Equinix Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

By GF Value

The stock of Equinix (NAS:EQIX, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $708.98 per share and the market cap of $63.5 billion, Equinix stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Equinix is shown in the chart below.


Because Equinix is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 6.4% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 7.77% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Equinix has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.12, which is better than 66% of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Equinix at 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Equinix is poor. This is the debt and cash of Equinix over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Equinix has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6 billion and earnings of $4.21 a share. Its operating margin is 18.59%, which ranks worse than 78% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Equinix is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Equinix over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Equinix is 6.4%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 4.4%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Equinix's ROIC was 3.34, while its WACC came in at 3.06. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Equinix is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Equinix (NAS:EQIX, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Equinix stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

