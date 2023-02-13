Equatorial Guinea vice-president's superyacht and homes seized in South Africa

1
·3 min read
Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue
Vice-President Teodoro "Theodorin" Nguema Obiang is known for his lavish lifestyle

South African officials have seized a superyacht and two palatial homes owned by Equatorial's Guinea's Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang.

A court ordered the seizures after local businessman Daniel Janse van Rensburg won a law suit against Obiang for unlawful arrest and torture.

He has demanded compensation of about $2.2m (£1.8m).

He says he was unlawfully detained in Equatorial Guinea for about 500 days after a business deal went wrong.

The vice-president, the son of the world's longest-serving ruler, has not yet commented on the case.

He and President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo have long been accused of seeing oil-rich Equatorial Guinea as their personal fiefdom, and of abusing its wealth and resources.

This is the latest in a string of rulings issued against him by courts around the world.

"We attached two houses... in Cape Town in a formal application two weeks ago and the superyacht last Tuesday," lawyer Errol Eldson, who is representing the businessman, told AFP news agency.

An application to auction the assets had been filed, he added.

Mr Van Rensburg has waged a lengthy legal battle against the vice-president in the South African courts, and published a book last year on how a business trip to Equatorial Guinea in 2013 "turned into a journey to the depths of hell" following his "harrowing incarceration" at the notorious Black Beach prison

Mr Eldson told AFP that his client had set up an airline in Equatorial Guinea with a local politician who withdrew from the venture at the last minute and demanded a financial refund.

The dispute led to the politician phoning Vice-President Obiang and "within 10 minutes" an elite security force unit "picked Daniel up and threw him into Black Beach prison", the lawyer was quoted as saying.

Obiang is widely seen as being groomed by his father - who has been in power for 43 years - to succeed him.

Last month, he ordered his half-brother's arrest over the sale of a jet.

His half-brother was alleged to have pocketed the proceeds of the sale. He has not publicly commented on the allegations.

The vice-president - known for his lavish lifestyle - has also had his own brushes with the law.

In 2014, US authorities seized a $30m mansion in Malibu and other assets, included a Ferrari car, saying they had been bought with the proceeds of corruption.

Two years later, Swiss prosecutors seized 11 luxury cars belonging to him. The cars - among them a Bugatti, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Bentleys and Rolls Royce - were sold at an auction for about $27m.

He was also fined and handed a suspended sentence by a French court in 2021 for using public money to fund a luxurious lifestyle in the European nation. He denied wrongdoing.

In the same year, the UK imposed "anti-corruption" sanctions on him.

Officials said he had a collection of Michael Jackson memorabilia, including a $275,000 crystal-covered glove which the late singer had worn on his 1980s Bad tour.

The UK said the new sanctions targeted individuals who had "lined their own pockets at the expense of their citizens".

Recommended Stories

  • UN official encouraged by uptick in relief convoys; earthquake death toll passes 35,000

    The United Nations’ emergency relief coordinator said some in Syria “rightly feel abandoned” due to a lack of international aid, but added he was “encouraged” by an uptick in relief truck convoys. The relief comes as recovery efforts wind down following a devastating earthquake that killed more than 35,000 people. “At the #Türkiye–#Syria border today.…

  • Nicola Bulley – latest: Ex-detective who exposed Jimmy Savile to join search

    Mark Williams-Thomas will travel to St Michael’s on Wyre this week

  • Hundreds attend opening of Swindon's new Hindu temple

    The temple opened on Sunday - almost 18 months after the town's previous place of worship closed.

  • U-Haul hits, injures several pedestrians on NYC sidewalk

    A man driving a U-Haul truck struck and injured several pedestrians in New York City on Monday before police were able to pin the careening vehicle against a building following a mileslong pursuit through Brooklyn. The truck sped through the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn, hitting people on a sidewalk at one point, before police stopped it more than 3 miles (5 kilometers) away near the entrance to a tunnel leading from Brooklyn to Manhattan. Aerial video from news helicopters showed the truck on a sidewalk, its path blocked by a police cruiser.

  • Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity

    A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children — even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, a new study showed. The national study found a small but significant decline in the average body mass index of more than 14,000 schoolkids ages 5 to 18 whose heights and weights were tracked before and after implementation of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010. The study is new evidence that improving the quality of school meals through legislation might be one way to help shift the trajectory of childhood obesity, which has been rising for decades and now affects about 1 in 5 U.S. kids.

  • Golden eagle found dead on south Scotland estate

    The bird - part of a project to boost numbers in the area - was discovered at the weekend.

  • Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to help

    The wild blueberry, Maine's most important fruit, could get some help fighting off a pest under legislation proposed by the state's Republican U.S. senator. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant harvest of wild blueberries, which are smaller cousins to the more ubiquitous cultivated berries. The wild blueberry, which grows in the sprawling barrens of Maine's rural east, is the state's official berry and one of its most significant exports.

  • Turkey detains builders as they try to flee the country amid fury at collapsed housing units

    Turkey yesterday detained building contractors trying to flee the country as it announced more than 100 people were under investigation over the collapse of homes in the country’s devastating earthquake.

  • Kim Jong-un’s daughter has emerged on the world stage – but what does it mean?

    Amid the formidable firepower on display at North Korea’s massive military parade last week, an elegant white horse was spotted marching alongside the regime’s largest nuclear missiles and ranks of goose-stepping soldiers.

  • Turkey finds more survivors as anger grows a week after earthquake

    KAHRAMANMARAS/ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -Rescuers in Turkey pulled several children alive from collapsed buildings on Monday, a week after the country's worst earthquake in modern history, but hopes of many more survivors were fading and criticism of the authorities grew. In one city, rescuers were digging a tunnel to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter, all from one family, who appeared to have survived the 7.8 magnitude Feb. 6 quake and aftershock that have killed more than 37,000 in Turkey and Syria. In the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo, U.N. aid chief Martin Griffiths said the rescue phase was "coming to a close", with the focus switching to shelter, food and schooling.

  • Death penalty phase of trial looms for NYC bike path killer

    A jury on Monday will begin considering whether an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on a New York City bike path should get a death sentence, an extraordinarily rare penalty in a state that hasn't had an execution in 60 years. Sayfullo Saipov, 35, was convicted last month in the 2017 attack, in which he intentionally drove a truck at high speed down a path along the Hudson River, mowing down bicyclists on a sunny morning hours before the city's Halloween celebrations. The same jury that found Saipov guilty will return to work, hearing from additional witnesses in the trial's penalty phase.

  • Both 'objects' shot down over Alaska, Canada believed to be balloons, US says

    The unidentified “object” the U.S. shot down over Canada was a “small metallic balloon” carrying a payload, a senior U.S. official confirmed to Fox News on Sunday.

  • Ballet director smeared faeces on critic's face after bad review

    The award-winning director was apparently furious about a recent review that panned his show.

  • Dubai boom sees Russian cash, high rents and reborn projects

    Fourteen years after a financial crisis nearly brought Dubai to its knees, several major abandoned real estate projects are finally showing signs of life as part of a new economic boom in the city-state. As with previous upturns in Dubai, war is a driving force. “There’s lots of parts of the world where there are real challenges and people looking for a safe haven,” said Richard Waind, group managing director for Betterhomes, a real estate brokerage in the emirate.

  • Is the two-state solution for Israel, Palestine dead? Maybe. But what's the alternative?

    The U.S. is so far empty-handed in dealing with Israel's radical government and dysfunctional Palestinian leadership.

  • Australia adds $300 million in funding for Indigenous pledge

    Fifteen years after the Australian Parliament’s historic apology to its Indigenous people for past wrongs, the government on Monday announced 424 million Australian dollars ($293 million) in new funding to improve the lives of Australia’s original inhabitants. In 2008, a newly elected center-left Labor Party government apologized to the Indigenous population for "laws and policies of successive Parliaments and governments that have inflicted profound grief, suffering and loss on these our fellow Australians.”

  • New report shows real-world impact of Ye's antisemitic rants

    The ADL has documented at least 30 antisemitic incidents since October 2022, including vandalism and targeted harassment, that reference Ye.

  • The Var that got Arsenal decision wrong is a serial offender and must be sacked

    The honeymoon period is over for Howard Webb as PGMOL chief refereeing officer, he now has a better picture of what he inherited when he returned to England and the legacy left to him by Mike Riley is not pretty.

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes face MVP, rapper and statue curse trifecta

    This one's for the superstitious fans.

  • Justin Tafa happy with quick win at UFC 284: ‘Nothing like a walk-off KO in Australia’

    Justin Tafa is satisfied with his finish over Parker Porter at Saturday's UFC 284 in front of a friendly crowd in Perth, Australia.