A New Era of Short Bets Against German Bonds Is Beginning

1 / 2

A New Era of Short Bets Against German Bonds Is Beginning

John Ainger
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- There’s an unwritten rule in global bond markets: never short Germany.

But when Europe’s safest asset is in the midst of a retreat that threatens to push yields on bunds above 0% for the first time in more than two years, a paradigm shift may be underway.

Toronto-Dominion Bank was forced to close its recommendation for investors to buy German bonds last week, after yields climbed above their stop-loss level. NatWest Markets are calling for investors to sell bunds, hailing the end of the “supercycle” that has seen the securities rally for the best part of two decades. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and ING Groep NV are among banks who see yields rising to 0% by the end of the year.

“The accelerating selloff in Germany is probably the defining feature of the market right now,” said Richard McGuire, head of rates strategy at Rabobank International.

As the vaccine rollout gathers pace across the region, bets are on for a remarkable economic comeback -- and an accompanying spike in inflation. That, and the prospect of reduced bond buying by the European central bank, has eroded the haven appeal of bunds, while simultaneously threatening to sap appetite for high-yielding notes of debt-loaded nations like Italy.

“The two cannot coexist happily with each other,” McGuire said. “There is a tension between bund yields rising as the market prices out ECB support and, at the same time, it putting upward pressure on peripheral borrowing costs.”

Long-term investors have had to pay up for the privilege of holding German debt, which is seen as some of the safest that money can buy -- a reflection of its scarcity and the ECB’s extraordinary package of stimulus measures. That process was turbo-charged by the pandemic, pushing 10-year yields down to within touching distance of minus 1% last year.

But expectations are growing that the ECB could start tapering its pandemic program this summer, potentially removing a key pillar of support, even as borrowing needs remain high. While quantitative easing helped cover the growing deficits of Italy and Spain during the pandemic so far, that might not be the case this year, HSBC Holdings Plc said.

There’s also a political dimension to the rising yields.

The growing strength of Germany’s Green party is feeding through into bets elections later this year could trigger a break with the nation’s traditional fiscal caution. Germany has historically maintained a so-called debt brake over the years, keeping the budget balanced and bond issuance limited.

The 30-year swap spread -- which is sensitive to expectations of bond supply -- narrowed last week by the most in more than a year as investors prepare for increased spending and less monetary support.

“It’s a quiet revolution,” wrote Giles Gale, head of European rates strategy at NatWest. Although the ECB “are buying at a stonking pace, they aren’t soaking up all the gross supply.”

Reflation Frenzy

While U.S. Treasuries have been caught in the reflation frenzy since the start of February, the fact that yields are catching up in Germany -- a bastion of tepid price increases -- is sending ripples across markets.

The world’s stock of negative-yielding investment grade debt -- of which Europe made up the bulk -- has fallen to around 12 trillion dollars, the lowest level since June last year. As a share of outstanding debt, it’s now below 20%, compared with more than 30% at its peak in 2019.

In equities, investors are rotating out of more expensive growth stocks and into cheaper value securities, according to Kasper Elmgreen, head of equities at Amundi SA.

And European corporate bonds are feeling the effects too. The latest jump in yields has pushed about 80% of high-grade notes sold this year below their issue price, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s up from earlier this month when the share of post-issuance losers stood at just under 50%.

Traders have accumulated the largest short position in junk bonds since 2008 and high-grade short-selling has risen to its highest level since early 2014.

The pickup in reflation bets in markets matches the outlook among economists surveyed by Bloomberg. The latest data show them raising their forecasts for consumer-price growth in the euro to 2.3% in the fourth quarter from 2.2% previously, and clearly above the ECB’s medium-term target of just under 2%.

Positive bund yields would also have a psychological impact.

In BofA Global Research’s latest European credit investor survey, 15% of respondents said the rally in corporate bonds will be done when 10-year German yields turn positive, making it the second most-cited bearish trigger after central bank tapering.

“Everyone is at peak inflation panic,” said Charles Diebel, a money manager at Mediolanum SpA. “It’s psychologically important.”

This Week:

German, French and Spanish bond auctions totaling about 29 billion euros. The U.K. Will sell 3-, 15- and 20-year giltsPreliminary manufacturing and services PMIs for May in euro-area, Germany, France and U.K. will be in focus on FridayECB President Christine Lagarde speaks twice, as does chief economist Philip Lane

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla crash victim lauded 'full self-driving' in videos on Tiktok

    A Tesla car driver killed in a recent accident in California praised the automaker's "full self-driving" features, and posted videos on his apparent Tiktok account, in which he appeared to drive with his hands off the wheel. On May 5, a Tesla Model 3 crashed into an overturned truck on a highway in Fontana, killing the Tesla driver and injuring the truck driver and a motorist who had stopped to help him. The Associated Press news agency cited police as saying a preliminary investigation had determined the Tesla's driver assistant system Autopilot was engaged prior to the crash.

  • JD Logistics $3.5 Billion IPO Draws SoftBank, Temasek

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. has attracted SoftBank Vision Fund and Temasek Holdings Pte as cornerstone investors in its Hong Kong initial public offering, people with knowledge of the matter said, as the warehousing and shipping firm is set to kick off one of the year’s biggest share sales in the city. Blackstone Group Inc. and Tiger Global also committed to buy stock in the offering, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.SoftBank Vision Fund is set to invest $600 million in the offering, accounting for 40% of the $1.5 billion worth of shares the company has set aside for about seven cornerstone investors, the people said. That would make the prolific investor one of the largest shareholders in the company after its parent, JD.com Inc.Temasek is signing up to buy $220 million worth of stock, the people said. China Chengtong Holdings Group Ltd., Matthews Asia and Oaktree Capital have also agreed to purchase shares, they said.JD Logistics is targeting to raise as much as $3.5 billion in the first-time share sale and is set to start taking orders as soon as next week, the people said. It would be the second-largest IPO in the city this year, after Kuaishou Technology’s $6.2 billion listing in February.Bank of America Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Haitong International Securities Group Ltd. are the joint sponsors of the offering, according to its preliminary prospectus.Cornerstone buyers typically agree to hold stock for a set period of time in exchange for early, guaranteed allocation. JD Logistics is still finalizing terms of the offering, and details could change, the people said.An external representative for JD Logistics and representatives for Blackstone, SoftBank Vision Fund and Temasek declined to comment. Representatives for China Chengtong, Matthews and Oaktree did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A representative for Tiger Global didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of U.S. business hours.(Updates with SoftBank Vision Fund response in eighth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Plug Power stock soars as restatement removes overhang of uncertainty

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. surged Friday, after they hydrogen and fuel cell systems company completed its restatement, removing a "shroud of uncertainty" that has been weighing heavily on the stock the past couple months.

  • Fraud Probe Rocks Gupta Empire Just as It Seemed to Win Lifeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Sanjeev Gupta’s plans to save his embattled industrial empire suffered a major setback as the U.K. opened a fraud investigation, prompting a potential financial partner to walk away.For two months, Gupta has been scrambling to refinance after the collapse of his group’s main lender, Greensill Capital, and recently looked close to winning a reprieve -- helped along by a surging commodity prices.But on Friday, the Serious Fraud Office announced a probe into Gupta’s GFG Alliance, including into the financing arrangements with Greensill. That prompted White Oak Global Advisors LLC -- which had recently offered a lifeline with terms for a 200 million-pound ($282 million) loan for Gupta’s U.K. steel business -- to walk away. White Oak was also behind funding for part of Gupta’s Australian assets, the Australian Financial Review has said.“As with any regulated financial institution, we are not in a position to continue discussions with any company that is under investigation by the Serious Fraud Office for money laundering,” White Oak said in a statement.GFG said Friday it will co-operate fully with the SFO investigation. It declined to comment on White Oak’s decision.The fraud probe also puts other efforts to replace about $5 billion Gupta had borrowed from Greensill in question.On Thursday, Gupta had conveyed a much brighter outlook, expressing confidence of a “new future” for his sprawling group of companies. On a podcast for employees, he said it had been “relatively easy to get refinancing” for the Whyalla mill in Australia. He also said that GFG had been “inundated by offers to help and to finance,” partly due to strong commodity markets.The picture is now bleaker in the wake of the SFO investigation, which follows months of scrutiny from lawmakers and the media over Gupta and Greensill’s financing practices. GFG has come under the microscope after the collapse of Greensill in March revealed it had been a recipient of financing based on expected future invoices, for sales that were merely predicted.Trading ActivitiesThe exact scope of the SFO investigation isn’t yet clear. Bloomberg has reported four banks stopped working with Gupta’s Liberty House Group trading business, starting in 2016, amid concerns about what they perceived to be problems in paperwork provided by Liberty, Bloomberg News has reported. In one example, the company had presented a bank with what seemed to be duplicate shipping receipts. A spokesman for Gupta has denied any wrongdoing.The two-month period it took from starting to covertly look into GFG and its financing by Greensill to announcing a formal probe is a quick turn-around for the SFO, which often takes years to publicly confirm it’s taking action against a company.It will now start to gather evidence, including securing devices and documents. However, it’ll likely take years for the office to make any tangible updates to the investigation, including whether it decides to charge individuals as part of the probe.The funding from Lex Greensill’s eponymous firm helped GFG expand at an astonishing rate in the past five years by targeting old, unwanted assets. His loose collection of companies now employs some 35,000 people worldwide, with steel and aluminum plants in the U.S., U.K., France, Romania and Australia.Staying afloat would enable Gupta to enjoy some of the best times his industrial businesses have seen. Steel prices are near an all-time high as demand recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and China cuts capacity to curb pollution. Aluminum, Gupta’s other major business, hit a three-year high this week amid a broad commodities boom.Still, Greensill’s collapse has already taken a major toll on Gupta’s businesses. On Thursday, his Wyelands Bank said it would be wound up if it can’t find a buyer. His steel units in France and Belgium have started creditor protection procedures, he’s approached buyers for some of his engineering assets, people familiar with the matter have said, and also sought buyers for two steel plants in France.For governments too, there is much at stake. Countries that once feted him as a savior for buying decrepit assets may have to pick up the pieces, due to the jobs at risk and some assets’ strategic importance to industry.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Square Has ‘No Plans’ to Buy More Bitcoin After $20 Million Loss

    Square, which is led by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, boasted a first-quarter revenue rise of 266% year over year, thanks to a major boost in Bitcoin revenue from Cash App.

  • Gundlach: There are reasons to be worried about inflation

    DoubleLine Capital's inflation model sees CPI moving higher in the next couple of months.

  • Inflation re-cycling: Chinese exporters pass higher costs on to customers around the world

    A metal coatings plant in China's manufacturing hub has been hit by price increases of up to 30% for raw materials including steel, aluminium, thinner and paint since the Chinese New Year in February. The firm has had no choice but to pass most of these higher costs on to its clients, including those in the United States, said King Lau, who helps run Dongguan-based Kam Pin Industrial Ltd, in Guangdong province. With their profit margins already tight, Chinese factories are passing on higher raw material and component costs to overseas clients, which will only reinforce the inflation loop.

  • When Is It a Good Idea to Use ILIT Trust?

    The irrevocable life insurance trust cannot be rescinded, amended, or modified after its creation. Here are three reasons to utilize this trust.

  • U.S. capital running out of gas, even as Colonial Pipeline recovers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Washington was running out of gasoline on Friday, even as the country's largest fuel pipeline network ramped up deliveries following a cyberattack and U.S. officials assured motorists that supplies would return to normal soon. The six-day Colonial Pipeline shutdown was the most disruptive cyberattack on record. Widespread panic buying continued two days after the pipeline network restarted, leaving filling stations across the U.S. Southeast out of gas.

  • Why This Dividend Aristocrat Will Bounce Back This Year -- and Beyond

    This life insurer has increased its dividend payout 38 years straight, and should see stronger growth as we emerge from the pandemic.

  • 'Donald Trump didn't need to sleep five hours a night': McCarthy says that Biden doesn't have the 'energy' of the former president

    "At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump," McCarthy said during a Fox News interview.

  • Metcalf's sprint leaves Seattle coach Pete Carroll impressed

    DK Metcalf impressed many around the NFL when the big Seattle Seahawks wide receiver clocked 10.37 seconds in the 100 meters at the USA Track and Field Golden Games last week in Southern California. “I thought it was a marvelous challenge that he took on,” Carroll said after the Seahawks' rookie minicamp Saturday. “DK is a very special individual, and it would take a special person to even think about doing that, even consider the thought of doing that.”

  • GOP election official in the Arizona county targeted by ballot recount called Trump 'unhinged' and said 'we can't indulge these insane lies'

    "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country," the Maricopa County recorder said in response to Trump.

  • The 39 wildest national costumes from the 2021 Miss Universe pageant

    The 2021 Miss Universe National Costume Show took place on Thursday. The most daring costumes had see-through fabric and dramatic headpieces.

  • Republican Arizona election official says Trump "unhinged"

    The Republican who now leads the Arizona county elections department targeted by a GOP audit of the 2020 election results is slamming former President Donald Trump and others in his party for their continued falsehoods about how the election was run. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Saturday called a Trump statement accusing the county of deleting an elections database “unhinged” and called on other Republicans to stop the unfounded accusations. The former president's statement came as Republican Senate President Karen Fann has demanded the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors come to the Senate to answer questions raised by the private auditors she has hired.

  • Hundreds of bodies found buried along Indian riverbanks

    Police are reaching out to villagers in northern India to investigate the recovery of bodies buried in shallow sand graves or washing up on the Ganges River banks, prompting speculation on social media that they were the remains of COVID-19 victims. On Friday, rains exposed the cloth coverings of bodies buried in shallow sand graves on the riverbank in Prayagraj, a city in Uttar Pradesh state. Navneet Sehgal, a state government spokesman, on Sunday denied local media reports that more than 1,000 corpses of COVID-19 victims had been recovered from rivers in the past two weeks.

  • 1st rule of Jaguars rookie camp: Don't touch QB Lawrence

    Trevor Lawrence opened Jacksonville’s rookie minicamp on a pitch count. Lawrence is three months removed from labrum surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder. “The No. 1 issue is falling,” coach Urban Meyer said Saturday.

  • Desperate Gazans flee Israeli bombardment in cars and on carts

    BEIT LAHIYA/GAZA CITY, Gaza (Reuters) -After days of heavy Israeli airstrikes, and then intensifying artillery fire, some terrified residents of north Gaza are not waiting to see if there is a repeat of 2014, when a ground assault followed. Under heavy shelling on Thursday night, Rewaa Marouf grabbed her children and fled the town of Beit Lahiya, close to Gaza's northern border with Israel. The U.N. refugee agency said hundreds of people had fled to U.N.-run schools in Gaza for shelter on Thursday, particularly in the north, and it was taking steps to make sure the sites were organised to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

  • Bill Gates spotted for the first time since his split from Melinda in an Instagram picture with his daughter Jennifer

    The picture is the first of the Microsoft billionaire since announcing his divorce from Melinda Gates.

  • Reporter who saw Marjorie Taylor Greene chase AOC through Congress said she was definitely screaming, which Greene denied

    Greene claimed she was just "talking" to Ocasio-Cortez, a suggestion knocked back by Jacqueline Alemany of The Washington Post, who was there.