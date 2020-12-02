Killam Apartment REIT's Commitment to ESG Translates into a Green Star Rating from GRESB

HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce that it earned a green, two-star designation for its 2020 GRESB submission, and a 32% improvement from its initial submission in 2019. Killam Apartment REIT also earned a GRESB Public Disclosure survey rating of "B", outperforming its GRESB determined comparison group and global scoring average of "C".

The GRESB survey evaluates hundreds of real estate companies worldwide in areas such as management, governance, sustainability, environmental and social programs and policies. The GRESB Public Disclosure survey measures material sustainability disclosures of publicly listed real estate investment companies.

"Our commitment to enhance and accelerate Killam's comprehensive ESG program has resulted in an impressive improvement in the span of the past twelve months", noted Philip Fraser, President and CEO. "Sustainability is an important part to Killam's long-term success, and we are committed to move our ESG program forward on an annual basis."

Additional details about environmental, social and governance ("ESG") efforts and goals can be found in Killam Apartment REIT's 2019 ESG Report and on its ESG website.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and investor-led organization providing standardized and validated ESG data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. In 2020 alone, more than 1,200 real estate portfolios reported to GRESB covering more than 96,000 assets. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 540 infrastructure portfolios and assets. Combined, the reported assets represent US $5.3 trillion AUM. The data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and navigate the strategic choices needed for the industry to transition to a more sustainable future. Learn more at GRESB.com.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy is to enhance value and profitability by focusing on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein. Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, including information relating to our commitments to and results of our ESG program on an annual basis. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors including risks and uncertainties relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Killam to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, you should refer to Killam's most recently filed annual information form which is available at www.sedar.com. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, a forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as of any other date. Other than as required by law, Killam does not undertake to update any of such forward-looking statement.

