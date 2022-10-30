Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shareholders have endured a 3.8% loss from investing in the stock three years ago

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shareholders, since the share price is down 18% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 32%. On the other hand, we note it's up 8.4% in about a month. However, this may be a matter of broader market optimism, since stocks are up 6.3% in the same time.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Equity Commonwealth became profitable within the last five years. We would usually expect to see the share price rise as a result. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

Arguably the revenue decline of 32% per year has people thinking Equity Commonwealth is shrinking. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Equity Commonwealth's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Equity Commonwealth's TSR of was a loss of 3.8% for the 3 years. That wasn't as bad as its share price return, because it has paid dividends.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Equity Commonwealth shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 5.5% over one year. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Equity Commonwealth you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

