Equity index giant MSCI to give 10,000 firms global warming ratings

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of the MSCI logo
Marc Jones
·2 min read

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Global equity index compiler MSCI is to start providing data on how much the world's top 10,000 firms are likely to be contributing to global warning.

The firm, which runs the widely-tracked $60 trillion All Country World Index, is launching Implied Temperature Rise scores, which estimate whether a firm's activities and plans are consistent with keeping global warming below 2 degrees Celsius.

"The idea is to get companies to change their strategies," said MSCI's head of ESG and Climate, Remy Briand, who estimates nearly 60% of firms still don't disclose even the most basic environmental data.

MSCI's new approach converts the current and projected greenhouse gas emissions, taking into consideration emissions reduction targets, of each company to an estimated rise in global temperature.

Projections are calculated by comparing those projected emissions with the global carbon budget that remains if the planet is to keep temperature rise this century below 2°C.

Briand laid out examples using two oil giants, Exxon Mobil and Royal Dutch Shell.

Exxon, which has been under heavy scrutiny https://www.reuters.com/article/us-exxon-mobil-carbon/exxon-mobil-under-pressure-on-climate-aims-to-cut-emissions-intensity-by-2025-idUSKBN28O1TL for its approach to climate change, produces a 4C rise score - a scenario that scientists warn would lead to unprecedented heatwaves, severe droughts, and a major rise in sea levels and mass flooding.

Shell produces an implied 2C rise, having set targets to cut the carbon intensity of its products by at least 6% by 2023, by 20% by 2030, by 45% by 2035 and by 100% by 2050.

"The message is to make the commitment more public," Briand said.

His assumption is that because MSCI's indexes and data are used by most of the world's big investors, companies will need to have low implied temperature rise scores to encourage those money managers to park their cash in them.

There are currently no standardised rules around what the big global firms have to disclose about their emissions. Many also make misleading claims that they are on course to hit net zero targets, Briand said, by leaving out large chunks of their business when they make their own projections.

Briand said leaders going to the UN's COP26 climate change conference in Scotland later this year should pledge to fix those kinds of problems.

"A wish would be to get net-zero commitments across the board for all companies," he said. "If that happens, if it becomes compulsory across many countries, there will an acceleration in companies' strategies".

(Reporting by Marc Jones, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The L.A. 'granny flat' built for climate change: Take a look at the eco-chic inside

    A downsized, upcycled barn in Highland Park is transformed into one of L.A.'s greenest ADUs. Take a tour inside. It may inspire your next design.

  • An all-time high of 56 cargo ships are stuck waiting off the California coast, as shipping ports hit their 4th record backup in three weeks

    The labor shortage, COVID-19, and holiday-buying surges are causing shipping disruptions and delays at two of the most important ports in the US.

  • Why a Warming Arctic Has the U.S. Coast Guard Worried About the Rest of the Country

    Arctic warming impacts the globe, creating more work for the U.S. Coast Guard—and worsening weather disasters

  • World Faces Growing Risk of Food Shortages Due to Climate Change

    (Bloomberg) -- Food supplies will struggle to keep pace with the world’s growing population as climate change sends temperatures soaring and droughts intensify, according to a report from Chatham House. Yields of staple crops could decline by almost a third by 2050 unless emissions are drastically reduced in the next decade, while farmers will need to grow nearly 50% more food to meet global demand, the think tank said. The Chatham House report was drawn up for heads of state before next month’s

  • A Tesla Co-Founder Aims To Build an Entire U.S. Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Redwood Materials Inc., the battery recycling company created by Tesla Inc. co-founder J.B. Straubel, has been keeping a big secret: It isn’t really a recycling company.Sure, Redwood has risen quickly to become the biggest lithium-ion battery recycler in the U.S.. But Straubel didn’t leave Tesla in 2019 just to clean out America’s junk drawers. His broader goal, described to Bloomberg for the first time, is to move a huge chunk of the battery-component industry from Asia to the U.

  • Mother bear killed by poacher, Idaho officials say. Now her cubs may have to be killed

    Wildlife officials found the bear shot several times and left to waste.

  • Asteroid that wiped out dinosaurs shaped fortunes of snakes

    Snakes owe their success in part to the asteroid impact that killed off the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

  • Report: Climate change could see 200 million move by 2050

    Climate change could push more than 200 million people to leave their homes in the next three decades and create migration hot spots unless urgent action is taken to reduce global emissions and bridge the development gap, a World Bank report has found. The second part of the Groundswell report published Monday examined how the impacts of slow-onset climate change such as water scarcity, decreasing crop productivity and rising sea levels could lead to millions of what it describes as “climate migrants” by 2050 under three different scenarios with varying degrees of climate action and development. Under the most pessimistic scenario, with a high level of emissions and unequal development, the report forecasts up to 216 million people moving within their own countries across the six regions analyzed.

  • Your gas stove is polluting your home. There's a better way.

    Time for induction?

  • Fires shut Sequoia National Park, could threaten huge trees

    Sequoia National Park was shut down and its namesake gigantic trees were potentially threatened Tuesday as two forest fires burned in steep and dangerous terrain in California’s Sierra Nevada. Both fires were projected to advance in the direction of Giant Forest, home to more than 2,000 giant sequoias including the General Sherman Tree, the largest tree on Earth by volume.

  • If you want proof of environmental racism, look no further Hurricane Ida

    Nearly half a million people in Louisiana remain without power. The estimated wait time until power will return — 20 […] The post If you want proof of environmental racism, look no further Hurricane Ida appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Squirrels have personality traits similar to humans, new study shows

    Four personality traits that are key to squirrel's survival were observed in the animals in a study done by UC Davis.

  • Nicholas becomes hurricane as it heads to Texas. Two Atlantic storms could form this week

    Nicholas became a hurricane late Monday night as it began dumping rain on the Texas coast. The nasty weather is expected to continue over the next two days.

  • Egypt team identifies fossil of land-roaming whale species

    Egyptian scientists say the fossil of a four-legged prehistoric whale, unearthed over a decade ago in the country's Western Desert, is that of a previously unknown species. The prehistoric whale, known as semi-aquatic because it lived both on land and sea, sported features of an accomplished hunter, the team’s leading paleontologist, Hesham Sallam, told The Associated Press — features that make it stand out among other whale fossils. The fossil was first found by a team of Egyptian environmentalists in 2008 in an area that was covered by seas in prehistoric times, but researchers only published their findings confirming a new species last month.

  • It’s not bull, scientists potty train cows to tackle climate change

    Potty training cows to use a bovine lavatory could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save the planet, scientists claimed.

  • Can carbon capture technology save the planet?

    Humans have been spewing planet-warming greenhouse gases into the atmosphere for years. Can emerging innovations reverse the damage done?

  • Hurricane Nicholas makes landfall in Texas: Over 200,000 without power in state

    Hurricane Nicholas made landfall near Sargent Beach, Texas, Tuesday morning — threatening to bring up to 18 inches of rainfall and flooding to parts of the state and Louisiana, per the National Hurricane Center.What's happening: Heavy rains, high winds and "dangerous" storm surges were ongoing, said the NHC, confirming just before 2a.m. that the Category 1 hurricane had hit the state. Nearly 200,000 customers had lost power in Texas by 3:30 a.m., per the utility tracking site poweroutage.us.Get

  • 16 times wild animals ended up in places they shouldn't be

    Wild animals can end up in the unlikeliest of places, including living room couches, trampolines, and offices.

  • Walmart has a plan to tackle the climate crisis. Can it pull it off?

    Walmart is attempting to erase its huge climate footprint while continuing to sell tens of millions of low-priced products A Walmart store in Washington, DC. The retail giant is aiming to be zero emissions by 2040. Photograph: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images Every day a seemingly never-ending stream of toothbrushes, toilet paper, tape, thumbtacks, toys and other products criss-cross the globe from a network of suppliers to Walmart’s more than 10,500 stores. The retailer, which was for

  • How scientists are creating technology based on a beetle's exoskeleton that could help end water scarcity

    Two-thirds of the world's population faces an extreme water shortage at least one month a year. Many of these places are dry, arid deserts with no reliable source of fresh water — other than fog, that is. But fog capture isn't as easy as you might think, at least for us humans. The Namib Desert beetle, on the other hand, has practically perfected the art. Here's how scientists are creating technology based on the beetle's exoskeleton that could help end water scarcity.