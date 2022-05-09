New Era Cap CEO faces felony charge after trying to hit man with his car

May 9—The CEO of New Era Cap was arraigned on a charge Monday following a Saturday incident in which he tried to hit a man with his car in Buffalo.

Christopher H. Koch, 61, of Buffalo was charged with first-degree reckless endangerment during an appearance before Buffalo City Court Judge Andrew C. LoTempio, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. The charge is a Class "D" felony.

The incident occurred about 8:35 p.m. Saturday outside of a restaurant at Delaware and Delham avenues in Buffalo. Koch and the victim were involved in an argument while both were inside vehicles. When the victim exited his vehicle and approached Koch, he intentionally drove his vehicle toward the victim, Flynn said in a release, creating a "grave risk." The victim jumped out of the way to avoid being hit, but suffered an injury to his hand. Koch then hit the victim's vehicle, which caused damage to the passenger side.

Koch is scheduled to return on May 25 for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance.

A temporary no-contact order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

If convicted of the charge, Koch faces a maximum sentence of 7 years in prison.

Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Accident Investigation Unit for their work in the investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christine O. Murray of the Vehicular Crimes Unit.