The Equity podcast is growing

Alex Wilhelm, Chris Gates, Danny Crichton, Natasha Mascarenhas and Grace Mendenhall
·3 min read

Equity is celebrating its fourth birthday in a few weeks, and closed 2020 with its biggest quarter to date. To celebrate, and say thank you to our wonderful listeners who tune into us each and every single week, we're growing upward and outward!

First, as many of you have noticed, we've expanded the Equity team. Grace Mendenhall joined the production crew this year, initially helping cover for Chris Gates while he was out on paternity leave. But now Chris is back and so we've doubled our producer team.

In classic startup fashion, a bigger team means we can make more swings at R&D, or in this case, add on a new show to our biweekly cadence.

Today, the whole Equity team -- Chris, Grace, Danny, Natasha, and Alex -- are super proud to announce that we're expanding the podcast's show lineup. We're going to add a new show each week, which will rotate around a particular theme, geography, or supermassive news event. It's your mid-week chance to listen to a show about one trend, whether thats space tech or the growth of community as a competitive advantage. Sometimes it will be exact topic you've cared about for so long (insert Alex and SaaS joke here) and sometimes it will be about topic you know nothing about. We're here to convince you to care anyways. Regardless, you can depend on the Equity trio to give you a trifecta of shows that helps you stay up to date on startup and venture capital news in a consumable way.

Starting, well, now, here's What Equity looks like:

  • Equity on Monday: Our weekly kickoff show is not changing. Except Alex has promised to learn how to speak with better diction.

  • Equity on Wednesday: Our mid-week show focused on a single topic, or theme. Expect to hear from other TechCrunch reporters about their beats, investors on what they are seeing in the market, and reporting on countries and cities where startup activity is blowing up.

  • Equity, now on Friday: The main Equity ep is not changing, other than that we're going to tighten it up a little bit, and release it Friday mornings like we used to. While it was a blast to get out the door Thursday afternoon, we're going to give Equity Wednesday a little more time to breathe. And since so many of you listen to this episode on Friday anyway, most folks won't notice a change.

As COVID-19 fades thanks to the rollout of vaccines around the globe, we'll eventually get back into our studio. That could mean more video down the pike. And we'll still do the odd Equity Shot for big events that we can't help but chat about.

Our goal was to double-down on what we think is the best part of Equity: A group of friends hammering through the news as a group, learning, joking, and having fun with the world of startups and venture capital.

So, we'll see you one more time each week. Cool? Cool. Hugs from here and chat soon. -- The Equity Team

