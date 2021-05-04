- By GF Value





The stock of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $28.78 per share and the market cap of $3.5 billion, Equity Commonwealth stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Equity Commonwealth is shown in the chart below.





Equity Commonwealth Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

Because Equity Commonwealth is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Equity Commonwealth has a cash-to-debt ratio of 10000.00, which is better than 100% of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Equity Commonwealth at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Equity Commonwealth is strong. This is the debt and cash of Equity Commonwealth over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Equity Commonwealth has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $66.3 million and earnings of $3.52 a share. Its operating margin is -22.85%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Equity Commonwealth is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Equity Commonwealth over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Equity Commonwealth is -42.3%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 39.2%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Equity Commonwealth's return on invested capital is -4.58, and its cost of capital is 2.92. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Equity Commonwealth is shown below:

In summary, Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC, 30-year Financials) stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 94% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Equity Commonwealth stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

