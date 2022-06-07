ER doctor from Tishomingo County sentenced for tax evasion

Jun. 7—OXFORD — An emergency room physician from Golden was sentenced to almost three years in federal prison Tuesday for failing to pay taxes.

A jury found Dr. Kevin L. Crandell guilty of tax evasion during a trial in U.S. District Court in March. According to documents presented in court, Crandell earned $30,000 to $40,000 per month and stopped paying personal income taxes in 2007.

Over a six-year period ending in 2012, Crandell accrued approximately $972,493 in tax debt, including penalties and interest. U.S. Attorneys showed that Crandell submitted false documents to the Internal Revenue Service in an attempt to negotiate a payment plan for his outstanding tax liabilities. On the forms, he claimed that his expenses exceeded his income. Crandell also failed to list assets and business bank accounts, which he was using for personal expenses.

U.S. District Judge Sharion Aycock heard comments from Crandell, his counsel and prosecutors before sentencing him to 33 months in prison and restitution in the amount of $972,493.

"It is fundamentally unfair to the millions of Americans who pay their taxes each year for others to purposely and flagrantly evade their tax responsibilities and obligations," said U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner. "Today's sentence provides a measure of accountability for one individual who deliberately defrauded the IRS and hopefully sends a message to those who would seek to evade their legitimate tax obligations."

The IRS investigated the case.

william.moore@djournal.com