'New era' or 'dark day'? Americans divided as they react to Supreme Court overturning Roe.

Moments after the Supreme Court ruled Americans no longer have a constitutional right to abortion, staff at Hope Clinic For Women in southern Illinois called an emergency meeting.

"When I saw the decision, my heart dropped below my stomach," said Hannah Dismer, education and research coordinator at the clinic in Granite City, Illinois, about 10 minutes from Missouri, where nearly all abortions are now illegal.

"I thought I was going to throw up. But I didn’t. I knew this was gonna happen," Dismer told USA TODAY. "We have patients in front of us, and we have to continue working like this isn’t happening, even when it is."

Elsewhere, anti-abortion rights activists celebrated the decision they eagerly anticipated. Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life, said, "Now we get back to building up a health society, affirming life for women and their children, born and preborn."

The high court ruling Friday was a watershed decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and erased national reproductive rights that have been in place for nearly five decades. A majority of the justices held that the right to end a pregnancy was not found in the text of the Constitution nor the nation's history.

Early Friday, Americans across the nation were processing the decision, with some cheering the ruling and others condemning it.

"Today is not just a historic day — it is a new day," said Jor-El Godsey, president of Heartbeat International, which trains pregnancy organizations worldwide to counsel women in hopes they will not have abortions.

Godsey said the ruling ends "50 years of injustice for the unborn and 50 years of the craven politicization of women’s health."

For Vangela M. Wade, president and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Justice, which served as co-counsel for the case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, Friday was "a dark day."

"Today, the Supreme Court has ruled that the government gets to decide whether and when a woman has a child," Wade said in a statement. "Now, states across the nation will ban abortion, entirely destroying women’s ability to control their own bodies. It’s abusive, dangerous and unconstitutional."

In Jacksonville, Florida, where A Woman’s Choice clinic is expected to see a surge of patients as access to abortion collapses across the Deep South, President Kelly Flynn said the news left her in shock despite expectations it was coming.

Like Illinois, Florida is expected to become an oasis for abortion access for now. But advocates expect Republicans there to push for further restrictions or bans beyond a 15-week ban set to go into effect in July.

"Let me finish crying," Flynn told USA TODAY in a text message after hearing the news.

In Wyoming, the founders of the state's sole abortion clinic vowed to open despite the ruling. The clinic was set on fire just weeks before it was supposed to open this month, and authorities were investigating it as arson. Wyoming has a trigger law that would ban the clinic from providing abortions, but the founders said they would nevertheless open to provide other health care services.

"Despite this deeply harmful and cruel decision, we remain fully committed to doing everything in our power to help the people of Wyoming get the health care they need," said Julie Burkhart, the founder of Wellspring Health Access in Casper, Wyoming, in a statement. "We are continuing to work toward opening our clinic, and our goal remains to provide compassionate abortion care as long as legally permitted."

An abortion-rights activists react after hearing the Supreme Court decision on abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.

Activists who have been expecting the decision called for nationwide protests and said events were scheduled in more than a dozen cities, from New York and Boston to Los Angeles, Seattle and San Francisco.

"The people need to stand up, to bring the gears of society to a grinding halt through nonviolent mass resistance to compel the federal government to reverse such a decision by codifying into law access to abortion on demand nationwide," said Sunsara Taylor of RiseUp4AbortionRights in a statement.

Others cheered the decision. Mark Harrington, president of Created Equal, a national anti-abortion rights organization, said "the tide has turned for preborn children."

"A new era of the abortion battle has now begun! By meeting the needs of abortion-vulnerable parents and continuing to change public opinion, we are ready for the challenge of a post-Roe America," Harrington said.

The anti-abortion rights organization 40 Days for Life, whose volunteers pray outside of Planned Parenthood clinics, announced it will hold vigils outside its locations. The group said in a statement that Supreme Court decision will set "the stage for a grassroots fight to end abortion on the local level."

"Although this is a huge victory and a tremendous moment in history, we’re not popping any champagne bottles just yet," co-founder Shawn Carney said in a statement. "Now is when the real work begins."

Elijah Haahr, who led Missouri's House in 2019 when it passed a bill that included a trigger law, said he was "euphoric, jubilant."

"When we put together the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act in 2019, we included the trigger amendment, but I don't think any of us that were working on it at the time thought we would see this decision anytime soon," Haahr said.

Haahr said the next goal is to promote crisis pregnancy care centers.

"Those places are going to need our support now as much as ever, because there's going to be people that are having a crisis pregnancy, need to need to find a place to help them as they go through that process," Haahr said.

Missouri’s last remaining abortion clinic in St. Louis, which had recently displayed a large sign reading "Still Here," will have to stop offering abortions once state officials invoke Missouri’s existing trigger ban, said Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer for Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, on Thursday.

McNicholas had already seen state restrictions shrink the number of medical abortions provided in St. Louis from more than 6,000 a year over a decade ago to less than 100 even before Friday’s ruling striking down the federal right to an abortion.

"This moment is not a surprise. We have seen this coming for years," she told USA TODAY, noting providers have been preparing for it by expanding facilities across the river in Illinois, where it remains legal and will draw increasing numbers from the South and Midwest.

In Oklahoma, Friday’s news was gutting for Tamya Cox-Touré, the executive director of the ACLU of Oklahoma and co-chair of the Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice. "We’re devastated," she said.

Abortions ceased across the state when a new law went into effect in May, which bans abortions after the point of fertilization. Reproductive rights groups have challenged that law and other anti-abortion rights measures passed this year in lawsuits still pending before the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

"We are waiting to see how they decide," Cox-Touré said. "But we also know it’s an uphill battle."

Without a strong decision from the state Supreme Court, nothing will bring abortion access back to Oklahoma in the near-term, she said. In the meantime, advocates will try to point people in need of abortions to states where they can get them legally.

"We are still in this fight, and our work does not stop just because Roe v. Wade is overturned," Cox-Touré said.

In Granite City, Illinois, Dismer said staff at the clinic were working to expand abortion services in preparation for a surge of new patients. The clinic saw patients from 19 states in 2021 and is preparing for a 40% increase by the end of the year.

"Abortion is gonna happen regardless of whether or not it’s legal," Dismer said. "And we know that if people resort to unsafe methods of abortion, they will die, or be seriously injured."

