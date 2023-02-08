Equinor posts record profit for 2022, Q4 beats expectation

·1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor on Wednesday posted a record $74.9 billion adjusted operating profit for 2022, more than double the previous record thanks to soaring gas prices and with fourth-quarter results beating analyst expectations.

The oil and gas producer's adjusted earnings before tax and interest for October-December rose to $15.1 billion from $15 billion a year earlier, beating the $14.4 billion predicted in a poll of 25 analysts compiled by Equinor.

"On the back of strong earnings, outlook, and balance sheet, we step up capital distribution to (an) expected $17 billion in 2023," Chief Executive Anders Opedal said in a statement.

The majority state-owned company last year became Europe's largest supplier of natural gas as Russia's Gazprom cut deliveries amid the West's support for Ukraine, sending European gas prices to all-time highs.

Equinor's previous adjusted earnings record amounted to $36.2 billion in 2008, when the price of North Sea oil rose to record highs.

The Norwegian company, which makes most of its profit in its home country where oil firms are subject to a tax rate of 78%, said it expects to pay a record $49.9 billion in taxes for 2022.

Equinor's net profit for the year amounted to $28.7 billion, up from $8.6 billion a year ago, joining global oil and gas majors such as ExxonMobil, Shell and BP in reporting a record bottom line.

Gas prices have tumbled in the new year, however, and Equinor's Oslo-listed stocks have fallen 15% year-to-date, underperforming a 1% rise in European petroleum stocks.

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis and Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Recommended Stories

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $12.34, moving -1.2% from the previous trading session.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Eaton (ETN) This Earnings Season?

    Eaton (ETN) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • SocGen's Q4 profit beats expectations, sees higher bad loan risks

    PARIS (Reuters) -Societe Generale, France's third biggest bank, posted a higher-than-expected profit in the fourth quarter, driven by a strong performance of its corporate and investment banking division as it set aside more money for failing loans. The reported group net income for the three months ending in December came at 1.16 billion euros ($1.24 billion), beating the analyst consensus of 834 million euros provided by Visible Alpha. SocGen's quarterly net income was however 35% lower than the same period a year ago, as the bank's hiked provisions for failing loans, which increased by close to fivehold to 413 millions in an uncertain economic environment.

  • Analysis-Rebounding yields could scuttle U.S. stock rally as Powell stays firm on rates

    The fate of an early year rally in stocks may depend on whether equities can withstand a recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as investors increasingly come around to the Federal Reserve’s higher-for-longer mantra on interest rates. Comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday did little to dissuade markets from the notion that the central bank will raise rates higher than investors had previously priced in and keep them elevated for longer, as he said rates may need to move higher than expected if economic strength threatens the Fed's progress in lowering inflation.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.

  • This Industry Will Add $200 Trillion to the Economy by 2030, Says Ark Invest -- Here's 1 Stock to Buy if It Does

    Artificial intelligence is about to change the world, and this tiny stock could be among the biggest winners.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • 73.79% of Billionaire Bill Ackman's Portfolio Is in These 4 Stocks

    Bill Ackman runs a concentrated portfolio with four stocks making up over 70%. Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) are among his top holdings. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb.

  • Jim Cramer’s Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks

    In this article, we will discuss the favorite energy and bank stock picks of Jim Cramer. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can go to Jim Cramer’s 5 Favorite Energy and Bank Stock Picks. Jim Cramer is an American television personality, former hedge fund manager, and best-selling author. He is the host of […]

  • The stock market rally is about to crumble, and investors should expect zero upside for equities through the end of the year, Goldman Sachs says

    In a hard landing scenario for the economy, Kostin expects the S&P 500 to fall to 3,150, marking a 24% slide from current levels.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    Would you like a stock portfolio that generates enough passive income to fuel your retirement dreams? Unlike most areas of the economy, healthcare services are a top priority in good economic times and bad. Here's why investors who buy them now could end up with a big passive income stream that continues growing for the rest of their lives.

  • 4 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Given the likelihood of more rate hikes looming, stocks are sure to gyrate. Thus, invest in dividend players like Conagra Brands (CAG), S&T Bancorp (STBA) & BankFinancial (BFIN) for steady income.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. During a difficult time for the capital markets in 2022, dividend-paying stocks proved to be a strong investment, outperforming both non-dividend stocks […]

  • Indian Billionaires Defend Country After Adani Empire Debacle

    Adani Group is the center of allegations of fraud and stock-price manipulation launched by the short-seller Hindenburg Research.

  • Warren Buffett More Than Doubles His Money on This Stock Every 2 Years

    Berkshire Hathaway's longest-held stock is generating a jaw-dropping 54.2% annual yield, relative to cost.

  • This Cryptocurrency Just Surged Nearly 2,600% Overnight

    Today, the biggest mover in the cryptocurrency world, by a wide margin, is Gifto (CRYPTO: GFT). This little-known token has surged a whopping 2,593% over the past 24 hours, as of noon ET. Thus, at its current price of $1.60 per token (and with 1 billion tokens in circulation), this project went from a market capitalization of around $30 million to $1.6 billion in a few hours.

  • Devon Energy's (DVN) Q4 Earnings to be Hit by Harsh Weather

    Devon Energy's (DVN) fourth-quarter earnings to be adversely impacted by severe weather condition in its service territories despite multi-basin assets.

  • McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $1.52

    McDonald's Corporation ( NYSE:MCD ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 15th of March...

  • Want $2,000 in Annual Passive Income? Buy $93 of This Stock Per Week for 5 Years

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) is a smart passive income stock thanks to its ever-growing empire of marijuana cultivation real estate. In fact, with a relatively small weekly commitment, you could build up a pretty decent haul of dividends annually, and it wouldn't even take you that long to do so in the grand scheme of things. Before we go over the details of how to do that, let's start by taking a minute to appreciate why this real estate investment trust (REIT) is such a passive income machine in the first place.