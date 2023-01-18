Equestrian coach sent sexual photos to student, CA cops say. There may be more victims

An equestrian coach was arrested after being accused of sending sexual photos to one of his juvenile students, California authorities said.

Over the course of an investigation that lasted months, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office detectives learned that Alec Lawler, of Atherton, received and requested sexual photos of one of his juvenile students, according to a news release by the sheriff’s office.

Investigators say Lawler “contacted the juvenile with intent to engage in sexual acts,” deputies said.

The 30-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 5 on charges of harmful matter sent and intent to seduce, arranging to meet with a minor for sexual acts and possession of obscene matter, according to the release.

Lawler had been an equestrian coach in Portola Valley and other areas throughout San Mateo for the past several years, deputies said.

According to the United States Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit organization that aims to protect athletes from sexual abuse, Lawler was placed on interim suspension on Jan. 6.

As Lawyer had coached many throughout the years, detectives believe there may be more victims, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 650-474-1243.

San Mateo is 20 miles southeast of San Francisco.

