The era of skimping on military spending is over – this stock remains a scarce investment opportunity

No share price has ever risen uninterruptedly. Even the best-performing stocks experience periods of temporary decline on their way to stunning capital returns.

They are often negatively affected by events out of their control, such as falling levels of economic activity that reduce demand for their goods or services.

Investors who cannot cope with this inherent volatility should, in Questor’s view, avoid the stock market. Ultimately all investors must pay the price of volatility if they want the potential for exceptional returns offered by shares.

Our recommendation to buy aerospace and defence company BAE Systems in December 2019 did not immediately go to plan. The pandemic prompted a slump in stock markets during 2020 and BAE’s shares fell by 30pc within 10 months of our tip.

Since then, though, the share price has soared. It is now 87pc higher than at the time of our original recommendation and has outperformed the FTSE 100 by the same amount.

A key catalyst for its performance is elevated geopolitical risk that has prompted an about turn in attitudes towards defence spending in many major economies.

This has resulted in an improved outlook for defence companies, which has strengthened investor sentiment towards the sector. BAE’s shares now trade on a price-to-earnings ratio of about 19. This is significantly higher than the figure of 13.5 at the time of our tip.

While some investors will understandably argue that now is the time to take profits, Questor believes there are more gains to come.

Crucially, the world economy’s growth rate is poised to improve. The current cycle of interest rate rises is coming to an end and the clamour for interest rate cuts is likely to grow as inflation returns to target.

Since some military spending is directly related to economic output – Nato members, for example, are supposed to spend at least 2pc of GDP on defence – an improving global economic outlook should boost defence stocks.

Furthermore, the new era of elevated geopolitical risk shows no sign of abating. Ongoing tensions between the US and China, alongside the war in Ukraine, suggest that demand for military assets is likely to rise.

In the current year, for example, 11 Nato members are expected to meet the 2pc spending target, compared with just seven last year, and defence expenditure among Nato members is expected to grow by almost 8pc this year.

This compares with an annualised rise of just 2.8pc over the previous eight years and shows that the era of skimping on military spending is over.

In terms of recent performance, BAE’s half-year results showed an 11pc rise in sales and a 10pc increase in underlying operating profits.

BAE Systems key facts

It has a record order backlog of £66bn and a solid financial position, as evidenced by a net gearing ratio of just 31pc.

Its capacity to raise borrowings has been used to fund in part the $5.6bn (£4.5bn) takeover of Ball Aerospace. Since the acquisition offers double-digit annual growth potential and the prospect of margin enhancement, it could prove to be a sound investment.

British investors have a limited choice of defence companies, so BAE remains a worthwhile, and somewhat scarce, investment opportunity.

Its returns are likely to be more modest after its huge outperformance of the FTSE 100 in recent years, but an improving market outlook and a sound financial position mean further gains are ahead.

Questor says: buy

Ticker: BA.

Share price at close: £10.59

Update: Premier Miton

While BAE’s shares have bounced back, our advice to buy the fund management company Premier Miton in January has yet to fulfil its potential. The shares are 38pc lower, thanks largely to significant withdrawals of investors’ cash from its funds.

This is despite the fact 81pc of the company’s funds have outperformed their rivals. Factors such as rising interest rates and slow economic growth are prompting investors to withdraw capital as they seek to reduce risk.

This is an issue facing the wider fund management sector: British investors withdrew about £7bn from stock market funds in the first half of the year. Premier Miton faces a tough near-term outlook as interest rate rises persist.

But as hawkish monetary policy seems likely to abate and investor sentiment improve dramatically, the company’s shares offer clear recovery potential at about 10 times forecast earnings.

Questor says: hold

Ticker: PMI

Share price at close: 66p

Read the latest Questor column on telegraph.co.uk every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 6am

Read Questor’s rules of investment before you follow our tips

Get in touch | How to contact Questor

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.