Equinox Gold Provides Update Related to COVID-19 Pandemic

All dollar amounts are expressed in US$

VANCOUVER, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") today provides an update related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operations

Equinox Gold will temporarily suspend mining activities at its Los Filos Mine in Guerrero State, Mexico in compliance with a recent order by the Federal Government of Mexico requiring the temporary suspension of all non-essential businesses until April 30, 2020. The Company will continue processing solution from the heap leach pads and expects that gold production will continue at a reduced level through the temporary suspension.

The Company has also temporarily suspended operations at its Pilar Mine in Goiás State, Brazil in compliance with State Government restrictions. To maintain appropriate safety, security and environmental systems, the mine will continue to be staffed by a reduced workforce.

The Company's RDM Mine in Minas Gerais State, Brazil is recommencing full operations after a previously announced short-term suspension of mining activities in compliance with a municipal restriction.

The Company's other producing mines continue to operate normally with COVID-19 safety and preventive measures in place. The Company is currently unable to determine the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on fiscal 2020 guidance and will provide updates as practical.

Equinox Gold continues to enforce stringent operational and safety procedures across the Company to help protect the safety of its workforce and communities in accordance with guidelines outlined by the World Health Organization and the local, state and federal governments at each of its operations. Equinox Gold has developed contingency plans to support business continuity and help protect the economic wellbeing of its workforce, suppliers and local communities. The Company is monitoring the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation and will adjust its response as necessary.

Financial

The Company drew down the remaining $180 million from its $400 million revolving credit facility in March as a proactive measure given the uncertainty of the potential effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations. There are no current plans to deploy these funds and Equinox Gold remains in a strong financial position with approximately $300 million in cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted) at March 31, 2020.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with six producing gold mines, a multi-million-ounce gold reserve base and a strong growth profile from two development projects and two expansion projects. Equinox Gold operates entirely in the Americas, with two properties in the United States, one in Mexico and five in Brazil. Equinox Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX and the NYSE American under the trading symbol EQX. Further information about Equinox Gold's portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws collectively "forward-looking statements". These include statements regarding the growth potential of the Company. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "monitoring", "review", "adjust", "continue", "contingency plan", "expect", "growth", and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements as well as phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation of such terms. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the Company's ability to achieve the 2020 production and cost estimates at its properties, the funding available to the Company, the timing and likelihood of project development, construction and expansion, the timing and amount of expected future production, the costs of future production, construction and expenditures, the Company's plans and protocols with regard to managing potential impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's strategy to help keep its workforce and local communities safe, the Company's contingency plans, business continuity protocols and the potential impact on operations related to COVID-19, the Company's ability to maintain activities and productivity at its operating mines, the Company's ability to successfully resume operations at mines at which operations have been restricted or temporarily suspended, and the Company's ability to advance its development and expansion projects and achieve its growth objectives.