican-controlled House voted against the bill, which mandates that female sports teams in Florida are specifically for “biological” women and girls, according to Politico. The measure, which would apply to students in K-12 and higher education, also creates a path for handling gender disputes by requiring a medical professional to verify a student’s sex. GOP lawmakers say it is aimed at protecting fairness in women’s sports. “There is an inherent, biological, undeniable difference between men and women, boys and girls,” state Representative Traci Koster (R., Tampa) said. “Simply put: we were designed differently.” However, opponents have argued it will “legalize bullying” for transgender students and that the legislation targets LGBTQ rights, not girls’ athletics. “Sports have become another avenue to attack the rights of trans people,” state Representative Anna Eskamani (D., Orlando) said. “And those efforts have caused incredible harm to trans youth, who, like all kids, especially in the middle of a pandemic, deserve compassion and support.” As more than 20 other Republican-leaning states have worked to pass legislation around fairness in women’s sports, the NCAA on Monday warned that locations that don’t treat all student-athletes with “dignity and respect” could be ineligible to host future championship games. While Florida House Democrats argued that passing the bill could lead to the Sunshine State losing out on millions of dollars in revenue if events were moved out-of-state, one GOP lawmaker accused Democrats of mistakenly holding the organization up as a “moral compass,” according to Politico. One House member floated the idea of states with transgender sports bans working together to create their own athletic association. “We know exactly what they’ll do if this law passes,” state Representative Chip LaMarca (R., Lighthouse Point) said. “The same thing they do for our student athletes right now — and that’s nothing. They treat them like free labor.” The Senate will now take up the measure. While the bill was scheduled for its final hearing on Wednesday, it was temporarily postponed by sponsor state Senator Kelli Stargel (R., Lakeland) because of the packed Rules Committee agenda, according to the report. Stargel’s bill, which is different from the House version in that it allows athletes who identify as female to participate in sports if their testosterone levels are below a certain mark, could resurface at a meeting on April 20.

  • Senate Democrats plan to push for national marijuana legalization

    Advocates and lawmakers favoring marijuana reform are trying to capitalize on the social justice movement and COVID-19 economic rebound to legalize and normalize the use of pot.Why it matters: The supporters are also trying to take advantage of polls showing broad public support — and get ahead of the reality Democrats could lose their control of Congress after the midterm elections next year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Cannabis is big business. U.S. sales hit a record $17.5 billion last year. Revenue for the NFL was $12 billion, by comparison.Advocates note many dispensaries and legal marijuana distributors are run as small businesses and by minority owners.They cite those facts while courting pro-business Republicans.A Gallup poll in November also found 68% of Americans supported legalizing marijuana, a record high. There was majority support in every age group including 65+, and among about half of self-described Republicans, conservatives and weekly attendees of religious services.Driving the news: The United States Cannabis Council (USCC) was launched in February to coordinate and represent about 50 organizations and businesses promoting policy and legislation.Steven Hawkins, a social justice leader with roots in the NAACP and Amnesty International, is leading the effort. He is urging U.S. lawmakers to see the criminalization of marijuana users in the context of systemic racism and economic opportunity.Hawkins says the government should treat marijuana as it did alcohol after Prohibition. He advocates de-scheduling and turning it over to states to handle how and where it's sold and envisions local governments creating wet and dry counties — similar to booze.As more states legalize marijuana and open dispensaries, the group is also making an economic and small-business argument — especially to Republican lawmakers.What we're watching: On the legislative front, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Ron Wyden of Oregon will soon introduce comprehensive cannabis legislation to decriminalize marijuana nationally.The three Democrats have long pushed for comprehensive reform of cannabis laws.Now, with their party controlling both chambers of Congress and Schumer at the helm of the Senate, they're plotting major cannabis reform.Yes, but: Any bill is going to need to receive a minimum of 10 Republican supporters to pass through the normal legislative process.There's currently bipartisan support for legislation already introduced that would protect banks servicing legal marijuana businesses from being penalized by federal regulators, and advocacy groups think it's the most realistic shot at progress.But Schumer doesn't think the banking bill is big enough, his aides tell Axios.He's committed to pushing through the broader package, pointing to the widespread support for legalization following the presidential election in November.Details: Hawkins tells Axios the Cannabis Council has met with roughly 90 lawmakers since its inception in February.The members are heavily courting six Republican senators in states that have already legalized marijuana: Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Steve Daines of Montana, Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska, and John Thune and Mike Rounds of South Dakota.They're also planning to target Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, a key Republican who's taken a lead on criminal justice reform."Getting GOP support early on is key," Hawkins tells Axios. "If we can get 10 Republicans to vote for a pro-cannabis bill, I doubt we'd have a problem getting (President) Biden to sign it."Between the lines: Biden's support for the cannabis community is mixed. He hasn't embraced full legalization but has backed medical-use legalization, as well as decriminalization for possession.Vice President Kamala Harris supported legalization as a senator but now has to consider toting the administration line.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Alaska denied benefits to gay couples despite court rulings

    Alaska wrongly denied some same-sex spouses benefits for years by claiming their unions were not recognized even after courts struck down gay marriage bans, court documents obtained by The Associated Press show. The agency that determines eligibility for a yearly oil wealth check paid to nearly all Alaska residents denied a payout for same-sex spouses or dependents of military members stationed in other states for five years after a federal court invalidated Alaska’s ban on same-sex marriage in 2014, the documents show. The practice also persisted after the Supreme Court legalized the unions nationwide in 2015.

  • European powers warn Iran over fate of talks after 60% enrichment move

    The European powers party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday that its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity and install a further 1,000 centrifuges at its Natanz site were contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal. Talks between world powers, Iran and the United States are due to resume in Vienna on Thursday, but in a joint statement Britain, France and Germany said Tehran's decision to enrich at 60 percent was not based on credible civilian reasons and constituted an important step in the production of a nuclear weapon.

  • Sweet 16 vaccine: Teens hope getting vaccinated will 'give us our lives back'

    With the pandemic disrupting much of the traditional teen experience, 16-year-olds are encountering a modern new milestone.

  • Bank of America Stock Falls on Earnings Beat. What to Know.

    Investors focused on the bank's Covid-19-related expenses and weaker-than-expected net interest income and loan growth.

  • WATCH: Maxine Waters erupts at Jim Jordan and tells him to 'respect the chair and shut your mouth' during COVID-19 hearing

    After Rep. Jordan repeatedly sparred with Dr. Fauci and clashed with the chairman, Waters told him to "respect the chair and shut your mouth."