A New Era Begins: Charlestown swears in new police chief

Dec. 6—CHARLESTOWN — After more than 20 years of service, Charlestown Police Chief Tim Wolff announced his retirement and the mayor appointed a new chief on Wednesday.

Wanting to close his 20-plus years of service at the Charlestown Police Department, Wolff said he decided it was time to pass the reins at the police station to the next era of officers.

"It's time for me and my family to close the chapter here at Charlestown PD and start a new adventure," Wolff said.

Wolff has served as police chief since January 2020 and was assistant chief for two years before. In total, he spent 22 years as a career officer serving only in Charlestown.

During his time, he helped grow the department, increasing the number of officers in the department to 18. He implemented a vehicle maintenance plan and encouraged officers to continue educational and training opportunities to increase performance in the community.

He will remain with the department through January to help with the transition of leadership.

"Tim Wolff has been an excellent Chief for our department," said Treva Hodges, Charlestown mayor. "His approach to leadership has ushered the Charlestown Police Department through some extremely challenging times precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The positive impact he has made over his many years of service will carry us into the future as we grow and it's been an honor to serve with him for the last four years."

The new chief will be Eric Kruse, who joined the police in 2013 as a dispatcher and was sworn in as an officer in 2015. He was promoted to sergeant in 2021 and to lieutenant in 2023.

"It means a lot to me and, hopefully, I can do our residents and our police officers justice and help them evolve and keep the community safe and just keep projecting the city in a positive light," Kruse said.

Kruse wants to build off what Wolff started in the Charlestown community by expanding communication with the residents of the city.

Some goals he has are to bring back the bike patrol division and add an ATV patrol. He also wants to start a new program in which residents can stay connected with the department, bring ideas, comments or concerns called "Coffee with Cops."

"I want to continue bringing in the most innovative technology and ways for our officers to solve crimes and serve the city," Kruse said. "I want to make sure that our police officers are happy and love their careers here at the City of Charlestown. Most of all I want to retain our amazing officers that we currently have and attract new officers to the profession in the City of Charlestown."

A new Assistant Chief of Police, Sergeant Jonathan Roederer, was appointed by Kruse and was sworn in Wednesday as well.

Roederer joined the police in December 2015 and was promoted to sergeant in 2023. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in 2016.

"I'm real proud of both of them. I think they'll do a great job for their department," Wolff said. "They're young, they're motivated. Kruse has shared with me some of his ideas he has for the department and I'm real excited to see what happens in the next four years."

Wolff has let Kruse know that anytime he needs help or advice on a situation, Kruse can call him.

When Hodges was looking to appoint a new police chief, she met internally with every officer in the department to hear feedback on the past four years and suggestions of future leaders.

Every officer was given the opportunity to apply for the role. After several meetings, interviews and analysis, Kruse was chosen and accepted the position.

"In conversations with our officers throughout this search process, Eric Kruse's name consistently came forward as a person who has earned the trust of the department and the community," Hodges said. "I look forward to serving with him and helping him bring his goals for the department to reality."