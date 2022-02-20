Equitable Holdings' (NYSE:EQH) Dividend Will Be US$0.18

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.18 per share on the 7th of March. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.2%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Equitable Holdings' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Even in the absence of profits, Equitable Holdings is paying a dividend. It is also not generating any free cash flow, we definitely have concerns when it comes to the sustainability of the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS might fall by 49.4% based on recent performance. This will push the company into unprofitability, which means the managers will have to choose between suspending the dividend, or paying it out of cash reserves.

Equitable Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 4 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The first annual payment during the last 4 years was US$0.52 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.72. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 8.5% over that duration. The dividend has been growing as a reasonable rate, which we like. However, investors will probably want to see a longer track record before they consider Equitable Holdings to be a consistent dividend paying stock.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, things aren't all that rosy. Over the past five years, it looks as though Equitable Holdings' EPS has declined at around 49% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Equitable Holdings' Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, this isn't a great candidate as an income investment, even though the dividend was stable this year. The company isn't making enough to be paying as much as it is, and the other factors don't look particularly promising either. Overall, the dividend is not reliable enough to make this a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Equitable Holdings that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

