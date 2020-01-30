Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. Just Recorded A 5.8% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

A week ago, Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.9% to hit US$1.0b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.54, some 5.8% above what analysts had expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:ELS Past and Future Earnings, January 30th 2020 More

Taking into account the latest results, Equity LifeStyle Properties's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2020 to be US$1.06b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to sink 15% to US$1.31 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.26 in 2020. Analysts seem to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$75.33, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Equity LifeStyle Properties analyst has a price target of US$84.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$67.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

In addition, we can look to Equity LifeStyle Properties's past performance and see whether business is expected to improve, and if the company is expected to perform better than wider market. We would highlight that Equity LifeStyle Properties's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 1.0% increase next year well below the historical 5.9%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, other companies in this market with analyst coverage, are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.1% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that analysts still expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Equity LifeStyle Properties following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although analyst forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider market. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings.