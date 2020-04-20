Equifax Releases First Quarter 2020 Results

ATLANTA , April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

EFX logo More

"During these unprecedented times, Equifax is focused on the health and safety of our employees while delivering for our customers and consumers. Despite this global challenge, we are continuing to invest in our three-year $1.25 billion EFX 2020 cloud technology, data, and security transformation and rolling out new products to strengthen the company for the future," said Mark W. Begor , Equifax Chief Executive Officer. "Even with the impact of the pandemic in March, Equifax delivered its strongest quarterly revenue performance since the 2017 cyber event with broad based revenue and margin growth. The strong First Quarter performance follows our momentum in the second half of 2019 and positions us well to weather the economic impacts of Coronavirus. Our team is focused on providing enhanced solutions from our differentiated data assets to help our customers manage through these challenging times."

Financial Results Summary

The company reported revenue of $957.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 13 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and up 15 percent on a local currency basis.

Net income attributable to Equifax of $112.6 million was up in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a net loss attributable to Equifax of $555.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.

First quarter diluted EPS attributable to Equifax was $0.92 , up compared to a loss of $4.57 in the first quarter of 2019.

Our results in the first quarter of 2019 included a pre-tax accrual of $690.0 million for losses associated with certain legal proceedings and investigations related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident. The impact of this accrual on diluted EPS was $4.88 per share in the first quarter of 2019.

USIS first quarter results

Total revenue was up 15 percent at $343.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $298.3 million in the first quarter of 2019. Operating margin for USIS was 31.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 32.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for USIS was 44.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 42.9 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020, compared to in the first quarter of 2019. Operating margin for USIS was 31.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 32.2 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for USIS was 44.7 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 42.9 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Online Information Solutions revenue was $252.8 million , up 16 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

, up 16 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. Mortgage Solutions revenue was $42.8 million , up 33 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

, up 33 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. Financial Marketing Services revenue was $47.6 million , down 2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Workforce Solutions first quarter results

Total revenue was $301.6 million in the first quarter of 2020, a 32 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2019. Operating margin for Workforce Solutions was 44.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 42.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Workforce Solutions was 51.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 49.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020, a 32 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2019. Operating margin for Workforce Solutions was 44.3 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 42.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Workforce Solutions was 51.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 49.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Verification Services revenue was $220.2 million , up 48 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

, up 48 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. Employer Services revenue was $81.4 million , up 2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019.

International first quarter results

Total revenue was $216.0 million in the first quarter of 2020, down 4 percent and up 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 on a reported and local currency basis, respectively. Operating margin for International was 7.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 5.0 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for International was 27.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 25.3 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

in the first quarter of 2020, down 4 percent and up 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 on a reported and local currency basis, respectively. Operating margin for International was 7.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 5.0 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin for International was 27.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 25.3 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Asia Pacific revenue was $69.7 million , down 5 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and up 3 percent on a local currency basis.

revenue was , down 5 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and up 3 percent on a local currency basis. Europe revenue was $66.4 million , down 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and down 1 percent on a local currency basis.

revenue was , down 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and down 1 percent on a local currency basis. Latin America revenue was $43.2 million , down 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and up 9 percent on a local currency basis.

revenue was , down 8 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and up 9 percent on a local currency basis. Canada revenue was $36.7 million , up 1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 and up 2 percent on a local currency basis.

Global Consumer Solutions first quarter results

Total revenue was $97.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 3 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019 on a reported and local currency basis. Operating margin was 13.5 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 12.1 percent in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.1 percent compared to 23.9 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EPS attributable to Equifax was $1.40 in the first quarter of 2020, up 16 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. The financial measure for both 2020 and 2019 excludes costs related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident, acquisition-related amortization expense, the foreign currency impacts of Argentina being a highly inflationary economy, and income tax effects of stock awards recognized upon vesting or settlement. The financial measure for 2020 also excludes a gain on fair market value adjustment of an equity investment, foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans, valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets and a tax benefit of a legal settlement related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident. The financial measure for 2019 excludes an accrual for legal matters related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident and costs associated with the realignment of internal resources. All adjustments are net of tax, with a reconciling item with the aggregated tax impact of the adjustments. The adjustments affect the comparability of the underlying operational performance and are described more fully in the attached Q&A.

in the first quarter of 2020, up 16 percent compared to the first quarter of 2019. The financial measure for both 2020 and 2019 excludes costs related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident, acquisition-related amortization expense, the foreign currency impacts of being a highly inflationary economy, and income tax effects of stock awards recognized upon vesting or settlement. The financial measure for 2020 also excludes a gain on fair market value adjustment of an equity investment, foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans, valuation allowance for certain deferred tax assets and a tax benefit of a legal settlement related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident. The financial measure for 2019 excludes an accrual for legal matters related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident and costs associated with the realignment of internal resources. All adjustments are net of tax, with a reconciling item with the aggregated tax impact of the adjustments. The adjustments affect the comparability of the underlying operational performance and are described more fully in the attached Q&A. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 32.4 percent in the first quarter of 2020 compared to 30.5 percent in the first quarter of 2019. This financial measure for both 2020 and 2019 excludes costs related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident and the foreign currency impacts of Argentina being a highly inflationary economy. The financial measure for 2020 also excludes a gain on fair market value adjustment of equity investment and foreign currency impact of certain intercompany loans. The financial measure for 2019 excludes an accrual of legal matters related to the 2017 cybersecurity incident and costs associated with the realignment of internal resources. All adjustments are net of tax, with a reconciling item with the aggregated tax impact of the adjustments. The adjustments affect the comparability of the underlying operational performance and are described more fully in the attached Q&A.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At March 31, 2020 , the Company had approximately $370 million in cash and $1.2 billion available under its revolving credit facility, which matures in September 2023 , and its receivables funding facility, which matures in December 2022. We recently amended our credit facility to increase the maximum leverage ratio through 2021 to provide us with additional financial flexibility.

Withdrawal of Full Year Guidance

Due to the rapidly evolving environment and continued uncertainties resulting from the economic impact globally of the coronavirus disease ("COVID-19"), we are not providing guidance for the second quarter of 2020, and are withdrawing our previously announced guidance for full year 2020, which was issued on February 12, 2020 . On our earnings conference call on April 21, 2020, we will discuss the impact of the current economic situation on Equifax including providing perspective on revenue trends in April, and the impact on Equifax financial results should these trends continue for the remainder of the second quarter of 2020. We will also discuss actions we are taking to manage in this environment.

About Equifax

Equifax is a global data, analytics, and technology company and believes knowledge drives progress. The Company blends unique data, analytics, and technology with a passion for serving customers globally, to create insights that power decisions to move people forward.