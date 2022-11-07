Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.39 per share on the 15th of December. This means the annual payment will be 1.0% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Equifax's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. But before making this announcement, Equifax's earnings quite easily covered the dividend. However, with more than 75% of free cash flow being paid out to shareholders, future growth could potentially be constrained.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 97.4% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 14% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Equifax Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.72 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $1.56. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 8.0% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

We Could See Equifax's Dividend Growing

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Equifax has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.3% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Equifax's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Equifax that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Equifax not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

