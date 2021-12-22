Equestrian's appeal over animal removal denied

Dec. 21—The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the removal of animals from a rural Sleepy Eye woman accused of neglect.

Candi Lemarr surrendered seven horses, a pony and three donkeys to a Brown County sheriff's deputy during a neglect investigation in November 2020. Lemarr later petitioned to have them returned but a Brown County District Court judge declined the request.

Lemarr appealed, claiming she was under duress when she agreed to give up the animals.

In an opinion issued Monday, a three-judge Court of Appeals panel upheld the Brown County judge's decision.

Video from a camera worn by sheriff's deputy Jeremy Reed does not support Lemarr's claim that she was under duress, the appellate judges agreed.

"The video recording shows that deputy Reed explained the documents to her carefully, without rushing her, and informed her that she was not required to sign the documents and could contest the seizures in court if she did not sign," the ruling states.

Lemarr's appeal also argued that she was deprived of her right to due process when the animals were taken away. The appellate judges refused to consider that claim because it was not first made in district court.

Criminal misdemeanor animal mistreatment charges against Lemarr are still pending. A trial last month ended in a mistrial because of juror illness. A new trial is scheduled for January.

Lemarr claims the animals were rescued from neglect situations and were receiving proper care.