Equity Shot: Airbnb's IPO is finally here





Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch's venture capital-focused podcast where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

Today we have an Equity Shot for you about Airbnb's S-1 filing, as it looks to go public before the year is out.

First we get into Airbnb's macro performance, which shows a stable-picture historical revenue growth. There are a ton of numbers to get to so get ready for a quick dive into net revenue, gross margins and losses.

Then we discuss the dramatic drop in bookings, the promising comeback and if short-term travel is Airbnb's future.

There's a weird quarter of profitability that you should all know about, and a heads-up on what to look for in Q4 numbers.

Finally, we talk about the bullish and bearish case on Airbnb, which poetically filed the same day that Moderna announced a promising vaccine trial.

All that, and our trusty other host Danny Crichton was busy filing a post about the winners and losers of the Airbnb IPO. Ownership, you quiet, billionaire beast. There's more coming from TechCrunch on the company's IPO, and from the Equity crew on everything else we ferret out on Thursday. Stay tuned!





