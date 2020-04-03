Equifax Launches COVID-19 Financial Resource Center To Support Consumers

Resources include free credit reports; guidance on unemployment benefits; and tips for protecting your credit

ATLANTA, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, Equifax is launching a new online support platform called COVID + CREDIT: Financial Resource Center . Recognizing the widespread economic impact of this global pandemic, Equifax has brought together its existing services and capabilities in a single online destination for people to leverage during this challenging time.

EFX logo More

In addition, the company continues to explore other actions it can take to better support consumers and businesses during and after the virus outbreak.

"As we continue to see the negative impacts of this pandemic on people's financial health, Equifax will be there to help people get the information and resources they need to protect their credit and finances," said Mark W. Begor, Chief Executive Officer of Equifax. "Our purpose at Equifax is to help people live their financial best, and this new COVID-19 digital resource center and free credit reports are just two ways we're helping people protect their credit and their family's financial life."

Equifax Financial Resource Center

Through this new online resource center, people can gain access to articles, podcasts, videos and more to help them in the face of an economic downturn, including:

Best Practices on How to Protect Your Credit

Which Bills to Prioritize when Money is Tight

How Deferred or Missed Payments Might Be Reflected on Your Credit Report

Where to Apply for Unemployment Benefits

Additionally, the site offers answers to some of the most urgent questions people may be asking right now: "What do I do if I lose my job?" or "What if I can't afford to pay my mortgage?" and "What if I get sick and can't afford healthcare costs?"

The Financial Resource Center will be updated regularly with new information essential to consumers.

"The current COVID-19 situation is a challenge, but understanding its potential impact on your credit shouldn't be," said Beverly Anderson, President of Equifax Global Consumer Solutions. "We created this resource center for people as we know they are anxious about what lies ahead and are looking to find ways to minimize potential negative impacts of the pandemic on their credit. These resources will help guide them in this time of uncertainty."

Free Credit Reports and Tips for Protecting Your Credit

Equifax is enabling consumers to stay up-to-date on their credit reports by creating a myEquifax account to get six free Equifax credit reports each year. Consumers can also sign up for Core Credit™, where they not only receive a free Equifax credit report but also a free VantageScore® 3.0 credit score based on Equifax data each month. In addition, they are entitled to a free copy of their credit report every 12 months from each of the three nationwide credit bureaus by visiting www.annualcreditreport.com .

Also, consumers and businesses who are, or may be, impacted by COVID-19 are encouraged to contact their lenders and creditors directly to discuss their options. Equifax is engaged with many lenders, telecom and utility providers who are offering a variety of options to help people through forbearance and modified payment plans.

Economic Insights & Webinars by Equifax

Equifax recently announced the introduction of a weekly Market Pulse webinar series to provide organizations of all sizes with actionable insights on today's economy.