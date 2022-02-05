Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) rises 8.1% this week, taking three-year gains to 106%

By buying an index fund, you can roughly match the market return with ease. But if you buy good businesses at attractive prices, your portfolio returns could exceed the average market return. For example, Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) shareholders have seen the share price rise 90% over three years, well in excess of the market return (62%, not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 32% , including dividends .

Since the stock has added US$1.1b to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Equitable Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Equitable Holdings actually saw its revenue drop by 4.5% per year over three years. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned 24%, compound, over three years. Unless the company is going to make profits soon, we would be pretty cautious about it.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Equitable Holdings' TSR for the last 3 years was 106%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Equitable Holdings rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 32% over the last year. And yes, that does include the dividend. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 27%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Equitable Holdings you should be aware of.

