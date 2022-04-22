Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Equity Residential's (NYSE:EQR) stock is up by 5.9% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Equity Residential's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Equity Residential is:

12% = US$1.4b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.12.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Equity Residential's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Equity Residential's ROE looks acceptable. Especially when compared to the industry average of 6.9% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. For this reason, Equity Residential's five year net income decline of 11% raises the question as to why the high ROE didn't translate into earnings growth. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Equity Residential's performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 11% in the same period.

past-earnings-growth
past-earnings-growth

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. What is EQR worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether EQR is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Equity Residential Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Equity Residential seems to be paying out most of its income as dividends judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 65% (meaning, the company retains only 35% of profits). However, this is typical for REITs as they are often required by law to distribute most of their earnings. So this probably explains the company's shrinking earnings.

Additionally, Equity Residential has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 68%. Regardless, Equity Residential's ROE is speculated to decline to 5.5% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Equity Residential has some positive attributes. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Additionally, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that analysts expect the company's earnings to continue to shrink in the future. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

