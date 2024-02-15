Equity group seeks voice on school board

Feb. 15—Palouse CORE proposed a partnership with the Pullman School Board to bridge the gap between community and administration.

At a school board meeting Wednesday night, CORE suggested a citizen advisory committee to formalize a way to liaise with citizens and school leadership. The committee would provide board members different perspectives to maintain a school environment that supports diversity and protects students from discriminatory harassment.

Palouse CORE, which stands for the Council on Racial Equity, is composed of citizens who work to improve, uphold and maintain integrity in all areas of the region. It was created four years ago in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, with the goal to create a BLM mural in downtown Pullman. The group has remained active in community issues since.

Francene Watson, a member of the group, said like many districts across Washington state, Pullman has seen an increase in racial and ethnic diversity. Changes to the town's demographics create a need for an educational environment free from bias and discriminatory harassment.

She added there's a "gap" in communication between administration and the community. She said people who have experienced or witnessed discriminatory harassment are reluctant to report it because of fear of retaliation, embarrassment or lack of understanding.

Pamela Awana Lee, a CORE member, said the committee would establish a comprehensive framework for providing a safe environment conducive to learning for students. She added the committee would uplift perspectives and be grounded in relationship-building, respect for intercultural spaces and exchange of knowledge to reach empathy and understanding.

Ginny Hauser, another member, said a parent/guardian or faculty/staff member would be a representative at each school. At least half the committee members, along with one representative employed in an academic or related professional field, would be Black, Indigenous, of color or from a historically marginalized group.

Deena Bayoumi, a member, said the committee would work in an advisory capacity, making recommendations to the board drawn from research, evidence-based policies and programs, as well as lived experience. Recommendations would address issues of systemic and structural racism, marginalization and implicit bias that impact academic achievement.

She added suggestions would be guided by the state's legislatively created bodies and state policy-making bodies like the State Board of Education, Washington State School Directors' Association and the Educational Opportunity Gap Oversight and Accountability Committee.

The committee would evaluate the existing reporting mechanisms for harassment, intimidation, bullying and discrimination to eliminate reluctance to report situations.

William Engels of CORE said the committee would report biannually, with interim community outreach. Reports would be to build trust, structure transparency and be accessible.

The group requested the proposal be added to the board's March 6 work session agenda, and again on the April 24 regular meeting agenda. Engels said the committee may be ready to function by the board meeting July 10.

This isn't the first time the Pullman School Board has been asked to partner. During last month's regular meeting, the Pullman Education Association asked the groups to work together to address issues in the educational system like understaffing, mental health accessibility and funding.

No action was taken. The partnership was proposed during the board's public comment period, serving as an opportunity for its members to listen to concerns before further review.

