Equality Act: US House passes legislation protecting LGBT rights

·4 min read
pride and US flags
pride and US flags

The US House of Representatives has passed sweeping legislation that prohibits LGBT discrimination, but it is unlikely to pass the Senate.

The Equality Act was previously passed by the Democratic-led House in 2019, but was killed by Senate Republicans.

The debate has laid bare the ideological battle between liberals who support the act and conservatives who say it infringes on religious freedom.

The act expands on a 2020 Supreme Court ruling protecting some LGBT rights.

What does the act do?

The Equality Act expands on the 1964 Civil Rights Act to include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

But what does that actually mean?

  • The act provides non-discrimination protections for LGBT people

  • It would extend into all areas of life, including employment, housing, credit, jury service, and public services

  • It makes existing state protections federal and consistent across the nation

The act would also federally codify into law the 2020 June Supreme Court ruling that said employers who fire workers for being gay or transgender are violating civil rights law.

Advocates for the act have argued that the current "patchwork" of state anti-discrimination laws does not provide enough comprehensive protection, and leaves many LGBT individuals at risk.

What&#39;s the situation across the US?. Less than half of the states have policies in place to protect LGBT and gender rights. [ 22 states have employment protections ],[ 20 states have hate or bias crime statutes ],[ 21 states have anti-discrimination laws ], Source: Source: Human Rights Campaign, Image: The crowd raises their hands in support of transgender members of the LGBTQ community during the Capital Pride Festival in 2019.
What's the situation across the US?. Less than half of the states have policies in place to protect LGBT and gender rights. [ 22 states have employment protections ],[ 20 states have hate or bias crime statutes ],[ 21 states have anti-discrimination laws ], Source: Source: Human Rights Campaign, Image: The crowd raises their hands in support of transgender members of the LGBTQ community during the Capital Pride Festival in 2019.

"The patchwork nature of current laws leaves millions of people subject to uncertainty and potential discrimination that impacts their safety, their families, and their day-to-day lives," the Human Rights Campaign said in a statement.

Passing the act was one of President Joe Biden's campaign promises and he has said he would sign it into law immediately should it pass Congress.

Who opposed the bill?

Nearly all House Republicans said the bill infringed on their religious freedom and voted against it.

Before the vote, the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank said the act "would make mainstream beliefs about marriage, biological facts about sex differences, and many sincerely held beliefs punishable under the law".

It also argued the bill would give transgender athletes "an obvious unfair advantage" by permitting them to compete in sports against women, a claim often echoed by Republican lawmakers.

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene - one of the fiercest opponents of the bill - tried to halt passage of the legislation on the House floor.

She also caused a stir by putting up an anti-trans sign outside her office in response to the trans pride flag across the hall, put up by Democratic congresswoman Marie Newman.

The row resulted in a backlash from lawmakers, with Republican Adam Kinzinger noting Ms Newman's "daughter is transgender, and this video and tweet represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs".

Who supported the bill?

The Democratic-controlled lower chamber passed the bill on Thursday with the support of three Republicans - Tom Reed and John Katko from New York, and Pennsylvania's Brian Fitzpatrick.

The bill had universal support among Democrats.

The US Congress currently has a record 11 lawmakers who are LGBT, all of whom are Democrats and roughly represent 2% of each chamber.

David Cicilline, who introduced the legislation in 2019 and reintroduced it again this year, says the protections it affords are "long overdue".

It also comes as a new Gallup poll showed 5.6% of US adults now identify as LGBT.

How many Americans are LGBT?. The number of US adults identifying as LGBT has been on the rise since 2012.. Upward trend of Americans identifying as LGBT since 2012 through 2020. .
How many Americans are LGBT?. The number of US adults identifying as LGBT has been on the rise since 2012.. Upward trend of Americans identifying as LGBT since 2012 through 2020. .

The increase in self-identification comes at a time when the vast majority of Americans have indicated they are supportive of equal rights for LGBT people.

The passage of the act in the House also coincides with the consideration of Dr Rachel Levine to serve as the assistant health secretary, which would make Dr Levine the highest-ranking transgender person in the US government.

Rising acceptance of homosexuality internationally. . Selected countries.
Rising acceptance of homosexuality internationally. . Selected countries.

Will it pass the Senate?

Next, the bill goes to the Senate. If they pass it, it will go to President Biden's desk to be signed into law.

However, as it needs 60 votes in order to bypass procedural obstacles, it is unlikely to move past the upper chamber.

So far, no Senate Republicans - who hold 50 of the 100 seats - have said they will vote for the bill.

Mitt Romney, who is among the more moderate Republican senators, said he would not vote for the bill because it lacks "strong religious liberty protections".

Recommended Stories

  • Against the Equality Act

    The Equality Act, which passed the House in 2019 then stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate, is set to pass in the House today. It is a misnomer and a travesty. The bill would add to the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of “sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity,” each of which is categorically distinct from one another and each of which is, more to the point, radically different in origin, nature, and prevalence to the historic problem of racism in the United States. The Equality Act would redefine sex to include “gender identity,” thus forcing every federally funded entity — most notably schools and colleges — to treat males who declare transgender status as if they were females. It would stamp out religious exemptions by regulating religious nonprofits and even goes so far as to block the Religious Freedom Restoration Act from applying to its provisions. And it would, as National Review’s John McCormack has explained, greatly expand “the number of businesses that count as ‘public accommodations’ under the Civil Rights Act.” It is neither proportionate nor desirable to use the full weight of the federal government against every injustice, real or imagined. But the bill’s drafters are transparently exploiting the association with a historic bill fighting racial discrimination in order to smuggle in false equivalences and unsupportable claims. For instance, the bill states that “transgender people have half the homeownership rate of non-transgender people and about 1 in 5 transgender people experience homelessness.” This is alarming, certainly, but what proof is there that the predominant cause for this is discrimination? Psychiatrists and psychologists in the field of gender dysphoria have long observed that, even in instances of social acceptance, mental health co-morbidities are high among this population. Moral platitudes are similarly deployed to smooth over the bill’s shortcomings. President Biden — whose administration endorsed the Equality Act, and who promised during his campaign to sign it into law within 100 days of office — says that “every person should be treated with dignity and respect.” And who could object? Actually, many people could when “dignity and respect” are hijacked to include a legal requirement to treat men as though they are women in various contexts that would grossly disadvantage females. The law’s drafters assert that “many lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) individuals often continue to face discrimination, harassment, and violence at work, at school, and in public accommodations,” yet rely largely on an activist definition of “discrimination, harassment, and violence” that would be unrecognizable to any reasonable person. Is it “discrimination” to insist that young men do not compete against women in sports, for instance? Is it “harassment” to refuse to use — out of conscience or good grammar — newly invented speech codes (“call me they/them”)? Is it “violence” to insist that men who undergo “sex change” genital surgery are still, biologically speaking, men? The bill’s most ardent supporters and lobbyists think so. Moreover, the cultural effect of adding the most outlandish tenets of identity politics to the legacy of anti-racism will be to chill speech and bypass debate on important and complex issues. We are seeing this already, for instance, in Amazon’s decision this week to remove conservative scholar Ryan Anderson’s thoughtful critique of transgender ideology. Amazon didn’t even bother to explain its decision. Such is the prevailing moral certainty. Again, this is not to say that sexual minorities or transgender-identified persons don’t experience genuine injustice. Rather, it is to insist that such discrimination is not comparable to the “persistent, pervasive and widespread” evil of racism that Congress was asked to prohibit in 1964, and so does not warrant the same response from the federal government. Ultimately, what the Equality Act represents is a cynical attempt to use the Civil Rights Act as a Trojan horse for radical leftist social orthodoxies. Such a law would cause far more injustice than it would prevent.

  • Stephen Curry with a 3-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a 3-pointer vs the Indiana Pacers, 02/24/2021

  • Poll: 60% of Republicans back Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package

    60% of Republicans surveyed in a new Morning Consult/Politico poll either strongly support or somewhat support President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Why it matters: The poll suggests GOP lawmakers' criticisms of the plan have failed to gain traction with their voters, as the massive proposal has gained bipartisan support amid enduringly high unemployment and economic pain.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: 52% of all voters surveyed in the poll strongly support Biden's plan, while an additional 24% said they somewhat support the package. Only 17% of polled voters said they opposed the plan. 15% of Republicans said they strongly oppose Biden's relief bill, with another 15% indicating they somewhat oppose the plan.42% of independents said they strongly support the package and 29% said they somewhat support it.Between the lines: The poll was cited by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on the Senate floor Wednesday and shared on Twitter by White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. Pointing to a separate Economist/YouGov poll that showed the bill is the most popular legislation or executive action since 2007, Klain tweeted, "The American Rescue Plan is popular because it's what this country needs: after a year of failure, a bold plan to crush the virus and help those hurting in this economy."Where it stands: The House will vote on the package on Friday. The Senate plans to follow with a party-line vote before unemployment benefits expire in March, the New York Times reports. Methodology: Poll conducted via online interviews from Feb. 19-22 among a national sample of 2,103 registered voters. Margin of error ± 2%.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fisker Says Ocean SUV Production Is on Schedule for Late 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Fisker Inc. said in its first-ever earnings report that its Ocean electric SUV remains on schedule for production in the fourth quarter of next year and that the company has 12,467 reservations for the vehicle.The startup went public and raised $977 million by merging with an Apollo Global Management-sponsored blank-check company called Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. last year. The company plans its second electric vehicle by the fourth quarter of 2023.Fisker shares rose 5.8% to $22.85 in after-hours trading Thursday.Fisker, which was founded by longtime auto designer Henrik Fisker, just got off the ground last year. Here are the key financial numbers for the fourth quarter:The company had $991.2 million in cash at the end of 2020 and has no debt.Loss from operations totaled $31.3 million, which includes $400,000 of stock-based compensation expense.Net loss totaled $12 million, which includes a $19 million noncash gain reflecting changes in the fair value of convertible equity securities and embedded derivatives.Net cash used in operating activities totaled $30.1 million.Capital expenditures totaled $500,000.Last year, Fisker signed a deal with auto-parts maker Magna Steyr to use its battery pack and chassis and build the Ocean SUV, its first planned EV. It will be assembled at the supplier’s plant in Graz, Austria.On Feb. 24, the company announced a plan to build a second vehicle with Foxconn Technology Group, assembler of Apple Inc.’s iPhone.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Your State Trying to Ban Transgender Students From Sports? Here's Why That's Wrong

    On Monday, Arkansas joined the list of about 20 states who are on the wrong side of progress by trying to ban transgender children from sports. Introduced by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Republican Sen. Missy Irvin, and Rep. DeAnn Vaught, the legislation would prohibit transgender athletes from playing on girls’ and women’s sports teams […]

  • Hong Kong's freedoms threadbare as China removes last vestiges of political opposition

    China’s Communist Party wields much, if not all, of the political power in Hong Kong, having chipped away at the “one country, two systems” model meant to guarantee the former British colony’s unique freedoms after being returned to mainland rule. Four elected opposition lawmakers were ousted last year and those remaining resigned in protest, further skewing the city legislature toward Beijing loyalists. Mainland allies have also long represented the majority on a committee that selects the city’s leader. Outsized political influence has allowed Beijing the ability to exercise its will over Hong Kong, often thinly disguising it as ‘process’ – for instance, passing a law last June through city legislature making it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem. In some instances, China has completely bypassed Hong Kong, imposing new laws at will, including introducing a sweeping national security law last summer criminalising any behaviour deemed as subversion, secession, terrorism or foreign collusion. Now, China is moving to remove the last threads of political opposition in Hong Kong by introducing restrictions on the city’s electoral system to identify and bar candidates deemed unpatriotic from running for any elected office. China is expected to press forward with plans to create a senior group of government officials with the legal authority to investigate and determine whether candidates are loyal to Beijing. Hong Kong officials also plan to introduce a bill requiring district councillors, one of the lowest elected offices, to take loyalty oaths and ban them from running again for five years if deemed unpatriotic. Local councillors have no legislative power and instead oversee community affairs, such as upgrading public facilities or organising cultural activities. But in November 2019, Beijing was alarmed when pro-democracy candidates tripled their seats on district councils to hold a record 389 of 452 elected spots in a stunning victory – viewed as a referendum against China’s leadership at the end of a long year of mass protests. Such actions – blocking candidates, no matter how little power they have while in office – are aimed at ensuring only one voice in government is allowed to shine through, and to snuff out future revivals of the pro-democracy movement. It also serves to prompt more Hongkongers, worried about a lack of liberties in the city, to move abroad – giving them even further reason to flee. Already activists are seeking asylum in countries including the UK. Protesters during mass unrest in 2019 spoke of fears that Hong Kong would soon become ‘just another Chinese city’ – governed by an ever-tightening authoritarian government that demands complete deference and punishes any pocket of dissent. Beijing has done everything in its power to first squash the protests and create a culture of fear, and now to ensure that political dissent never returns, suggesting that those fears are indeed quickly coming true. Telegraph View: Democracy in Hong Kong is now nothing more than a charade

  • The Equality Act with protections for LGBTQ Americans is up for a vote in the House. What is it?

    "In many ways," the coming vote showed how Congress was "catching up to the rest of the country" on LGBTQ rights, Rep. David Cicilline said.

  • White House hits back at claims it is caging children of migrants two years after Trump scandal

    More than 5,700 unaccompanied children apprehended crossing border in January

  • Manchin Says He’ll Support Haaland’s Confirmation as Interior Secretary

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) said Wednesday that he will support the confirmation of Representative Deb Haaland (D., N.M) to become Interior secretary, likely paving the way for her to become the first Native American to lead a cabinet agency. Manchin, a moderate Democrat who chairs the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, had previously been publicly undecided on whether to back Haaland’s nomination, with a spokesperson for the senator saying he still had “remaining questions” going into her confirmation hearing before the panel on Tuesday. Manchin serves as a critical vote in the evenly divided Senate: He has opposed Neera Tanden’s nomination to serve as director of the Office of Management and Budget, imperiling her confirmation. However, the West Virginia senator Manchin said he would back Haaland, though the two do not see eye-to-eye on drilling on federal lands or the Keystone XL oil pipeline. “I believe Deb Haaland will be a secretary of the Interior for every American and will vote to confirm her,″ Manchin said in a statement. “While we do not agree on every issue, she reaffirmed her strong commitment to bipartisanship, addressing the diverse needs of our country and maintaining our nation’s energy independence.″ He noted that Haaland’s House colleagues from both parties, including Representative Don Young (R., Alaska), lauded Haaland’s bipartisan accomplishments and “sincere willingness to work collaboratively on important issues.” Manchin also said he was satisfied by Haaland’s comments during her hearings that the Biden administration is committed to using fossil fuels “for years to come, even as we transition to a cleaner energy future through innovation, not elimination.” However, Republicans have been less impressed by Haaland, saying her opposition to fracking, the Keystone XL pipeline and other issues make her unfit for the role. In a hearing on Tuesday, she was questioned about a tweet from October 2020 in which she claimed that Republicans don’t believe in science. Senator John Barrasso (R., Wyo.), the ranking member on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and he called the comment “concerning.” “Do you think that as medical doctors we don’t believe in science? How do you stand by this statement?” Barrasso asked. “Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied. She later dodged a question from Senator Bill Cassidy (R., La.) on whether she supported President Biden’s order to rescind the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, which Cassidy said was not in line with science. He pointed to a “State Department reported based upon science that says building the pipeline lowers greenhouse-gas emissions.” She acknowledged that the pipeline has been “an issue” that “both sides [are] very passionate” about. “With respect to President Biden’s decision, it is his decision, he’s the president,” she said. Senator Steve Daines (R., Mont.) called Haaland “a hard-line ideologue with radical views out of touch with Montana and the West.” The pair had a tense exchange at her confirmation hearing over her earlier opposition to trapping on public lands and her support for continued federal protections for grizzly bears. Daines asked why she had co-sponsored a bill to continue grizzly-bear protections “when the science tells us the bear numbers are well above the recovery targets” set by the Endangered Species Act. “I imagine, at the time, I was caring about the bears,” Haaland said, later adding that she “would be happy to take a look at that issue.”

  • ‘Have You No Shame?’ Rep. Al Green Delivers Impassioned Speech on Equality Act

    "You used God to enslave my foreparents. You used God to segregate me in schools. You used God to put me in the back of the bus. Have you no shame?" Green said

  • Republican lawmaker joins Democrats condemning MTG for attacks on Democrat over transgender child

    It’s the latest scandal involving the controversial Georgia rep

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • Iran says it hopes South Korea, Japan will release $1 billion in blocked funds

    Iran expressed hope on Tuesday that South Korea and Japan would agree to release about $1 billion of Iranian funds frozen in the two countries because of U.S. sanctions, but South Korea said it still needed to discuss the matter with the United States. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had reached preliminary agreements with the ambassadors of Japan and South Korea on the fund releases.

  • A look back at Tiger Woods' single-car accident in 2009

    Tiger Woods was involved in a single-car accident Tuesday, more than 11 years after another crash that fueled a scandal that marred his legendary golf career.

  • ‘Most Heinous Attack.’ Merrick Garland Pledges to Take on Domestic Terrorism as Attorney General

    Merrick Garland said investigating the Capitol insurrection was his “first priority” and promised to “do everything in the power of the Justice Department” to stop domestic terrorism.

  • No Need to Call an Architect—These 9 Room Dividers Elegantly Get the Job Done

    From ornate to subtle, these beautiful screens double as functional artOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Canada's parliament passes motion saying China's treatment of Uighurs is genocide

    Canada's parliament passed a non-binding motion on Monday saying China's treatment of the Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region constitutes genocide, putting pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government to follow suit. Canada's House of Commons voted 266-0 for the motion brought by the opposition Conservative Party. Trudeau and his Cabinet abstained from the vote, although Liberal backbenchers widely backed it.

  • UK's Prince Philip 'a lot better' but to stay in hospital for treatment for infection

    Britain's Prince Philip is getting a lot better, his youngest son said on Tuesday after Buckingham Palace said the 99-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth would remain in hospital for several more days to receive treatment for an infection. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, walked into London's private King Edward VII Hospital last Tuesday evening after he was advised by his doctor to be admitted after he felt unwell, and has spent seven nights there. "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days," Buckingham Palace said, adding he was receiving medical attention for an unspecified infection.

  • Donaldson seeks calf strength after 'fluke ordeal' last year

    The year-ago buzz around the Minnesota Twins created by signing Josh Donaldson to the franchise's richest free agent contract was quickly quelled by the global pandemic that pared down the schedule and emptied ballparks. Donaldson missed a full month, returned for the stretch run and aggravated the muscle right before the postseason. This spring training, the 35-year-old has a fresh start for what he and the team are optimistic about being a complete season of power hitting, patient at-bats and superb defense at the hot corner.

  • U.S. arrests wife of Mexico cartel chief El Chapo on drug charges

    The wife of Mexican drug cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was arrested and charged in the United States on Monday with helping her husband continue to run his drug trafficking cartel while he was behind bars. Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, a regular attendee at her husband's high-profile U.S. trial two years ago where he was convicted of trafficking tons of drugs into the United States, was arrested at Dulles International Airport in northern Virginia. Her arrest is the highest profile U.S. capture of a Mexican on drug charges since former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos was detained in October, and experts said it indicated a deterioration in bilateral security relations.