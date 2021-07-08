Equivalent of 12,000 bags of drugs seized in Mount Carmel bust

Jul. 8—MOUNT CARMEL — A Mount Carmel man is jailed on $300,000 cash after state police said they seized one-and-a-half-pounds of crystal methamphetamine, during a June 16 execution of a search warrant at a Market Street home.

The drugs seized in the bust, which are equivalent to 12,000 bags, according to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, is an "unheard of amount of drugs."

Glenn Taormina, 34, of S. Market St., was sent to Northumberland County Jail Wednesday after Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole set bail at $300,000 cash.

Troopers say they received information and executed a search warrant at the Market Street home on June 17 where law enforcement seized the meth, eight-and-a-half ounces of heroin, packaging bags, pills, suboxone strips, and $10,000 cash, according to a criminal complaint.

Today's arrest was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police narcotics division.

Matulewicz also thanked local law enforcement, including Shamokin Police Cpl. Bryan Primerano, Northumberland County Deputy Sheriff Todd Owens, Shamokin Officer Ray Siko and Coal Township Police Officer Josh Wynn, along with the Northumberland Montour County Drug Task Force who conducted several previous investigations on Taormina.

Taormina now faces four other felony drug delivery cases, he said.

"It cannot be overstated how important this arrest is," Matulewicz said. "This kind of weight in drugs is unheard of, as it equals thousands of bags of drugs and I want to commend the state police all the officers, and our task force for putting in countless hours of investigation time."