Scientists are studying blood tests for dementia: 'A new era of diagnosis for Alzheimer's disease'

Ken Alltucker, USA TODAY
·6 min read

As pharmaceutical companies spend hundreds of millions of dollars on a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, other researchers are focusing on a more elemental question.

How can you tell whether a family member or loved one has Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia?

These researchers say a new generation of blood tests could offer an easier and accurate way to detect signs of Alzheimer’s, a disease that afflicts an estimated 6.5 million Americans.

New research found one blood test can detect hallmarks of the disease in older adults with memory problems. It is among more than a half dozen blood tests being developed and tested to detect early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

Experts say the tests are important because they would be easier, cheaper and available to more people than brain scans or spinal taps now used to detect biological hallmarks of the disease.

Matthew Meyer, senior proteomics scientist, and Stephanie Knapik, a research associate, work in a lab that analyzes blood samples at the company&#39;s facility in the Center for Emerging Technologies in St. Louis. C2N Diagnostics has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer&#x002019;s disease.
Matthew Meyer, senior proteomics scientist, and Stephanie Knapik, a research associate, work in a lab that analyzes blood samples at the company's facility in the Center for Emerging Technologies in St. Louis. C2N Diagnostics has started selling the first blood test to help diagnose Alzheimer’s disease.

Developers of blood tests say the immediate payoff would be testing older adults with signs of memory loss as well as quickly screening large numbers of people necessary to test new drugs that aim to slow or halt Alzheimer's disease. Eventually, the tests might be useful in detecting the earliest signs of disease, informing individuals of their risk years before memory and thinking problems take root.

Blood tests represent “a very early start to a new era of diagnosis for Alzheimer’s disease,” said Stephen Salloway, a professor of neurology and psychiatry at Brown University who directs a memory and aging program at Butler Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. "I see them as being transformative for Alzheimer's, because once we validate them a little bit further, and hopefully get coverage for them, we can use them both to screen for clinical trials and to screen for treatment."

More: Alzheimer’s patients 'devastated' at Medicare limits on drug critics say needs more testing

Diagnosing the disease is time-consuming and inaccessible to those who live far away from memory clinics or other specialists. Doctors might quiz a patient or family members about habits, changes in behavior or personality. Specialists conduct memory and cognitive tests and rule out other potential causes such as depression. Brain scans and spinal taps confirm biological signs of the disease.

One blood test, called the PrecivityAD test, which uses a technology called mass spectrometry, measures amyloid proteins and genetic risk for the disease. In two studies published April 21 in Journal of the American Medical Association Open, the test accurately detected the protein amyloid in 81% of samples when compared with a brain scan.

Amyloid accumulates and forms clumps in the brains of Alzheimer’s disease patients. Researchers and drug companies have spent hundreds of million of dollars over the past two decades on the theory that drugs clearing amyloid from the brain could slow memory decline, but those drugs have not proven to halt Alzheimer's disease. Other drug studies are now underway to administer amyloid-targeting drugs even earlier, before memory and thinking problems emerge.

C2N Diagnostics CEO Joel Braunstein said the peer-reviewed study is an important step for doctors who want to see more evidence before recommending his company's test to patients with memory and cognitive problems.

“Clinicians like to see evidence that a test works,” Braunstein said. “This was an important step forward because of the transparency of the scientific findings.”

The test, which has been available since 2020, is now mostly used to accelerate research for new drugs being studied to slow cognitive decline and memory loss in people with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. Braunstein believes more doctors will be willing to recommend the test as they grow comfortable from findings in the studies.

Blood tests promise quicker, cheaper diagnosis

Scans and spinal taps now used can be invasive and don’t work for all patients. For example, people who are on blood-thinning medication might not be able to get a spinal tap, Salloway said. In such cases, a validated blood test would be suitable replacement.

Blood tests also might be more affordable than positron emission tomography, or PET scans, which cost consumers $3,000 out of pocket, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Hospitals charge for administering a PET scan, which includes special chemical tracers to reveal the amyloid. Consumers also can expect a bill from an imaging specialist who interprets the results to verify whether a patient has amyloid.

The PrecivityAD test, which is not yet covered by Medicare or private insurers, costs $1,250. The company offers financial assistance for eligible consumers, Braunstein said, while it is “making progress” in efforts to get Medicare and private insurers to pay for the test.

The company is allowed to market the test under Food and Drug Administration rules because it's performed at the company's lab, which is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, the federal laboratory law known as CLIA. Doctors or testing sites ship samples to the lab and the company completes the test within 10 days, Braunstein said.

Braunstein said the company's lab has the capacity to handle tests performed within the United States and Canada. As the company seeks to offer the test overseas, it probably will partner with other labs that can perform the intricate measurements the test requires.

Another blood test developed by Eli Lilly detected signs of Alzheimer's disease 20 years before cognitive problems were expected in a group of people who carry a rare genetic mutation, according to a study published in 2020 in JAMA. The p-tau217 test measured the tau protein on more than 1,400 people already enrolled in dementia studies in Sweden, Arizona and Colombia.

Eli Lilly used the test during a 257-patient Phase 2 study of its Alzheimer's drug called donanemab. The drugmaker also will use the test to screen people for a prevention trial to test donanemab in at-risk patients who have not yet exhibited memory and thinking problems. Lilly plans to send mobile units to communities and use the test to screen people, which would expand the company's efforts to recruit patients from diverse populations, a Lilly spokeswoman said.

Quest Diagnostics, a national lab company, launched a new blood test in March that measures two amyloid variants, a Quest spokeswoman said.

Advocacy organizations would like to see tests that are simple, inexpensive and accessible to doctors and their patients, said Heather Snyder, vice president of medical and scientific relations at the Alzheimer's Association.

"We ultimately want to be at a place where we can identify an individual at the earliest possible point who may be at the greatest risk and may have initial changes associated with the disease," Snyder said.

She said it's important for the field to have "a toolbox of potential interventions" such as medications or lifestyle changes "that would allow us to stop or slow the progression of the underlying biology at that time."

In 2021, the Food and Drug Administration approved Biogen's Aduhelm, a $28,000-a-year drug that yielded mixed results in clinical trials, even though the agency's own experts suggested the agency reject the application. The agency that oversees Medicare decided to pay for the drug only in clinical trials.

Aduhelm is part of class of Alzheimer's drugs known as monoclonal antibodies, several of which could soon land before FDA decision-makers. Lilly expects to submit donanemab, a monoclonal antibody, for approval later this year. Roche's Genentech has studied two Alzheimer's drugs, gantenerumab and crenezumab, in late-stage clinical trials.

Ken Alltucker is on Twitter at @kalltucker, or can be emailed at alltuck@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Detecting memory disease could be simpler with new blood tests

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Exercising won’t help you recover from illness, but may prevent the next one

    Exercise is beneficial to the immune system, but ‘sweating it out’ is something of a myth, explains John Hough

  • The #1 Best Food to Give You Energy, Says Dietitian

    Whether it be getting through Monday morning pr making it to 5 p.m. on Friday, staying energized is important in helping your body function. The energy supply allows your body to do a number of things important to its survival, including continuing the body's essential functions and helping physical activity and movement.Although an important task, there are days when you'll feel sluggish as if your body isn't mustering up enough energy. There are ways to help gain back energy, such as supplemen

  • Disease-causing parasites can hitch a ride on plastics and potentially spread through the sea, new research suggests

    The sticky biofilms that form on microplastics can harbor disease-causing pathogens and help them spread. Tunatura/iStock via Getty Images PlusTypically when people hear about plastic pollution, they might envision seabirds with bellies full of trash or sea turtles with plastic straws in their noses. However, plastic pollution poses another threat that’s invisible to the eye and has important consequences for both human and animal health. Microplastics, tiny plastic particles present in many cos

  • The #1 Best Supplement to Keep Your Bones from Aging, Says Dietitian

    Over 43 million people in the US have low bone mass, putting them at risk for osteoporosis—a disease of low bone strength, bone mass, and a high risk of fractures. This risk increases with age, making older adults at the highest risk for osteoporosis and broken bones.These high numbers might have you wondering how to keep your bones young, strong, and healthy. A healthy diet that includes plenty of whole foods and regular exercise is key to keeping your bones from aging, but a calcium supplement

  • Scientists Want to Change How Long the Second Is

    As technology continues to evolve, scientists have set out to improve the precision of the second.

  • 7 stretches to improve flexibility and reduce aches and pains

    Stretches like cat cow, low lunge and downward dog improve flexibility, reduce back pain and increase mobility.

  • Worcester County's COVID cases fall 13.3%; Massachusetts cases fall 4.2%

    Massachusetts reported 13,862 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 4.2% from previous week. The previous week had 14,469 new cases

  • Natick marks milestone in quest for clean water as new PFAS filters go online

    Following months of delays, new PFAS-removing water filters are now up and running at Natick's Springvale Water Treatment Facility.

  • More than half of Americans have had COVID infections -U.S. study

    (Reuters) -Following the record surge in COVID-19 cases during the Omicron-driven wave, some 58% of the U.S. population overall and more than 75% of younger children have been infected with the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic, according to a U.S. nationwide blood survey released on Tuesday. The study issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention marks the first time in which more than half of the U.S. population has been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus at least once, and offers a detailed view of the impact of the Omicron surge in the United States. Before Omicron arrived in December of 2021, a third of the U.S. population had evidence of a prior SARS-CoV-2 infection.

  • Italy reports 29,575 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 146 deaths

    Italy reported 29,575 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 24,878 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily number of deaths rose to 146 from 93. Italy has registered 162,927 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. Some 182,675 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 138,803, the health ministry said.

  • In fiery Senate hearing, U.S. CFPB chief focuses on Big Tech influence, competition

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) will promote competition and scrutinize the outsized influence Big Tech firms have in the marketplace, its director told the Senate Banking Committee during a hearing on Tuesday. Rohit Chopra, who was sworn in as CFPB director in October, fended off attacks from Republicans over his role in a regulatory spat. "We are especially interested in ways that small financial institutions can leverage technology and systems ... to capture market share while still preserving their relationship banking model," Chopra told lawmakers.

  • Second Ebola patient dies in northwestern Congo, WHO says

    NAIROBI (Reuters) -A second Ebola patient has died in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, days into a fresh outbreak of the deadly disease. Genetic testing showed an infection confirmed last week in the city of Mbandaka was a new "spillover event", a transmission from an infected animal, and not linked to any previous outbreaks, said the country's National Institute of Biomedical Research. The lag time has health workers rushing to identify contacts who may have been infected, the WHO said.

  • Explainer-Scientists investigate hepatitis outbreak in children in Europe and US

    Health authorities around the world are investigating a mysterious increase in severe cases of hepatitis - inflammation of the liver – in young children. More than 190 cases have been identified, with the majority in Britain, which has reported 111 cases since January. Other countries including the United States, Israel, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Spain have also reported smaller numbers of cases.

  • Pregnancy complications rise in Ukrainian refugees as war drags on

    Disruption in maternal health care and physical and emotional stress is causing an increase in premature births and other issues.

  • East Bay drug maker gets chance to make case for struggling kidney drug

    The company's stock closed more than 31% higher than Friday, but investors largely took a wait-and-see approach.

  • Family matters: Director Justin Lin exits 'Fast X' sequel days into production

    'Fast X' had just started filming when director Justin Lin made a shocking and abrupt departure from the hit action franchise.

  • Donald Trump claims Boris Johnson intervened to cancel interview with Piers Morgan

    The former US president says prime minister ‘getting a little bit too liberal and green’

  • These 2 factors may predict whether you’ll have long COVID, new study finds

    A new study on common long COVID symptoms in people who didn't get very sick found 6 of 10 still had one symptom a year later. Two factors may point to why.

  • Graham Hospital Service League sponsoring fundraiser

    The Graham Hospital Service League is sponsoring a two-day fundraiser at Graham Hospital.

  • The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Alzheimer's Risk, Says Dietitian

    Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, age-related disease and is the most common type of dementia. This chronic condition often begins with mild memory loss and can lead to a severe loss of thought, memory, and language. In 2020, it was estimated that about 5.8 million Americans were living with Alzheimer's disease, and that number is expected to triple by 2060. There is not a clear cause as to what heightens the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, but we know age is positively correlated wi