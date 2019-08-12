Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Equiniti Group plc (LON:EQN) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Equiniti Group's Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Equiniti Group had UK£383.2m in debt in June 2019; about the same as the year before. However, because it has a cash reserve of UK£58.2m, its net debt is less, at about UK£325.0m.

How Healthy Is Equiniti Group's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Equiniti Group had liabilities of UK£144.3m due within 12 months and liabilities of UK£450.6m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£58.2m and UK£119.4m worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling UK£417.3m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Equiniti Group has a market capitalization of UK£753.8m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Equiniti Group's debt is 2.9 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.9 times over. Taken together this implies that, while we wouldn't want to see debt levels rise, we think it can handle its current leverage. It is well worth noting that Equiniti Group's EBIT shot up like bamboo after rain, gaining 91% in the last twelve months. That'll make it easier to manage its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Equiniti Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Equiniti Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 76% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.