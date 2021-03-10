Equatorial Guinea declares 3 days of mourning for 105 dead

  • This handout satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows a military garrison after an explosion, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks has risen by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered. The blasts on Sunday in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in the coastal city of Bata also wounded more than 600 people. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This handout satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows the epicenter of the explosion, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks has risen by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered. The blasts on Sunday in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in the coastal city of Bata also wounded more than 600 people. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This handout satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows the military garrison before the exposion, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Aug. 7, 2020. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks has risen by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered. The blasts on Sunday in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in the coastal city of Bata also wounded more than 600 people. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This handout satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows the storage buildings before the explosion, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Aug. 7, 2020. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks has risen by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered. The blasts on Sunday in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in the coastal city of Bata also wounded more than 600 people. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This TVGE image made from video shows smoke rising over the blast site at a military barracks in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Sunday, March 7, 2021. A series of explosions killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 600 others on Sunday, authorities said. (TVGE via AP)
  • This TVGE image made from video shows people carrying a victim away after a blast site at a military barracks in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Sunday, March 7, 2021. A series of explosions killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 600 others on Sunday, authorities said. (TVGE via AP)
1 / 6

Equatorial Guinea Explosions

This handout satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies shows a military garrison after an explosion, in Bata, Equatorial Guinea, Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The government of Equatorial Guinea says the death toll from a series of explosions at a military barracks has risen by dozens to at least 98 killed after more bodies were recovered. The blasts on Sunday in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in the coastal city of Bata also wounded more than 600 people. (Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
CARLEY PETESCH
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Equatorial Guinea’s government has declared the coastal city of Bata an “area of catastrophe” saying it has activated urgent measures to help those affected by blasts Sunday that killed at least 105 people and injured 615 others.

The government declared three days of mourning beginning Wednesday. Investigations into the cause of the blasts have begun.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, his wife and son, who is the country's vice president, visited the damaged military barracks Tuesday. Obiang said the explosions in Bata's Mondong Nkuantoma neighborhood were caused by the “negligent handling of dynamite” and the stocking of such ammunition so close to residential areas.

The defense ministry said Sunday that a fire at a weapons depot in the barracks caused the explosion of high-caliber ammunition. The impact of the blast damaged almost all of the homes and buildings in Bata.

More than 60 people were rescued from under the rubble by the civil protection corps and fire service, the government said.

The government held an emergency meeting to see how victims can quickly get aid from Equatorial Guinea before international assistance arrives.

Equatorial Guinea, an oil-rich Spanish-speaking West African country of 1.3 million people located south of Cameroon, was a colony of Spain until it gained its independence in 1968. Bata has roughly 175,000 inhabitants.

Obiang has ruled the country for more than 40 years and kept it largely inaccessible.

The vice president, who is also charged with defense and security, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, said Tuesday that investigations so far showed the fire may have begun when a farmer set fire to his plot to prepare it for food production and a breeze spread the flames to the nearby barracks where the high-caliber ammunition was stored.

However, satellite images from Planet Labs Inc. analyzed by The Associated Press show only charred signs of fire at the site that remained centered on three rectangular buildings. There was no sign of farming around the base and the only land-clearing work seen came from a construction project near those buildings, according to the satellite images.

The images show the military base at Bata had been undergoing construction at its southeast corner prior to the explosion. Old, earth-covered munitions storage facilities appear to have been removed and replaced by new structures.

A Nov. 16 photo of the base shows three rectangular buildings sitting close by each other. A satellite image of the site on Tuesday shows that those structures have disappeared, with only charred debris left scattered around them. That suggests a fire occurred at the site, possibly before the blast. A raging fire will ignite explosives if not contained.

The force of the explosions demolished buildings just to the north. The explosions reduced some 40 barracks-style buildings to rubble. The blasts shredded trees and foliage on the base, leaving behind what appeared to be only dirt.

Across the streets hemming in the base, the roofs of buildings appeared blown off by the blast as well. It appeared at least 1 square kilometer (0.38 square mile) had been devastated by the blast, with damage extending out into this city of 175,000 people.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva offered condolences on behalf of the organization.

“I am very saddened by the humanitarian tragedy unfolding in Equatorial Guinea following the massive explosion at a military compound,” she said. “The IMF is exploring all possible ways to support the people of Equatorial Guinea at this difficult time, building on the ongoing policy dialogue and working with the international community, and to help the country move toward more sustainable and inclusive growth.”

__

AP writer Jon Gambrell in Dubai contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • After DNA advancements, Arlington police make an arrest in 2003 sexual assault case

    DNA from the case was matched to cases involving an unknown suspect in other local sexual assaults being worked in North Texas.

  • Poll: Cuomo Driving New York Independents Away from Fellow Democrats

    New polling suggests that beleaguered New York governor Andrew Cuomo could be a drag on New York Democrats in 2022 if he remains in office. Cuomo, whose administration is in the midst of at least three federal probes into its handling of nursing homes during COVID-19 and who is himself facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, has so far refused to leave office. “No, there is no way I resign,” Cuomo said Monday, even after New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, called for him to leave office. On Monday, New York Republican state lawmakers said they would introduce an impeachment resolution against Cuomo. And while New York Republicans currently hold super-minorities in both the state Senate and Assembly, Cuomo’s actions could present an opportunity to gain seats. According to polling conducted by the Republican State Leadership, 65 percent of respondents across 14 state Senate and state Assembly districts currently represented by Democrats said that they “would be less likely to support a Democrat legislator if they learned they were standing by Governor Cuomo.” The RSLC polled 1,400 registered independents from March 5-6. “Even if all of these state Democrats attempt to distance themselves from the governor and call for his resignation, the data makes clear that it may not be enough,” a memo reads. “Running on the same ticket as Cuomo in 2022 could be catastrophic in itself, and Republicans should look to capitalize.” The 14 districts stretch across the state, from Suffolk County on Long Island to St.Lawrence County on the New York’s northern border. They include four state Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2022 — Peter Harckham, James Gaughran, Kevin Thomas, and John Brooks — and ten Assembly members — Judy Griffin, Monica P. Wallace, Carrie Woerner, Marianne Buttenschon, Michael Cusick, Al Stirpe, Didi Barrett, Billy Jones, Simcha Eichenstein, and Steven Cymbrowitz. “These are districts we’re tracking for potential vulnerabilities as part of our broader political map,” RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo told National Review. A review of New York’s registration data shows that registered independents represent at least 20 percent of the electorate in all 14 districts. Recent media reports have shown how Cuomo’s administration went to great lengths to avoid public scrutiny by deliberately undercounting nursing home deaths during the pandemic — including by rewriting a July report by state health officials to conceal that over 9,000 nursing home residents had died from COVID-19 in the state at the time. So far, New York’s Democrat leadership remains divided on whether Cuomo should leave office — while Stewart-Cousins, backed by Senate Democrats, called for Cuomo to step down, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has merely said the governor should “seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

  • Meghan and Harry interview: 'Royalty is not a shield from the despair of racism'

    Black women in the US respond to Meghan Markle's revelations about racism and Britain.

  • One killed as South African students protest over tuition debt

    A passerby was shot dead Wednesday after South African police moved to disperse students protesting against refusal by a top Johannesburg-based university to register those in arrears with tuition fees, local media and the university said.

  • UK officials urge caution on easing COVID-19 lockdown

    Britain is not "out of the woods" on COVID-19 and it won't be possible to eliminate coronavirus infections and deaths, the government's top medical and scientific advisers said on Tuesday, stressing the need for a gradual exit from lockdown. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced what he has called a cautious but irreversible roadmap out of England's third national lockdown. His Chief Scientific Adviser Patrick Vallance said that, while deaths were decreasing and the vaccine rollout was going well, the situation could quickly deteriorate.

  • New stimulus bill, Garland's confirmation, Chauvin's trial: 5 things to know Wednesday

    Biden's stimulus bill is likely to pass, Merrick Garland is expected to be confirmed as attorney general and more news to start your Wednesday.

  • U.S. lawmakers to introduce antitrust bills to protect news media

    A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers led by Senator Amy Klobuchar and Representative David Cicilline will introduce legislation on Wednesday aimed at making it easier for news organizations to negotiate collectively with platforms like Google and Facebook. The bill comes not long after Facebook had a pitched battle with Australia over how much publishers should make from their social media pages. During the fight, Facebook blacked out Australian news pages and only restored them once the government granted concessions.

  • U.S. House set for final approval of $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill in early win for Biden

    President Joe Biden is poised on Wednesday for his first major legislative victory when the House of Representatives is expected to approve his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package, which forecasters predict will turbocharge the U.S. economy. The bill, one of the largest stimulus measures in American history, includes $400 billion for $1,400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for vaccine distribution. Biden and his fellow Democrats who narrowly control Congress have described the legislation as a critical response to a pandemic that has killed more than 520,000 and thrown millions out of work.

  • FDA authorizes new T-cell test that could be game changer for COVID-19 long haulers

    This could be a game changer for some coronavirus "long haulers" and for people who have not yet gotten a clear answer on whether they were previously infected with the virus. Launched by biotech company Adaptive, in collaboration with Microsoft, the "T-Detect" COVID-19 test looks for the unique signals of the virus through T-cells, which can "remember" prior infections. T-cells are essentially the immune system's front-line "foot soldiers," Adaptive CMO Lance Baldo told ABC News.

  • Hunting for a Leftover Vaccine? This Site Will Match You With a Clinic.

    In the hustle to score an elusive vaccine appointment, the leftover dose has become the stuff of pandemic lore. Extra shots — which must be used within hours once taken out of cold storage — have been doled out to drugstore customers buying midnight snacks, people who are friends with nurses and those who show up at closing time at certain grocery stores and pharmacies. At some larger vaccination sites, the race to use every dose sets off a flurry of end-of-the-day phone calls. In every case, if the leftover dose does not find an available arm, it must go into the trash. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Now, a New York-based startup is aiming to add some order to the rush for leftover doses. Dr. B, as the company is known, is matching vaccine providers who find themselves with extra vaccines to people who are willing to get one at a moment’s notice. Since the service began last month, more than 500,000 people have submitted a host of personal information to sign up for the service, which is free to join and is also free to providers. Two vaccine sites have begun testing the program, and the company said about 200 other providers had applied to participate. Dr. B is just one attempt at coordinating the chaotic patchwork of public and private websites that allow eligible people to find vaccine appointments. Critics have said the current system is confusing, unreliable and often requires access to the internet, as well as the time to prowl websites for the rare appointment. In many places, it also largely ignores people who are not yet eligible for a shot, wasting the opportunity to get them on a formal waiting list. While Dr. B does not solve all of those broader problems, if it scales up the way some hope that it will, it could serve as a model for a better, more equitable way of scheduling vaccinations. “I think that’s a great idea,” said Sharon Whisenand, administrator of the Randolph County Health Department in rural Missouri. Whisenand said that 60 to 80 people failed to show up to the county’s first mass vaccination event in late January, prompting her staff to make dozens of calls at the end of the day to people on a waiting list. “We sounded a little like a call center for a bit,” she said. The workers eventually found enough takers to administer most of the extra doses, but some shots were thrown out. Dr. B is a for-profit effort, set up as a public-benefit corporation that includes efficient and equitable vaccine distribution in its mission. But its founder, Cyrus Massoumi, a tech entrepreneur, has not yet described Dr. B’s business model. He said he was financing the project out of his own pocket and had no plans to collect revenue. The company is named after his grandfather, who was nicknamed Dr. Bubba and became a doctor during the 1918 influenza pandemic. Massoumi is a founder and former CEO of ZocDoc, which helps patients find available doctor’s appointments, and the founder of Shadow, a company that reunites lost pets with their owners using technology and local volunteers. Like both of those efforts, Dr. B seeks to make connections between groups that need something from each other. “Ultimately, patients need this vaccine, and there’s providers who need help getting it to the people of priority,” Massoumi said. “That’s my motivation.” After coming up with the idea for Dr. B in January, Massoumi recruited several engineers from Haven, a now-defunct health care collaboration among Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and J.P. Morgan, to build its website and underlying database. Amazon also donated web services, Massoumi said. The half a million people who have signed up for the service entered basic biographical information, such as their date of birth, address, underlying health conditions and the type of work they do. If vaccine providers near them have extra doses, they will get notified via text message and have 15 minutes to respond. Then they must be willing to quickly travel to the vaccination site. The company’s database sorts people by local rules about vaccine priority, giving providers better odds of administering their leftover shots to those in the greatest need. For many providers, that orderly procedure would be a welcome change from the haphazard systems they are using now. At some pharmacies and supermarket chains, workers have resorted to combing the shopping aisles to find people willing to get a last-minute vaccine. At other locations, vaccine hopefuls wait in line at the end of every shift, which could pose an infection risk, particularly to the most vulnerable. Despite some grumbling about younger, healthier people skipping the line by snapping up leftover doses, public health experts and many ethicists say the most important thing is that the vaccines do not go to waste. Earlier in the vaccine rollout, some politicians, such as Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York, threatened sanctions against providers for not precisely following priority rules, and a doctor in Texas lost his job after he gave expiring doses to people with medical conditions, including his wife. For those who are offered a last-minute vaccine, “that person should not say no because they want it to go to someone else,” said Dr. Shikha Jain, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, and a co-founder of IMPACT, a group that has been working to improve the equitable distribution of vaccines. However, “it’s really important to be intentional and to be equitable,” she said. Massoumi said he had taken several steps to ensure that the service will be equitable. That has included turning down early media requests from mainstream publications and instead promoting Dr. B on Zoom calls with representatives for groups like Black churches and Native American community groups, given that the pandemic has disproportionately affected nonwhite groups. “It was really important for him to let these communities have potentially a place at the front of the line, or to get the information early,” said Brooke Williams, who is Black and a member of the Resistance Revival Chorus in New York. She joined one of the early Zoom calls and began spreading the word. “Hearing about shots that were getting thrown out was just heartbreaking and infuriating,” she said. The service suffers, however, from some of the same barriers that have marred vaccination efforts so far. Although signing up is simple, doing so requires an internet connection as well as ready access to a cellphone. Because of the last-minute nature of leftover doses, participants must have flexible schedules and access to transportation. “It’s still heavily internet dependent, so it will depend on who hears about it,” said Arthur Caplan, a medical ethicist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. “It seems he’s trying to solve a problem and do some good, but I’m sad that governments — counties, cities, national organizations — didn’t prepare for this and then didn’t react more quickly to give advice and guidance.” Massoumi noted that the site allowed for people such as community volunteers to sign up on others’ behalf. The site is also available in Spanish. He noted that the program’s setup, which allows people to sign up, then wait for a notification based on priority, is better than other sites that require hours of refreshing websites in the odds they may luck into a rare opening. Some local health authorities, including in Washington, D.C., and West Virginia, are shifting to a similar preregistration system, which can help to level the playing field. “There is this feeling where you don’t know where you stand, and the only way to secure your place is by refreshing a browser,” said John Brownstein, a Boston Children’s Hospital researcher who runs VaccineFinder.org, an online portal that helps people book vaccine appointments. For Brittany Marsh, who owns a pharmacy in Little Rock, Arkansas, figuring out what to do with leftover doses was a daily headache. She said the number of no-shows had increased as vaccines have become more available, and others have had to cancel at the last minute because they developed COVID-19 or were exposed to someone who did. Although sometimes people do call, she said, “more times than not, we just have a no-show.” Marsh has been testing Dr. B’s service for a few weeks and said it saved her workers the hassle of calling a waiting list of other customers to quickly fill the open slots. With Dr. B, she said, “I know that they’re calling at least what we think is the right group of people to come get those shots, so that we don’t have to ever waste any.” Dr. B has revealed few details about which providers have expressed interest in using its platform, other than to say the providers are based in 30 states and include doctors’ offices, pharmacies and the medical departments at large academic institutions. The company collects sensitive personal information that it vows to closely safeguard, even though, because the company is not itself a medical provider, the data is not protected by the federal health care privacy law known as HIPAA. When asked about his long-term plans for the company, Massoumi demurred, noting that the race to vaccinate was not going to end anytime soon. “Right now, we just want to get the vaccines allocated in the best possible way,” he said. “I can’t think of a better use of money to help solve the pandemic, so we’re just heads down, focused on that.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper rebuked on Twitter after claiming regulator probing Piers Morgan’s comments was ‘insanity’

    Broadcast regulator looking into comments Piers Morgan made about Meghan Markle’s struggles with mental health

  • Jimmy Carter: Georgia Republicans are trying to ‘turn back the clock’ on voting rights

    Former president ‘disheartened, saddened and angry’ with GOP efforts to roll back voter access as states mull hundreds of restrictive legislation after Democratic victories in 2020

  • Nearly two-thirds of lower-income Republicans support Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, poll finds

    There was no Republican support for President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill in the Senate, but Republican voters were relatively warm to it, the Pew Research Center found in a new survey released Tuesday. Overall, Republicans backed the plan at 41 percent, a minority to be sure, but one that's significantly higher than zero. And that support grows even more among lower-income Republicans, 63 percent of whom approve of the plan, suggesting there may be some disconnect between the GOP Senate and its base on the issue. Pew finds a huge gap in support for Biden's relief bill between lower income and upper income Republicans -- nearly two thirds of lower income Republicans support it. pic.twitter.com/SPpDXILKjV — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) March 9, 2021 Indeed, more than 25 percent of GOP voters in the lower-income bracket went so far as to say that the bill is actually lacking and should spend more. More than 1 in 4 lower income Republicans say Biden's $1.9 tn bill doesn't spend enough. pic.twitter.com/KLiaCBeqUz — Will Jordan (@williamjordann) March 9, 2021 Pew collected the data for the survey between March 1 and March 7, receiving responses from 12,055 U.S. adults. The margin of error is 1.5 percentage points. Read the full results here. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyLate night comedians react to the queen's reaction to the Harry and Meghan interview, and Piers Morgan'sFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • Between Trump and a hard place: Senate's McConnell faces bipartisan unpopularity: poll

    Even at a time of heightened political polarization, Republicans and Democrats can agree on one thing: They generally don't like Mitch McConnell very much. The 79-year-old Senate Republican leader, long known as the "Grim Reaper" for killing off numerous Democratic initiatives, ranked dead last among fellow Republicans in an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters. All told, 57% of Americans expressed an unfavorable view of McConnell, including 29% who had a "very" unfavorable view of the Kentucky Republican.

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • Boeing delivers 22 jets in February, net order turn positive for first time in 14 months

    Boeing Co said on Tuesday it delivered 22 aircraft in February, up from 17 a year earlier, and that its net orders had turned positive for the first time in 14 months as COVID-19 vaccine rollouts boosted the confidence of its airline customers. The access to vaccines is expected to help a recovery in air travel, benefiting planemakers especially Boeing, which is relying on deliveries of the 737 MAX for a financial turnaround after the jet's grounding due to two fatal crashes. Boeing said it booked 82 new orders in February, taking its gross total for the year so far to 86 planes.

  • A British editors group said the UK press isn't racist, and slammed Meghan and Harry for attacking them without giving evidence

    Many British journalists disagreed with the Society of Editors' statement, pointing to instances where they felt Meghan Markle was unfairly maligned.

  • In unaired interview clip, Meghan Markle explains why she thinks everyone has a 'basic right to privacy'

    When it comes to privacy, Meghan Markle says she is open to sharing parts of her life, but doesn't see how anyone can expect her to reveal all. On Monday evening, O, The Oprah Magazine, published an unaired clip from Markle's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which Markle is asked if she should have expected to lose her privacy when she began dating Prince Harry, a high-profile member of one of the world's most famous families. "I think everyone has a basic right to privacy," Markle responded, adding, "we're not talking about anything that anybody else wouldn't expect." She compared the situation to having a nosy co-worker who sees a "photograph of your child on your desk ... and says, 'Oh my gosh, your kid's so cute. That's fantastic! Can I see your phone so I can see all the pictures of your child?' You go, 'No. This is the picture I'm comfortable sharing with you.'" From there, Markle continued, the co-worker doubles down and says that because "you already showed me that one ... you have to show my everything. You know what, I'm gonna hire someone to sit in front of your house, or hide in the bushes, and take pictures into your backyard, because you've lost your right to privacy ... because you shared one image with me.'" Markle said there is a "false narrative" that she and Harry have asked for total privacy, and they want people to know they are happy to share the "parts of their lives" they are "comfortable" making public. "There's no one who's on Instagram or social media that would say, 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it,'" Markle added. "No one would want that. So it's about boundaries, and it's about respect." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyLate night comedians react to the queen's reaction to the Harry and Meghan interview, and Piers Morgan'sFor some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

  • J&J 'under stress' to hit EU vaccine supply goal

    Johnson & Johnson may struggle to meet its target for delivering vaccines to the EU. That's according to a European official who spoke to Reuters. The U.S. pharmaceutical giant is supposed to supply 55 million doses in the second quarter. But the firm has reportedly informed Brussels that it's facing issues which could complicate that plan. The problems concern the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment. J&J is said to be 'under stress' to meet the target - though it hasn't said it's impossible. The company's vaccine is set to be approved within days by the bloc's regulator. EU deliveries could then start in April, with a goal of 200 million doses this year. The vaccine has already been rolled out in the U.S., though March delivery forecasts there have been cut. There was no official comment on the Reuters report from the EU or J&J. Any delay would further complicate EU vaccination plans, which have been hit by bumpy supplies from other makers. AstraZeneca cut its planned first-quarter deliveries by more than a half. Deliveries from Pfizer and Moderna have also faced delays.

  • The queen abruptly changed her plans ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's visit after they stepped down as senior royals

    The couple was invited for an overnight stay to see the queen, but at the last minute royal staff emailed them to say they could no longer visit.