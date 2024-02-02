Equine Herpes Virus (Type 1) reported in western LaGrange County

Feb. 2—LAGRANGE COUNTY — The Indiana Board of Animal Health announced that Equine Herpes Virus (type 1) has been detected and reported in western LaGrange County.

According to a statement from Purdue Extension Elkhart County, owners can spread it animal to animal by contaminated hands or clothing. EVH 1 and 4 are mainly spread by nose-to-nose contact or equipment, while EHV 3 is mainly spread during the breeding process.

More Information

The websites provided below have the clinical symptoms of EHV and more information about it.

* https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/equine/ehv/equine-herpesvirus

* https://www.in.gov/boah/files/EHV-EquinE-HEALTH-Advy-1-31-2024.pdf

People should monitor their horses for signs of EHV (fever, depression, stumbling/weakness) and be careful when traveling to other locations, the statement reads.

Those who suspect their horse has EHV should isolate that horse from the rest and contact a veterinarian. Any equipment that may have been in contact with that horse or any equipment used to clean the stall should be cleaned and disinfected well.

*Extension officials noted to make sure to quarantine any horse that's being introduced to the farm for 30 days before housing with the rest.