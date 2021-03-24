Equal Pay Day is not a reason to celebrate in North Carolina

Gina Navarrete
·4 min read

Equal Pay Day is March 24 this year. This date changes year by year because it represents how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year. The Census Bureau reports that last year women in this country earned 81 cents for every dollar men earned in 2020. In other words, on a typical 9 to 5 workday, women begin working for free at 2:40 p.m.

And as grim as these statistics sound, the gap becomes wider and wider when we account for race and ethnicity. While Asian American women are paid 85 cents for every dollar paid to white men, Black women only make 63 cents; Native American women make 60 cents; and Latinx women make a mere 55 cents on the dollar. In other words, Equal Pay Day for Black women should be on August 3; for Native American women should be September 8; and for Latinx women it would be as late as October 21.

For the past 70 plus years, women’s participation in the workforce has significantly grown. More women are pursuing higher education and dedicating many more hours to their jobs and careers. Pay equity laws have been in existence for decades at the state and federal level. Legislation such as The Equal Pay Act of 1963, Title VII of The Civil Rights Act of 1964, and The Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act of 2009 aimed at preventing wage discrimination based on gender and race.

But despite such legislation and decades of legal fights and political arguments, the gender pay gap continues to prevail in the U.S. This is seen at all levels and across industries. While we often focus on national statistics, local women do not fare any better. In 2019, median earnings for men in North Carolina was $45,000; for women, it was just $36,400, putting women’s pay in North Carolina at 32nd in the nation.

The earning disparity grows wider as the employees’ educational attainment increased. For employees in Mecklenburg County with a bachelor’s degree, on average men earned $72,445 while women earned $47,739 (a 34-cent difference per every dollar earned), and of those employees having a graduate or professional degree, men earned $98,879 while women earned only $58,790 (a 40-cent difference per every dollar earned).

Due to these disparities in wages, states and local municipalities have begun to examine their own practices and ordinances instead of relying only on federal legislation. Policymakers at the state and municipal levels in many areas across the country have taken extra steps to eliminate – or at least narrow – the gender pay gap. By increasing pay transparency and outlawing employers from asking applicants about their pay history, lawmakers hope to eradicate discriminatory pay practices.

Pay equity initiatives go to the heart of eliminating gender and race discrimination when establishing and maintaining wages. Given the current administration and the economic hardship due to the pandemic, the time to achieve pay equity, though long overdue, has finally arrived. Black, indigenous and women of color not only often carry most of the financial burden of supporting their households and their families, but they are also the group that experience the gender wage gap most severely. And low-wage workers – 54 % of whom are women – are bearing the brunt of the pandemic as they lose jobs by the millions and are slow to be rehired, particularly Black and indigenous women of color.

As North Carolina cities and counties continue to focus on making our communities more equitable and lifting families out of poverty, we must work to narrow the gender pay gap for ALL women. We can begin to accomplish this goal by educating the public and acknowledging that the gender wage gap does indeed exist. Problems resulting from the gender wage gap will continue unless we at a minimum outline and label the issues. Major local employers need to lead the way toward pay equity in this region, and it is time for our local political leaders to raise public awareness and enact legislation to eliminate the gender pay gap.

Navarrete is a member of Coalition for Pay Equity, a coalition of local groups concerned about Gender Pay Equity and other issues affecting women in the Charlotte area.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden, soccer star Rapinoe push for 'Equal Pay' as women hit worse than men by pandemic

    U.S. President Joe Biden will host members of the U.S. Women’s national soccer team at the White House on Wednesday as part of his push to secure better pay for American women, who earn 82 cents on average for every dollar earned by men. Wednesday is Equal Pay Day, which marks how much longer into a new year U.S. women on average must work to earn what the average man earned the previous year. The pay gap is far greater when calculated for Black women, who earn 63 cents on the dollar, and Latina women, who earn just 55 cents, and the gap likely widened during the coronavirus pandemic, experts say.

  • Atlanta shootings racially motivated? Crime fits US history of misogyny, hate toward Asian women

    Our nation has a history of defining whose lives have value and whose don't. Women of color have long been at the bottom of the list.

  • Chicago suburb becomes first in US to pay reparations for racial segregation

    The grand Dutch colonial houses in downtown Evanston give way to small clapboard homes with postage stamp gardens as you cross the city’s invisible border. The clustering of the Chicago suburb’s black population into the triangle-shaped Fifth Ward - nestled between the old sewage canal to the east and railroad tracks to the west - is not by accident, but by design. A discriminatory century-old housing practice, known as “redlining”, limited the areas black people could live, helping turn Evanston into one of the most segregated cities in the US. Evanston’s city council on Monday took a huge step towards repairing the resulting damage suffered by black families by voting to award reparations, making it the first in the country to do so. Those who can show they are descendants of an Evanstonian who lived here between 1919 and 1969, or directly experienced housing discrimination themselves in the decades since, will now be eligible for $25,000 (£18,000) grants to either go towards home repairs or a mortgage.

  • Bankruptcies are way down during the pandemic. Here's why

    Despite a pandemic that has upended industries and resulted in massive job losses, bankruptcy filings are down.

  • MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

    British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity. A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet. The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs. The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life." A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter. Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added. The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system. That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics. The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity. On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region. Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities. China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies. “Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

  • ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series Adds Director Wayne Che Yip as Co-Executive Producer

    Amazon Studios has tapped director Wayne Che Yip to join the creative team of its “Lord of the Rings” series adaptation as co-executive producer. The British Chinese helmer will handle four episodes of the fantasy epic now filming in New Zealand. Yip will follow “LOTR” executive producer J.A. Bayona, who directed the first two episodes […]

  • 'The Goldbergs' star George Segal, 87, dies after complications from bypass surgery

    George Segal, the Oscar-nominated actor whose starred in classic films like "Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "Where’s Poppa?" died Tuesday after complications from bypass surgery. He was 87.

  • Maskless woman hurls n-word at Black cashier after being refused service in New York market

    Witness calls incident ‘most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen’

  • DC carjacking: Girls aged 13 and 15 charged with felony murder over deadly crash

    Suspects accused of using taser on driver during incident on Tuesday

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Trump leaves Pence off list of ‘very good’ Republicans for 2024

    Mr Trump said, ‘I think Josh Hawley has shown some real courage in going after big tech ... Somebody that’s been really terrific is Ted Cruz’

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • Stocks slide as stimulus costs spook investors

    Concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for the massive pandemic relief bill spooked investors, sending Wall Street lower Tuesday. Putting investors on alert: testimonies before Congress by the top two U.S. economic officials. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen defended plans for future tax hikes to pay for new public investments. Treasury yields fell, pulling down energy and financial stocks, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell, told Congress price hikes won’t get out of hand. The Nasdaq fell more than 1%. The S&P 500 lost three-quarter percent, and the Dow pulled back nine-tenth percent. Since hitting the market’s pandemic low exactly one year ago, stocks have skyrocketed. The S&P 500 has bounced back 78%. Systematic Ventures CEO Max Wolff says stock prices have gotten overextended: “I don't think anybody serious thinks these prices are justified.I think what people in the markets ask themselves is a different, more vital question in our industry which is. Could it go further and do I wanna be the guy who sits out talks about, you know, cirrhosis, while everybody's at the party of a lifetime.”Shares of ViacomCBS tumbled 9%. The media giant plans to raise $3 billion in capital to invest in streaming. After the markets closed, shares of GameStop dropped more than 6%. The videogame retailer at the epicenter of the meme stock trading frenzy fell short of Wall Street’s revenue targets.

  • Lawyers who visited migrant children say Trump’s border closure turned youngsters into ‘political pawns’

    Some children say they had one shower in seven days

  • ‘Putin’s chef’ defends himself as a ‘squeaky clean person’ after FBI adds Russian oligarch to Most Wanted list

    Yevgeny Prigozhin claims his innocence on social media after US officials announce $250,000 reward for information leading to his arrest

  • US sinks below Mongolia and Argentina in global ranking for freedom

    Racial inequality, money in politics, and rise in polarisation reasons for 11-point drop for US in global freedom rankings

  • Biden likely to run for second term

    Biden is oldest president in American history at 78 years old

  • Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

    The US has witnessed a rise in crimes against the Asian American community

  • The NRA boasted about overturning the Boulder ban on assault weapons less than a week before one was used in the grocery-store shooting

    Police say the accused shooter, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa used an AR-15 style gun. He acquired a weapon six days before the killing.