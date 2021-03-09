Equality advocates, business leaders urge SC lawmakers to pass hate crimes bill

Emily Bohatch
·6 min read

Law enforcement, other advocates and some religious leaders clashed Tuesday over whether South Carolina should adopt a hates crimes law, joining 47 other states in adopting enhanced penalties for crimes that target people because of their identities.

Proponents of the bill, including advocates for LGBTQ individuals and other minority groups, argued Tuesday that it would help deter hate crimes from happening within the state. Business leaders argued it would send a message on South Carolina’s values to prospective businesses and employees.

“Its important to us that South Carolina show the nation that crimes of hate will not be tolerated in our great state,” said Tim Arnold, the board chair of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

Meanwhile, some religious leaders posited that portions of the bill could be used to target religious speech.

One of many hate crime bills that have been filed this session in both the House and the Senate, the bill would add additional penalties for violent crimes, harassment or stalking, or malicious injury offenses committed based on the victim’s actual or perceived race, color, creed, religion, sex, gender, age, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation or physical or mental disability.

If the crime committed is violent, it would allow for penalties to be increased by five years imprisonment and an additional fine up to $10,000. For stalking or imprisonment, the penalties could be increased to up to a $5,000 fine and three years imprisonment and, for malicious injury offenses, a fine up to $1,000 and an additional one year imprisonment.

The bill also contains a civil component, which would allow victims of property damage or those suffering personal injury because of a hate crime to sue for damages. The court could award the victim up to $25,000 for each violation.

The state bill is largely modeled after Georgia’s hate crime bill, which was passed just last year, subcommittee chairman Rep. Weston Newton, R-Beaufort, said.

While South Carolina has no available enhancements for hate crimes on the state level, federal officials can choose to pursue hate crime charges for hate crimes committed in the state.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott argued that without a hate crime bill, law enforcement can’t hold people accountable for committing hate-based crime.

Lott pointed to a recent case within Richland County, when Latino and Hispanic residents were terrorized for weeks after nearly two dozen burglaries rocked the community. During a span of three weeks, two men robbed 23 people, breaking into homes and holding guns to residents’ heads.

After the alleged perpetrators were arrested, sheriff’s deputies learned that robbers were specifically targeting the area’s Hispanic community, Lott testified Tuesday, adding the accused “went on a hunt” for their victims.

“I saw the fear,” Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott testified in front of a panel of state lawmakers Tuesday. “I saw how scared they were.”

But because South Carolina is one of just three states without a statewide hate crime law, there was no additional charge law enforcement could add for targeting the community.

“The fact that they went out and hunted our Hispanic community, we can’t hold them accountable for that,” Lott said.

While hate crime bills have failed in South Carolina in the past, the initiative has gained some bipartisan momentum this session.

Lawmakers from both parties filed a number of pieces of legislation that would enhance the penalties for hate crimes. One lawmaker sponsoring a bill is S.C. Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, who previously opposed hate crime legislation.

Some Democratic lawmakers feel there will be more support from Republicans for passing hate crime legislation during the upcoming session, thanks to support from the business community.

The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and more than 80 business leaders from across the country signed a letter in December that called on lawmakers to pass hate crime legislation. The endorsement came on the heels of a tumultuous year, where protesters took to the streets in cities across America, including Columbia, to call for social justice and equity following the death of George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck. That movement drew the attention of business and chamber leaders.

“The time has come to pass a hate crime bill this coming session,” former Chamber President and CEO Ted Pitts said in a statement. “The state’s business community looks forward to working with the House, the Senate, and the Governor to quickly pass a meaningful bill that shows South Carolina does not condone crimes motivated by hate.”

Pitts was joined by several prominent businesses, like AARP, AT&T, American Airlines, the Bank of America, CVS Health, IBM, Michelin, Sonoco, Toyota, Coca Cola, UPS, Verizon, Volvo and Wells Fargo. He was also joined by local organizations like Benedict College, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Colonial Life, Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Nexsen Pruet and several local chambers of commerce.

Since, the number of businesses in support of the legislation has grown to over 100, interim Chamber CEO Swati Patel testified Tuesday.

“It was important to the business community because it represents the values of our state,” Patel said.

While the vast majority of those who testified Tuesday morning called on lawmakers to pass the bill, there were some religious leaders who stood against it.

Tony Beam, the Director of Public Policy for the South Carolina Baptist Convention, said while his group supports additional penalties for hate crimes, it worries that parts of the bill that include stalking and harassment could “chill and threaten religious liberty.”

“We’re not concerned about adding the statues or the criminal code … to stop the hatred and bigotry,” Beam said. “But we are worried about the religious liberty aspects that could be brought into play if the bill is not succinctly stated.”

Beam argued that the civil aspect of the bill could be used against religious groups who are preaching or reading a part of the Bible that may offend someone.

Mitch Prosser, the director of the Palmetto Family Pastors Network, echoed Beam’s concerns.

“We must protect speech,” Prosser said.

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, though, questioned why concerns about state harassment law were being brought up in conjunction with the hate crimes bill, but not in the last few decades that the harassment laws have been in place. The bill itself doesn’t change what is considered stalking or harassment, just adds additional penalties for those who commit those crimes on the basis of hate, they said.

Lawmakers did concede, though, that the civil section of the bill may prove problematic and hinted that an amendment to remove that portion of the bill may be introduced during a later meeting Thursday.

Proponents of the bill who testified Tuesday also advocated for some changes to the bill.

Chase Glen, the executive director of the Alliance for Full Acceptance, an LGBTQ advocacy group based in Charleston, called on lawmakers to add gender identity to the list of statuses protected by the bill. That way, the bill would specifically extend to crimes committed against transgender individuals.

“My fear is that this bill falls short in protecting them,” Glen said.

Recommended Stories

  • Texas pharmacy owner spent $15M from fraud scheme on gambling and Ferrari, feds say

    The owner of a pharmaceutical company was indicted in a $134 million scheme, authorities say.

  • Clashes break out in Greece after march against police violence

    A Greek police officer was seriously injured on Tuesday after clashes broke out during a demonstration in an Athens suburb against police violence, prompted by a video that appeared to show a man being beaten on Sunday by officers in the area. During the clashes, a Reuters photographer saw a group of protesters attacking one officer, leaving him lying on the ground, with his head bloodied. As the clashes continued through the evening, at least three police were hurt and 10 arrests were made, police said.

  • Fox News Regular Alex Berenson Dragged for Old Tweet Dismissing COVID Death Toll Predictions

    Alex Berenson, a COVID skeptic and anti-masker who regularly appears on Fox News to discuss the pandemic, was dragged on Twitter Tuesday for an old tweet in which he dismissed a projected death toll that turned out to be right. “I don’t normally tweet my @FoxNews appearances but this one is vital: @IHME_UW [Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation] has been wrong over and over — why would anyone credit or repeat its projection of 500,000 US #Covid deaths by spring?” Berenson wrote last October. It’s not yet spring, and the American COVID-19 death toll is already over 525,000, surpassing IMHE’s projection from last year. Also Read: Crown Publishing Won't Reprint, Promote Andrew Cuomo's COVID-19 Book Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence expressed frustration with Berenson on Tuesday, writing, “Just no repercussions in conservative media for being this spectacularly wrong… this guy was on Fox last night casting doubt on the vaccine.” Indeed, Berenson has been tweeting skepticism about COVID-19 vaccines, too. The author and former New York Times reporter appears frequently on Fox News and has written multiple opinion pieces for its website in the last year. Writer John Rogers took it a step further, musing, “In a civilized society, this man would go live in a cave in the woods and have dung thrown at him by children when he ventured too close to the village. But we live in a fallen age.” The general consensus was that Berenson’s tweet “didn’t age well.” Berenson did not immediately return a request for comment. Read original story Fox News Regular Alex Berenson Dragged for Old Tweet Dismissing COVID Death Toll Predictions At TheWrap

  • Tom Cotton attacks relief payments to prisoners but backed them under Trump

    Republican senator condemns Democrats for giving money to ‘murderers and rapists’ and cites Boston Marathon bomberUS politics – live coverage Tom Cotton said Democrats were ‘crazy’ and ‘radical’ to allow checks to be sent to prisoners. Photograph: Michael Brochstein/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock Senator Tom Cotton has repeatedly attacked Democrats who voted for the Covid-19 relief bill for giving money to “murderers and rapists” in prison, citing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, convicted in the Boston Marathon bombing. The Arkansas Republican has neglected to mention, however, that during Donald Trump’s presidency he twice voted for Covid bills that provided payments for prisoners. Prisoners’ advocates say payments are warranted, as many will be released into a situation where the pandemic has ravaged the US economy, leading to high unemployment and many families struggling to pay for basic necessities. Payments also decrease the burden on prisoners’ families, who often have to provide for them after they are released. “Providing stimulus funds to incarcerated people helps protect the health and wellbeing of those behind bars and provides relief to their loved ones at home,” the Prison Policy Initiative said last year. The $1.9tn American Rescue Plan passed the Senate on Saturday. It is expected to pass the House of Representatives this week before being signed by Joe Biden. Like the rest of his party in Congress, Cotton voted no. Though analysts predict Republicans will be targeted in election ads for opposing relief, Cotton has tweeted that Democrats will “pay the price at the polls” for voting for the huge aid package, which includes prisoners among those eligible for $1,400 payments, based on income levels. “Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the Boston Bomber, murdered three people and terrorized a city,” he tweeted. “He’ll be getting a $1,400 stimulus check as part of the Democrats’ ‘Covid relief’ bill.” The current legislation also includes a child tax credit that Biden has said will cut child poverty in half. But Cotton, a rightwing hardliner also known for his desire that the US military be used to crush anti-racism protests, also opined: “How will sending stimulus checks to murderers and rapists in prison help solve the pandemic?” Appearing on Fox News, he said Democrats were “crazy” and “radical” to allow checks to be sent to prisoners. Critics were quick to point out that Cotton was among the Republicans who twice voted for Covid relief bills that provided money for prisoners. The Cares Act, passed in March last year, provided $1,200 per person depending on income, including prisoners. A further bill in December handed out another $600 to people, prisoners among them, struggling with the impact of the pandemic. Almost every Republican, including Cotton, voted for both. The Trump administration did try after the first relief bill to prevent prisoners getting checks but the move was blocked by a judge because the text of the legislation did not bar incarcerated people from getting the money.

  • EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?

    One of the most dramatic claims in Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey was the allegation that their son was denied a royal title, possibly because of his skin color. Harry and Meghan’s son, seventh in line to the British throne, is Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. In contrast, the children of Harry’s older brother, Prince William, are Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

  • Texas lieutenant governor calls on power grid operator to correct $16 billion pricing error

    Potomac Economics, the independent market monitor for Texas power regulator the Public Utility Commission, said last week that ERCOT made a $16 billion pricing error as it kept market prices charged to electricity providers too high for more than a day after widespread outages ended late on Feb. 17. "Correcting this $16 billion error will require an adjustment, but it is the right thing to do," Patrick said in a statement on Monday.

  • Biden's rescue dog Major caused 'minor' injury to someone at White House

    President Joe Biden's younger dog, a rescue named Major, has decamped the White House after causing a "minor" injury to an unidentified person, Biden's press secretary told reporters on Tuesday. Biden's two dogs "are still getting acclimated and accustomed to their new surroundings and new people," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Oath Keeper seen with Roger Stone is arrested, reports say

    Militia group reportedly provided security for former Trump adviser while in Washington DC

  • QAnon Shaman ‘too dangerous’ to be released from jail as defence ruled ‘so frivolous as to insult court’s intelligence’

    Jacob Chansley not sincerely remorseful and seeking to blame others for Capitol riot, rules federal judge

  • Biden rehangs portraits of Bill Clinton and George W Bush moved to ‘small’ room by Trump

    Paintings were said to have been removed from Grand Foyer of White House last July

  • Cindy McCain calls GOP and Fox News fury over Dr Seuss ‘ridiculous’

    Ms McCain said ‘we can no longer have our leaders work with fear and anger and hate’

  • Meghan and Harry Oprah interview - live: Palace breaks silence to say racism claims taken ‘very seriously’

    Buckingham Palace facing crisis after racism claims made in interview

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Biden news - Cuomo faces fresh allegations as Obama praises president on Covid-19 relief bill

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • ‘Go Back to China!’: Real Estate Agent Loses Job After Racist Rant Caught on Camera

    A real estate agent living in Brooklyn, New York is now out of work after telling an Asian gym manager to “go back to China.” The incident, which was caught on video, occurred at a Blink Fitness outlet in the neighborhood of Bushwick. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the real estate agent allegedly refusing to wear a mask inside the gym.

  • Biden Prepares to Strip College Students of Due-Process Rights

    It’s always worth reminding people that if President Joe Biden were compelled to live by the standards he intends to institute for college students accused of sexual misconduct, he would be presumed guilty of rape, denied any legitimate opportunity to refute Tara Reade’s charges, and tossed from office in disgrace. The New York Times reports today that Biden’s Kafkaesque “White House Gender Policy Council” is “beginning his promised effort to dismantle Trump-era rules on sexual misconduct that afforded greater protections to students accused of assault.” The subhead informs us that, “The Biden administration will examine regulations by Betsy DeVos that gave the force of law to rules that granted more due-process rights to students accused of sexual assault.” The most disingenuous word here — though the piece is brimming with them — is “more.” History did not begin in 2015, and former education secretary Betsy DeVos did not invent more due-process rights in Title IX; she simply reinstated time-honored fundamental due-process rights that have guided justice systems in the liberal world for hundreds of years. The Constitution says — twice — that no citizen shall be arbitrarily “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law.” No means no. It was only in 2011 that the Obama administration instituted fewer due-process rights through the force of law, denying the accused the ability to question accusers, the right to review the allegations and evidence presented by their accuser, the right to present exculpatory evidence, and the right to call witnesses. Basically, the right to mount a defense. It was the Obama administration that asked schools to institute a system that empowered a single investigator, often without any training and susceptible to the vagaries of societal and political pressures, to pass unilateral judgment on these cases. Also, under the Obama administration rules, colleges were allowed to adjudicate sexual abuse and assault cases using a “preponderance of evidence” rather than a more stringent “clear and convincing evidence” standard. Now, Jennifer Klein, the “Gender Policy Council” co-chair and chief of staff to First Lady Jill Biden, says “everybody involved” in a sexual complaint, “accused and accuser,” should be entitled to due process. Okay. Has anyone ever argued that the accuser’s right to come forward should be diminished, or that the accused should be afforded fewer protections than any other American who says they are the victim of a crime? We should never diminish the pain and anguish those who come forward with these charges go through. But the presumption of innocence is a legal term based on a values system. And if the federal government is going to dictate how colleges deal with sexual-assault accusations, it has a responsibility to uphold the norms of the Constitution. The good news is that between 2011 and 2021, there has been a string of court cases repudiating Biden’s position. Hundreds of lawsuits were filed since 2011. A 2015 study by United Educators found that a quarter of the Title IX statute had been challenged by students who either filed lawsuits in the federal courts or lodged complaints through the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. Dozens of schools, including Northwestern University, Dartmouth College, and Yale, settled cases, while schools such as USC, Pennsylvania State University, Ohio University, Hofstra, Boston College, and Claremont McKenna all lost decisions. Schools complained about the costs of implementing due process, yet the average cost of settling these claims was around $350,000, with some going as high as $1 million. This, not incidentally, also means that some people who are guilty of sexual assault will claim to be victims of flawed hearings or unfair sanctions simply because they can circumvent the norms of justice. Proper due process protects both the accuser and the accused. At the very least, the state should ensure that students are afforded the same impartiality, norms, and protections that every one of us expects in the real world. Either we believe principles are the best means of fairness, or not. Biden, it seems, only believes in them for himself.

  • The Supreme Court has thrown out Trump's final legal challenge to his election defeat

    This was the former president's final attempt to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in last year's election.

  • Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times about challenges with COVID-19 vaccine: Trudeau

    Johnson & Johnson has told Canada many times it is having challenges making its COVID-19 vaccine, which Ottawa approved only last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday. Trudeau spoke hours after Reuters revealed the company had informed the European Union it was facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses to the bloc in the second quarter of the year. "We have heard in many conversations with Johnson & Johnson that there are challenges around production of ... the vaccine," Trudeau told a briefing.